Rushing signs with SIC Basketball
HARRISBURG, Ill. (January 27th, 2023) – Six-foot-seven versatile forward Rylie Rushing from Gallatin County High School has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Southeastern Illinois College Falcons this upcoming fall. Rushing has played his high school basketball at nearby Gallatin County High School for Coach...
The Tigers are Taking High School Basketball by Storm With a Commanding Start
Coming into this season, The Tiger Basketball team has a lot to prove, and they are looking to quiet the naysayers with arguably one of the most talented teams in recent school history. Starting off the season on a tremendous wave of momentum, The varsity Tigers have won every game...
ISP Districts 13, 22 consolidating to form "Troop 10"
DU QUOIN, ILLINOIS - Local Illinois State Police districts in Southern Illinois will be joining together to form a new Illinois State Police troop. ISP recently announced the consolidation of some districts, which is taking place throughout the state. Locally, Illinois State Police District 13, headquartered in Du Quoin, will...
Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches. The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties. According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU...
Carbondale man accused of gun running
A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County.
Racist poem defending recently removed city commissioner hung in downtown Paducah
Flyers bearing a racist poem defending a recently removed local official were posted around downtown Paducah overnight Thursday. The poem – entitled “Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again” – characterizes the recent removal of white Paducah City Commissioner David Guess as a lynching, references several local officials and community members and includes a blank where the reader is meant to infer a racial slur.
Obituaries Jan. 26, 2023
Kelsie Reed Hooks, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray. Born September 23, 1934, in Golden Pond, Kentucky, he was the son of Stanton Reeves and Melissia “Lissie” Hudson Hooks. He worked at Murray Tappan and retired from Murray...
Hunter returning home triggers brief lockdown of Mayfield schools
Mayfield Schools put three campuses on lockdown for a brief time on Wednesday after police were called about a suspicious person. Mayfield Police were called about a man near Mayfield Middle School that was allegedly dressed in camouflage and carrying a rifle. Police communicated with school resource officers, and the...
Utility contractor temporarily closes section of road in McCracken County
REIDLAND, KY — A utility contractor has closed a section of Sheehan Bridge Road to replace poles near the Holmes Drive intersection, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a Thursday release, crews expect the closure to last until about 3 p.m. The KYTC says the only practical detour...
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged
He's facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running.
Marshall County man arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking
A Marshall County man was arrested near Paducah on Wednesday on charges involving fentanyl. Earlier this month, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department allegedly made undercover fentanyl purchases from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of the Griggstown Road area of Marshall County. Following the reported purchases, detectives got a warrant for...
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky
A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
St. Jude celebrates 2023 Dream Home groundbreaking
PADUCAH, KY — St. Jude Children's Research Hospital celebrated groundbreaking at 2023's Dream Home site at Eagle Landing on Thursday morning. Each year, community members are invited to purchase tickets for the Dream Home — raising money for the fight against childhood cancer. One randomly chosen, eligible ticket...
Racist flyers defending David Guess hung on downtown businesses
PADUCAH — Racist flyers were hung outside downtown Paducah businesses overnight. On those flyers was a poem titled "Paducah: Making Lynching Great Again." The flyers defend former city commissioner David Guess, who was recently removed from office. The Paducah Police Department and Paducah Mayor George Bray confirm a local...
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
Southern Ill. hardware store stocked up ahead of winter weather
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - When the snow starts coming down, a local hardware store sees the number of customers going up. On Tuesday Afternoon, before the winter weather rolled in, we stopped inside Murdale Ace Hardware in Carbondale to see how stocked up they are on all winter weather equipment.
Homicide investigation underway after married couple killed in Sikeston, Mo.
A husband and wife are dead after an early morning shooting on Sunday, January 22. Man missing since 2020 found dead in Portageville, Mo. The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Dept. is investigating after the remains of a missing man were found in Portageville on January 22. Missing man found...
