Read full article on original website
Related
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Watch: Scott Rolen tells parents he made Baseball Hall of Fame in emotional reveal
Scott Rolen is the latest former MLB player to share their emotional moment of enshrinement into the National Baseball Hall of Fame with family members. Rolen didn't keep his family guessing long, as right after his mom asks, "What do we know?" he immediately responds with the positive news. The announcement rightfully prompted emotional embraces with both of the 47-year-old's parents, as well as celebratory screams from other family and tail-wagging from a trio of dogs.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Did the Baseball Hall of Fame accidentally leak Scott Rolen's election? A Reddit user made a convincing case
Scott Rolen, one of MLB's great two-way third basemen, will be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame after six years of waiting. The announcement was made Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET on MLB Network, but some baseball fans already had an inkling Rolen's chances were good. No, we're not talking about Ryan Thibodeaux and his band of ballot-trackers, who continued their yeoman's work by tracking all publicly available Cooperstown ballots.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
Yardbarker
Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker
Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
FOX Sports
Baseball Hall of Fame: 2024's top first-year candidates
Next year's National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot is chock-full of legendary names. Eight-time Gold Glove third baseman Scott Rolen was the only player elected to Cooperstown for the Class for 2023 through its traditional voting method — Fred McGriff was voted in by the Contemporary Era Committee in December — but that likely won't be the case 12 months from now.
MLB Legend Calls Hall of Fame Vote "Embarrassment"
On Tuesday, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America elected one nominee, former 3B Scott Rolen, to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, but many others who were on the ballot were not so fortunate and did not get elected.
8-time Gold Glover, World Series champ inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer — the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA on Tuesday.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Janet Gretzky's Announcement
Wayne Gretzky may be "The Great One" on the ice, but he has some work to do on the diamond. His wife, actress Janet Jones Gretzky, posted a photo and video from a softball game on Instagram earlier this month. "There has been a lot of head scratching this am," She wrote. "All I can say ...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
sportszion.com
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
littleleague.org
Two Little League® Grads to Be Inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame This Summer
The Baseball Hall of Fame will see two inductees earn their plaques in Cooperstown this summer, both of whom got their starts on Little League® fields growing up. Scott Rolen, a graduate of Jasper (Ind.) National Little League, will join Fred McGriff of Forest Heights Little League (Tampa, Fla.) as the two players to earn the biggest honor in the game as the Class of 2023.
Comments / 0