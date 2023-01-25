ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Trojan

USC aims for revenge in Crosstown Rivalry

In addition to both hailing from the Los Angeles area, there will be many similarities between the No. 8 UCLA and USC basketball teams when they play each other this Thursday at Galen Center. USC has two star veteran guards in senior Boogie Ellis, who leads the Trojans with 15.6...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Students demand University establish ASL program

USC’s American Sign Language Club is working to change the University standards that do not currently accept ASL as an avenue for fulfilling students’ foreign language requirement. At present, hearing students at USC who are fluent in ASL cannot use their experience to satisfy any foreign language requirement, and the two-unit ASL course offered also does not count toward any foreign language requirement — despite the state of California recognizing ASL as a foreign language 34 years ago, and UCLA offering 16 different ASL courses for foreign language credit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Transfer Student Assembly launches initiative

The “First Year Experience” — a new Transfer Student Assembly initiative — aims to help first-year transfer students navigate the USC community by organizing various activities such as bonfire events, mentor advising, retreats and bi-weekly dinners. Unlike the previous Emerging Leaders Program — a peer mentorship...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

Student Health expands mental health programs

Student Health is introducing updated mental health services in the wake of two back-to-back mass shootings that have shocked residents of California. A new 24/7 chat service is now available via Student Health as part of their partnership with Oasis. They have also introduced extra sessions of the “Let’s Talk” program in partnership with Asian Pacific American Student Services, Chief Student Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman said in a briefing with the Daily Trojan Tuesday morning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Trojan

USG discusses ranked-choice voting proposal

USG discussed a proposal to change the voting procedure to rank choice voting, an alternative voting system, for the upcoming presidential election during its Senate meeting Tuesday night. David Martinez, the parliamentary secretary, said the upcoming election will have five candidates — the most candidates USG has seen for this election in eleven years which creates a potential problem in voting outcomes.

