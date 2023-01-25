Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perseverance To DefendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Continue Slide With Fourth Consecutive LossUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Warriors End Mudbugs StreakUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Celebrities Born or Raised in Shreveport, LouisianaTed RiversShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Fire On Ice In NAHLUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier, Airline girls win; district titles on line Thursday
Bossier and Airline won girls matches Wednesday night. In a District 1-III match, Bossier defeated Wossman 6-1 in Monroe. In a non-district match, Airline downed Minden 2-0 in Minden. In District 1-I boys matches, Captain Shreve wrapped up the championship with a 4-2 victory over Benton at Lee Hedges Stadium,...
bossierpress.com
High school soccer: Bossier boys wrap up District 1-III title; Haughton boys win
The Bossier Bearkats wrapped up their second straight District 1-III championship with a 3-0 victory over Sterlington Thursday night at Sterlington. Felix Deras scored two goals and Yoany Reyes one. Aidan Bamburg had two assists and David Rojas one. Bossier improved to 18-2-2 overall and finished 3-0 in district. The...
bossierpress.com
High school wrestling: Airline defeats Haughton
The Airline Vikings defeated the Haughton Bucs 50-30 in a dual match Thursday night at Airline. Airline’s winners were Michael Finders (106), Logan Olsen (113), Kingston Charles (120), Ernie Perry III (126), Mohammed Jamhour (132), Kyle Manuel (145), Brendon Brooks (160), Danon Walker (195) and Joey Juneau (220). Haughton’s...
bossierpress.com
Men’s college basketball: TVCC edged BPCC
The Bossier Parish Community College Cavaliers fell to Trinity Valley Community College 63-60 in the Billy Montgomery Gymnasium Wednesday. BPCC dropped to 11-9 overall and 3-7 in Region XIV. TVCC improved to 5-16 and 5-6. Christian Caldwell led the Cavs with 17 points. Elijah Beard and Kendrick Delahoussaye had 10...
Texarkana, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Redwater High School basketball team will have a game with Red Lick Independent School District on January 26, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
bossierpress.com
Middle school boys basketball: District season gets underway
The Bossier Parish middle school district season got underway Monday. In eighth-grade games, Greenacres edged Cope 26-25 at Cope, Haughton defeated Benton 42-21 at Haughton and Elm Grove downed Rusheon 36-27 at Elm Grove. In seventh-grade games, Cope defeated Greenacres, Benton topped Haughton 26-18 and Elm Rusheon defeated Elm Grove...
bossierpress.com
GCAC Track and Field Championships to be held in Shreveport in April
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release. Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition will take place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and...
bossierpress.com
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship Heads to Shreveport
Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Commissioner Dr. KiKi Baker Barnes announced Thursday that the 2023 GCAC Outdoor Track and Field Championship will be held in Shreveport, La., and hosted by the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. This year’s competition takes place at Lee Hedges Stadium April 14 and 15. “I want to...
bossierpress.com
BPCC STUDENT ATHLETES EARN ACADEMIC HONORS
The Athletic Department at Bossier Parish Community College excelled in the classroom during the fall 2022 semester, finishing with an overall 3.25 grade point average (GPA). There were 28 student-athletes who made the Chancellor’s List, 10 named to the Dean’s List and 16 athletes who made the NJCAA DI Region XIV All Academic Team.
KTBS
Boil advisory issued for southwest Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Four Forks Water System issued a boil advisory for 200 customers in southwest Caddo Parish Thursday afternoon. An electrical outage is blamed for the boil order. The water system said the advisory will expire next Wednesday.
Multiple Fatal Wrecks in Shreveport Bossier
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of Benton Road, (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road just before 7PM Wednesday night causing one fatality. Bossier City Police say the 86 year old injured driver was rushed to the hospital, where they later passed away. Police say the driver attempted to make a left turn in front of a northbound vehicle at the intersection, causing the accident. The other driver was not hurt.
bossierpress.com
Bossier Detective Awarded for Helping Children
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Detective Lavaro Ramey was awarded the 2022 MDT Member of the Year. Award from the Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center located in Shreveport. The MDT (Multidisciplinary Team) Award was given to Detective Ramey for his hard work and. dedication in the fight to protect the children...
KSLA
Barksdale couple gifted Main Squeeze location in Bossier after turning store around
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Being healthy, losing weight, and making better choices are goals that sound familiar to most. But for one couple, those goals ended up being life-changing. Taylor Shellhaas convinced her husband, Jon, to stop for smoothies at a Bossier City juice bar, Main Squeeze, on their...
KTBS
Historic Shreveport church celebrates 100th year
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, founded in 1923, will hold its Centennial Celebration with a Mass and reception at 9 a.m. on Sunday at 1558 Buena Vista Street. The theme is, “100 Years of Servicing Our Families, Our Community, Our God.” The homilist will...
KTBS
Shreveport police to hold DWI checkpoint
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police will hold a DWI checkpoint Friday night in west Shreveport. The checkpoint will begin at 10 p.m. and run until 4 a.m. Saturday. The checkpoint is also part of a collaborative effort between the Louisiana State Police and Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies to emphasize their commitment to making the streets of Shreveport safe for everyone.
KTBS
School for dyslexic students to open in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. -- George Washington, Albert Einstein, Pablo Picasso, Steve Jobs, Anderson Cooper, Robin Williams, Tom Cruise, Richard Branson. These men are among the estimated 20 percent of the general population who suffer from the reading disorder called dyslexia, according to Shreveport educator Pam Barker, who spoke at last week's meeting of the Broadmoor Neighborhood Association. She is a representative of Louisiana Key Academy Caddo, a new nonprofit organization planning to reopen Arthur Circle Elementary School in Broadmoor this fall as a school for dyslexic children from northwest Louisiana.
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
KTBS
Keithville man killed in crash
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A south Caddo Parish man killed in a single-vehicle motor vehicle wreck Monday has been identified by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Russell Hays of Keithville, 56, was westbound on the Keithville-Keatchie Road just after 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Hays was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTBS
Residential fire in Shreveport extinguished in 15 minutes
SHREVEPORT, La. - A fire occurred in a single-story home early Tuesday evening in the 400 block of East Wichita Street in Shreveport. The Shreveport Fire Department told KTBS they saw smoke when they arrived on scene. Firefighters were quickly able to locate the fire after going in through the...
KTBS
DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
Comments / 0