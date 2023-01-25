Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era
The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances (46-15) and high-danger chances (22-6), per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks' 14 shots was a new season-low, and the 46 scoring chances against and 22 high-danger chances against were tied for their second-highest totals of the season. A very lopsided stat sheet.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
SI:AM | The Canucks Did Bruce Boudreau Dirty
The Rick Tocchet era in Vancouver begins on Tuesday night.
Yardbarker
Wild bench Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers after string of penalties
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to his recent propensity for taking penalties, coach Dean Evason said. Evason announced his decision on Minnesota radio station KFAN1003. The move to send Hartman to the press box comes on the...
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
Yardbarker
Canucks showed up for Rick Tocchet’s coaching debut in Vancouver
Rick Tocchet made his much-publicized coaching debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, guiding his new team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he didn’t get the warm welcome he was likely expecting, as some Canucks fans booed and even a jersey was thrown on the ice. Considering the events that transpired ahead of Tocchet's hire, it’s certainly fair, although it should probably be more directed at management than Tocchet.
Top-Shelf Takes: Bruce Boudreau deserved better than the hand the Canucks dealt him
Welcome to Top-Shelf Takes, a weekly series from staff writer Mary Clarke all about the NHL. Lace up your skates as we dive deep into the epic highs and lows of this little sport called hockey. It’s never easy being let go from your job. Take it from someone who...
