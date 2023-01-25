The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”

WHITE CLOUD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO