Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Spring Lake in “Battle of the Bridge”
Emerson Berndt and Heidi Berkley combined for 31 points on Saturday and lead the Grand Haven girls basketball team to a 41-32 win over Spring Lake in the “Battle of the Bridge” contest. Berndt ended up with a game-high 19 points while Berkley finished with 12 points for...
localsportsjournal.com
Sorrelle hits game-winning shot as Grand Haven gets by Spring Lake in “Drawbridge Classic”
GRAND HAVEN– — The annual “Drawbridge Classic” came right down to the wire on Saturday night. Harrison Sorrelle hit a 15-foot jump shot with 5 seconds remaining to give Grand Haven a 46-44 win over neighboring Spring Lake. Grand Haven got out to a 10-6 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Berndt, Berkley lead Grand Haven past Holland West Ottawa
The Grand Haven Buccaneers held on for a 49-44 win over Holland West Ottawa on Friday evening in a OK Conference-Red matchup contest played at Grand Haven. Emersen Berndt led Grand Haven with 18 points while Heiid Berkey tossed in 16 points. Maddie Schopf chipped in with 11 points. The...
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport finishes second, Spring Lake third at Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals
MONTAGUE – The Fruitport Trojans finished second and Spring Lake third at Saturday’s Randy Jacobs Memorial Duals. Montague, the host school, finished sixth. Other local teams to compete were Orchard View, which came in fifth place and Muskegon Catholic was ninth. Montague’s Tristan Winkleblack went 5-0 on the...
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo looking for new coach Ralph Munger to restore the tradition in the football program
The Newaygo Lions made news just before the Christmas holiday when they announced the hiring of longtime veteran football coach Ralph Munger. Mungers’ hiring was approved by the Newaygo Public School Board of Education on Monday, Dec. 19. He was officially introduced as the new Lions head coach at a press conference and introduction ceremony on Tuesday, Dec. 20.
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores blanks East Grand Rapids in high school hockey action
Mona Shores scored one goal in each of the three periods on Friday night and defeated East Grand Rapids in high school hockey. Oliver McDonald posted the shutout in net for the Sailors. The Sailors opened the scoring at 8:11 of the opening period on a goal by Jack Reelman....
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk wrestlers finish in second place at MCCAA conference championship
The Muskegon Community College wrestling team came in second place at the MCCAA (Michigan Community College Athletic Association) Conference Championship on Saturday. The Jayhawks finished behind Southwest Michigan College with 57 points. The runner-up finish was solidified with breakout performances by conference champions Jacob Blawat (Reeths-Puffer), Gerrit Andrus (Reeths-Puffer) and...
localsportsjournal.com
Spring Lake girls earn road victory over Allendale; Andree pours in 21 points
The visiting Spring Lake Lakers put their first-half struggles behind them and surged to a 48-42 victory over the Allendale Falcons on Friday night. Allendale led 33-22 at the half, but a strong third quarter by the Lakers gave them a 36-35 lead heading into the final quarter. The Laker defense continued to stymie the Falcons throughout the final quarter to preserve the victory.
localsportsjournal.com
Davis scores 19 to lead Lady Big Reds over Mona Shores
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds remained undefeated in OK-Green action with a 38-27 victory over the Mona Shores Sailors on Friday. The game was played at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. With the win, Muskegon sits alone at the top of the league with a 7-0 record. The Big Reds surged to a...
localsportsjournal.com
Miller scores 16 as Mason County Central cruises past Holton
Responding in strong fashion after a loss to Glen Lake back on Jan. 19, the Mason County Central girls basketball team has rattled off two consecutive wins, both coming in the West Michigan Coference Rivers Division. Holton was the Spartans’ latest conquest, this one by 19 points, 55-37 after the...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Heights gets by Catholic Central in Friday night hoops action
The Muskegon Heights Tigers got by Muskegon Catholic Central on Friday evening by a final score of 55-48 in a non-conference contest played at Muskegon Heights. Dismal shooting from the field was the downfall for Catholic Central as they went 9-for-40 during the first three quarters. “We could not finish...
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon girls post lopsided victory over Hesperia
Host North Muskegon had a balanced attack on Friday night and defeated the Hesperia Panthers 44-14 in a West Michigan Conference matchup. The Norse led 8-4 after one quarter and increased that to 18-4 at the half. Grace Philpot led North Muskegon with 11 points and Layla Hurst added eight....
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer falls to Detroit Catholic Central at 2K23 Showcase
-The Reeths-Puffer Rockets took on the Detroit Catholic Central Shamrocks in the 2K23 Showcase and fell 73-70. The game was played at Aquinas College in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon. “It was a great game for both teams,” said Reeths-Puffer coach Nate Aardema. This is the best we have played...
localsportsjournal.com
Keith Guy on his 400th career win: ‘I’ve been blessed’
Muskegon Big Reds head basketball coach Keith Guy reached a milestone that most coaches can only dream about as he won his 400th career game. The Big Reds defeated Ferndale 62-51 in the final game of the Muskegon Basketball Showcase on Jan. 7 for his milestone victory. Guy sees the...
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City wins CSAA matchup over White Cloud
The Kent City Eagles pulled out a 46-35 win over the White Cloud Indians on Friday evening in a Central State Activities Association matchup. “Our defense was solid tonight,” said Kent City coach David Ingles. “They can really shoot the ball. We worked hard at running them off the 3-point line into our help. They still made nine triples, but only eight other points.”
localsportsjournal.com
Montague scores big victory over rival Whitehall in girls basketball
The Montague Wildcats did not let a slow start deter them from winning a West Michigan Conference game against rival Whitehall on Friday night. The visiting Wildcats did not score in the opening quarter, but roared back in the final three quarters and posted a 51-27 victory over the Vikings.
localsportsjournal.com
Clay Shoup scores 43 in Mason County Eastern win over Walkerville
WALKERVILLE — Clay Shoup had a big night for the Mason County Eastern boys basketball team Friday. Shoup scored 43 points as the Cardinals rallied to a 64-53 victory over Walkerville in a West Michigan D League matchup. MCE managed an early spark by the Wildcats, as both teams...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks clobber North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks came out fast on Saturday and made quick work of North Central Michigan College. The Lady Jayhawks led 41-16 at the half and cruised to a 77-33 victory in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. MCC didn’t let up much during the second...
localsportsjournal.com
Nash scores 27 in Jayhawks’ loss to North Central Michigan College
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawks basketball team is battered and bruised with injuries of late. One constant has been the play of Vern Nash III. On Saturday, Nash scored 27 points, including 20 in the opening half. However, the Jayhawks dropped a 76-57 decision to host North Central Michigan College.
localsportsjournal.com
Fruitport Calvary battles through adversity, captures narrow victory over Zion Christian
The visiting Fruitport Calvary Christian Eagles battled to the bitter end on Friday night and earned a hard-fought 56-52 victory over Byron Center Zion Christian. “Our coaches are so proud of the way our boys battled through adversity tonight on the road, they just kept battling,” said Calvary coach Brad Richards. “Our guys have accepted the fact that every game will be a tough challenge and they are embracing the fight.”
Comments / 0