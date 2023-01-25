USC’s American Sign Language Club is working to change the University standards that do not currently accept ASL as an avenue for fulfilling students’ foreign language requirement. At present, hearing students at USC who are fluent in ASL cannot use their experience to satisfy any foreign language requirement, and the two-unit ASL course offered also does not count toward any foreign language requirement — despite the state of California recognizing ASL as a foreign language 34 years ago, and UCLA offering 16 different ASL courses for foreign language credit.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO