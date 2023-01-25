ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
markerzone.com

VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME

Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
NHL

Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose

Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era

The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances (46-15) and high-danger chances (22-6), per Natural Stat Trick. The Blackhawks' 14 shots was a new season-low, and the 46 scoring chances against and 22 high-danger chances against were tied for their second-highest totals of the season. A very lopsided stat sheet.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Wild bench Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers after string of penalties

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to his recent propensity for taking penalties, coach Dean Evason said. Evason announced his decision on Minnesota radio station KFAN1003. The move to send Hartman to the press box comes on the...
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Longmont Leader

Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Canucks showed up for Rick Tocchet’s coaching debut in Vancouver

Rick Tocchet made his much-publicized coaching debut for the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday, guiding his new team to a 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. However, he didn’t get the warm welcome he was likely expecting, as some Canucks fans booed and even a jersey was thrown on the ice. Considering the events that transpired ahead of Tocchet's hire, it’s certainly fair, although it should probably be more directed at management than Tocchet.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy