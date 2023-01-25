Read full article on original website
Mason County Eastern suffers loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Mason County Eastern made the trip Thursday night to face Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in a West Michigan D League girls basketball game and came away with a 51-38 loss. The Cardinals trailed, 11-8 after the first quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the second, which left the Cougars holding a 20-17 lead at the half.
Orchard View and Montague girls tie, Cardinal boys win
The Orchard View bowling team had a good showing against Montague in their West Michigan Conference battle on Wednesday. The girls dropped both Baker games, but rallied in individual play to tie the Wildcats, 15-15. Lacey Claflin led the Cardinals with a 284 series while Zariah Burt added a 258...
Thompson has double-double to lead Whitehall past Shelby
A big second quarter when it outscored visiting Shelby by 12 points gave Whitehall a 22-point halftime lead and the Vikings cruised from there for a 92-61 non-conference boys basketball victory over Shelby Thursday night at home. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15 at the end of the first...
Shafer scores 25 in Walkerville loss to Brethren
The Walkerville Wildcats dropped a 70-42 West Michigan ‘D’ League matchup against Brethren on Wednesday evening. The Bobcats jumped out to a 17-2 lead after the first quarter and extended their lead to 29-11 by the half. Walkerville trailed 48-30 after three quarters of play and Brethren finished...
Fox, Mosley lead Hesperia over Mason County Eastern
Ian Fox and Maddox Mosley combined for 38 points for Hesperia’s boys basketball team Monday night in a 66-59 non-conference victory over visiting Mason County Eastern. Fox poured in 20 points and Mosley finished with 18 for the Panthers to snap a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals have lost...
Grant falls to Central Montcalm in Tuesday hoops action
The Grant Tigers girls’ basketball team fell behind early against Central Montcalm and dropped a 70-55 decision. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association. Central Montcalm got out of the gate fast as they raced out to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter. The Hornets...
Shelby falls to Manistee Catholic Central
Shelby’s girls basketball team is in a rough spot right now with its starting point guard out and the Tigers are struggling to find someone to fill that position. Post players are helping to bring the ball up the floor, which isn’t the ideal situation for a team that likes to run as much as possible. And it showed Wednesday night.
Holton hangs on for win over Ravenna
The Holton Red Devils used a strong second-quarter performance to knock off Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers division contest on Tuesday, 43-37. “This was a game we had to have and the girls came out with the right effort it takes to compete,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “We played them earlier in the year and we all felt we let a game slip out of our hands at the last minute. We were up all game and Ravenna closed out on an 11-0 run to win by five, so this is one we had marked.”
Montague overpowers Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague girls’ basketball team picked up a 44-12 West Michigan Conference-Lakes win over Orchard View on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and led 26-6 at halftime. Montague extended the lead to 34-8 at the end of three quarters. Braylyn Bultema led Montague with...
Slow start costs Newaygo girls’ in loss to Reed City
The Newaygo girls basketball teams have dominated the Reed City Coyote teams in the past number of years. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening as the Lions fell to Reed City, 46-29, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Coyotes used a strong first-half performance, along with...
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
Kent City sweeps Ludington in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling team went up against Kent City at Sparta on Wednesday night with the girls losing 25-5 and the boys falling 30-0. “These are some tough games to swallow for both teams,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “These lanes can be tricky, but the kids have to keep working at adjusting.
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
Muskegon wrestlers get wins over Zeeland West and West Catholic
The Muskegon Big Reds wrestling team went undefeated in a quad-meet on Wednesday evening. The Big Reds edged out Zeeland West, 42-39, and got by host West Catholic, 54-21. Lemach Crosby, Tobias Melton, Lamar Bradford, Darraki Genson and Nyzirre Wynn posted perfect 2-0 records on the night. Treyvion Johnson, DaShaun...
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
Chye reaches 1000th career milestone at Mason County Central
When Mason County Central’s Will Chye was brought up to varsity as a freshman, he was predominantly a perimeter scorer. Now a senior, Chye has altered his game to be more of an inside threat. Despite tweaking his ankle, and drawing extra attention from opposing defenses, Chye has continued...
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
Highly ranked Muskegon Big Reds crush Holland, 74-25
The No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team wasted little time on Tuesday evening in extending their winning streak. The Big Reds, who compete in Division 1, won their 11th straight game as they clobbered the Holland Dutch, 74-25, in an OK-Green contest at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. Ten Big...
Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont
Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the visiting Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s high scorer with...
Ravenna, Holton split bowling matches
The Ravenna bowling team split their matches against the Holton Red Devils on Wednesday. The girls edged out the Red Devils, 16-14. Holton’s boys won, 18-12. Mae Mabrito led the way with a 387 series. Kendra Denhof and Alison Phillipsa 335 and 247, respectively. Dylan Gordon put together a...
