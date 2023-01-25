Read full article on original website
3 Dividend Stocks With 5%-Plus Yields to Buy Now
Although inflation is showing signs of cooling, the chances of the economy escaping a recession are slim due to the Fed’s intention to keep raising interest rates. Amid the uncertain...
Should Income Investors Buy This Blue-Chip Dividend Stock?
Managing other people's money has historically been a lucrative business.
Motley Fool
Marvell's 58% Drop Last Year Gives Investors a Magnificent Buying Opportunity
The semiconductor specialist's most significant growth drivers come from 5G, cloud computing, and autos -- namely, some of the hottest long-term trends in the market. The stock dropped due to its revenue growth hitting a wall. The company has high operating leverage; an increase in revenue will rapidly boost profits.
Stock Market Today: Microsoft Earnings Weigh on Stocks
While Microsoft reported top- and bottom-line beats in its fiscal Q2, shares declined on disappointing guidance.
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, Bank of America says
The stock market is about to be flipped upside down as inflation rebounds ahead of an upcoming recession, according to Bank of America. BofA said the reopening of China's economy and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine will lead to higher commodity prices. That means secular trends that dominated the...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio slams the US debt ceiling – and compares politicians who support raising it to binge-drinking alcoholics
The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt limit last week, raising the prospect of a default in June.
Swimming in cash, Chevron plans a $75 billion slap in the face to drivers
While most blue-chip companies were reporting losses last year, Big Oil was having a moment. Crude prices surged, thanks in part to high demand and reduced supply. All of that helped make Chevron the top-performing Dow stock of last year, with shares surging more than 50%.
financemagnates.com
Morgan Stanley Fines Employees Up to $1M for Messaging Breaches
Morgan Stanley, a New York-based global investment bank, has penalized some of its employees with fines ranging between a few thousand dollars to over $1 million for using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp to discuss official business. Sources told the Financial Times, which first broke the news that Morgan Stanley...
Indian Billionaire Adani Pulling 'Largest Con In Corporate History,' Says Short Seller: 'Companies Have 85% Downside' On Fundamentals
After being red-flagged for over-leveraged expansion, the Adani Group is again in controversy. What Happened: Hindenburg Research, a short seller and forensic financial research group, has accused Adani of engaging in a "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades." Adani Group did not immediately respond...
Tesla says 4th quarter profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
FREMONT — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker.The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made $3.69 billion from October through December, or an adjusted $1.19 per share. That beat estimates of $1.13 that had been reduced by analysts, according to FactSet. The company's profit was 59% more than the same period a year ago.Revenue for the quarter was $24.32 billion, which fell short of the $24.67 billion that analysts expected.But...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
financemagnates.com
Virtu Financial's 2022 Net Income Declined by 43%
Virtu Financial (Nasdaq:VIRT), an electronic market maker, has presented its financial report for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2022, showing lower revenues and net trading income compared to the same period a year earlier. Virtu Financial Reports Poor End of the Year. The total revenue generated by...
financemagnates.com
OvalX (Previously ETX Capital) Future in Doubt as Layoffs Begin
OvalX (previously known as ETX Capital) might be in the process of shutting down its operations and starting layoffs, an industry insider close to the company revealed to Finance Magnates. It came after the takeover of the FX and CFDs broker by the Swiss private equity firm, Guru Capital. According...
igbnorthamerica.com
BetMGM targets $2.0bn net revenue in 2023 after exceeding FY targets
BetMGM, the joint venture between Entain and MGM Resorts International, is “confident” of achieving up to $2.00bn in net revenue in 2023 after exceeding financial targets during its 2022 financial year. The operator said it delivered against a number of key strategic initiatives in 2022, which in turn...
decrypt.co
Tesla Reports $34M Impairment Charge on Bitcoin Holdings in Q4 2022
Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company kept its Bitcoin position steady in the previous quarter, however, the value of the investment declined. In its latest earnings report released Wednesday, Tesla revealed it had neither bought nor sold any Bitcoin in the final quarter of 2022. The electric car manufacturer, however,...
financemagnates.com
Canadian Public Bank ATB Financial Onboards smartTrade’s FX Solution
SmartTrade acquired Toronto-based TickTrade Systems in November 2021. The technology provider said it is placing a strong focus on growth in 2023. ATB Financial, a Canadian financial institution and the largest public bank in North America, has onboarded smartTrade, a France-based provider of multi-asset electronic trading platforms, as its “client-facing foreign exchange (FX) web platform.” Both organizations announced the development on Thursday in a joint statement.
financemagnates.com
Compensation Sought by FX Traders Worldwide Drops 17% to $12.4M in 2022
The total compensation sought by forex traders from brokerages across the world declined by 17% to $12.4 million last year. However, those that sought reparations from members of the Financial Commission (FinaCom), the world's first external dispute resolution (EDR) body for the forex industry, jumped 76% to $7.4 million. FinaCom...
financemagnates.com
Tixee adds Match-Prime Liquidity as its Liquidity Provider
Tixee, an award-winning broker offering a diverse range of trading instruments, decided to cooperate with Match-Prime, Forex and CFD Liquidity Provider, authorised and regulated by CySEC. Tixee has entered the Match-Prime liquidity pool, which consists of over 2000 trading instruments and 9 asset classes, thus responding to the growing needs...
