Rick Tocchet made his much-publicized coaching debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, guiding his new team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he didn’t get the warm welcome he was likely expecting, as some Canucks fans booed and even a jersey was thrown on the ice. Considering the events that transpired ahead of Tocchet's hire, it’s certainly fair, although it should probably be more directed at management than Tocchet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO