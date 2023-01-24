ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Savannah State men's, women's basketball defeat Benedict College

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah State men's and women's basketball picked up statement wins over rival Benedict College on Wednesday inside Tiger Arena. The men's team won 58-54 to move into first place in the SIAC East. Last season, the Tigers defeated Benedict in the SIAC Championship for the programs first conference title since 1981. Wednesday marked the first meeting between the programs since.
Williston-Elko boys spoil senior night at Pelion

PELION, SOUTH CAROLINA – Williston-Elko High School played spoiler on Pelion High School’s senior night on Thursday, beating the Panthers 53-35 behind Deonte Holman’s 16 points. Pelion started slow and would never recover. “Defense and rebounding on both ends of the court went into this [game],” ...
Several people injured during Midland Valley H.S. altercation

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – An altercation at Midland Valley High School in Aiken County left several people injured Friday. According to a district spokesperson, the school was placed on soft lockdown but returned to regular operations after an investigation. The district spokesperson said 12 students were removed from campus by a parent or guardian […]
Students, faculty injured in fight at Midland Valley High School

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - Midland Valley High School is on lockdown after a fight involving several students. According to Midland Valley's website, at least ten students were involved, and several are being treated for minor injuries. Two faculty members were injured while putting a stop to the fight. Aiken...
Balling out on the court and in the classroom

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In addition to being one of the captains for the Josey Girls’ basketball team, Senior Point Guard Jacayla Shorty balls out on the court and in the classroom. Jacayla Shorty says, “I get it from my momma. She’s the one who really keeps me in...
Fire departments respond to fire at Champions Place Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Fire departments are responding to a fire at the Champions Place Apartments early Friday morning. Richmond County dispatch says the call came in just before 11:30 Thursday night. Dispatch could not confirm how many apartments are affected or if anyone is hurt. The cause of the fire...
2 workers die in accident at Warren County pit mine

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two employees were killed in an accident at a mine in Warren County, the coroner said. According to the Federal Mine Safety and Health Administration, the two died in an electrical accident that happened at 6:33 a.m. at the Piedmont Mining operation that produces kaolin and bauxite at a quarry-like open-pit operation in Warren County outside Wrens.
Two mine workers electrocuted in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - Two mine workers are dead after an accident at the Kamin Mine in Warren County Friday. According to the Warren County Coroner's Office, twenty-five-year-old Damian Asberry and twenty-four-year-old Charquavian Bloodsaw, both from Tennille, Georgia, were working in a large dump truck when the back of it lifted up and hit a power line. The electrical arc set the ground beside the truck on fire. Asberry and Bloodsaw reportedly jumped out of the vehicle to extinguish the fire and were electrocuted.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a missing teenager. Sixteen-year-old Denise Reyes Lopez was last seen Sept. 8, 2022 on the 100 block of Maple Dr. in Martinez. Investigators say she's known to frequent the area around Fox Trace Dr. in Augusta and Tiger Lily Cir. in North Augusta. She may be riding in a light green Volvo XC90.
Mom turns pain into purpose after young daughter dies in Christmas crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Christmas car accident on I-20 took the lives of 24-year-old Ryant Furtick and his 3-year-old God-daughter NuRiah Shannon. Georgia State Patrol says the accident happened when a Dodge Charger entered the emergency lane and hit the back of a tractor-trailer catching the charger on fire.
Fight injures students and staff members at Midland Valley High

GRANITEVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fight at Midland Valley High School injured students and school employees, leading to a soft lockdown Friday at the campus in Aiken County. The school said the morning altercation involved “a number of students.” By early afternoon, deputies and school officials said they’d identified about 10 teenagers who were involved.
