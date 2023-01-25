Read full article on original website
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
Montague overpowers Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague girls’ basketball team picked up a 44-12 West Michigan Conference-Lakes win over Orchard View on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and led 26-6 at halftime. Montague extended the lead to 34-8 at the end of three quarters. Braylyn Bultema led Montague with...
Highly ranked Muskegon Big Reds crush Holland, 74-25
The No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team wasted little time on Tuesday evening in extending their winning streak. The Big Reds, who compete in Division 1, won their 11th straight game as they clobbered the Holland Dutch, 74-25, in an OK-Green contest at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. Ten Big...
Mason County Eastern suffers loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Mason County Eastern made the trip Thursday night to face Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in a West Michigan D League girls basketball game and came away with a 51-38 loss. The Cardinals trailed, 11-8 after the first quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the second, which left the Cougars holding a 20-17 lead at the half.
Mona Shores falls to Hamilton in swimming action
HAMILTON – — The Mona Shores boys’ swimming team lost to Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Sailors fell to the Hawkeyes, 100-69. The 200 medley relay team of Kelby Miller, Santiago Sanchez, Diego Hubby and Quinn McKenna earned a second-place finish with a time of 1:53.5. McKenna...
Lady Big Reds cruise past Holland in OK-Green action
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their perfect OK Conference-Green record intact by clobbering the Holland Dutch 60-21 on Tuesday. The Big Reds had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double digits. Mariah Sain led Muskegon with a game-high 14 points. Ty’Veonna Davis tossed in 11 points while...
Ravenna, Holton split bowling matches
The Ravenna bowling team split their matches against the Holton Red Devils on Wednesday. The girls edged out the Red Devils, 16-14. Holton’s boys won, 18-12. Mae Mabrito led the way with a 387 series. Kendra Denhof and Alison Phillipsa 335 and 247, respectively. Dylan Gordon put together a...
Shillinger scores 35 in Ludington overtime win over Traverse City Central
Third-ranked Ludington trailed Traverse City Central by as much as 19 points in the second half, but rallied to force overtime. From there, visiting Ludington (13-0) pulled out a thrilling 76-74 non-conference victory. Ludington’s rally came as the result of David Shillinger’s second-half explosion for 32 points. With...
Grant falls to Central Montcalm in Tuesday hoops action
The Grant Tigers girls’ basketball team fell behind early against Central Montcalm and dropped a 70-55 decision. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association. Central Montcalm got out of the gate fast as they raced out to a 25-8 lead after the first quarter. The Hornets...
Big Rapids’ explosive second quarter dooms Kent City boys
The Kent City Eagles boys’ basketball team came into Tuesday nights’ Central State Activities Association looking to knock off the league leaders. An offensive barrage by the Big Rapids Cardinals in the second quarter was something that Kent City couldn’t handle in a 66-54 loss. The Eagles...
Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Glen Lake with a dominating 36-18 victory over visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest Tuesday night. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Spartans, and each cleared...
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
Thompson has double-double to lead Whitehall past Shelby
A big second quarter when it outscored visiting Shelby by 12 points gave Whitehall a 22-point halftime lead and the Vikings cruised from there for a 92-61 non-conference boys basketball victory over Shelby Thursday night at home. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15 at the end of the first...
Spring Lake swimming team gets win over Holland
The Spring Lake boys swimming team squeezed by Holland in an OK Conference-Blue dual meet on Tuesday evening. The Lakers edged out the Dutch, 92-87. “We continue to find weaknesses to fix while also finding consistent strengths,” said Laker coach Nick Zacek. “As we combine them together before we taper for our big championship, we’ll really start to see the best time drops.”
Grand Haven girls fall in final seconds to Hudsonville
The Grand Haven girls basketball team lost a heartbreaking game against OK Conference-Red foe Hudsonville on Tuesday evening. The Bucs led with 3 seconds left before a foul sent Hudsonville to the line to steal the win, 47-46. Grand Haven led at the end of the first half, 29-21. The...
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
Chye reaches 1000th career milestone at Mason County Central
When Mason County Central’s Will Chye was brought up to varsity as a freshman, he was predominantly a perimeter scorer. Now a senior, Chye has altered his game to be more of an inside threat. Despite tweaking his ankle, and drawing extra attention from opposing defenses, Chye has continued...
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
Whitehall comes from behind to beat Western Michigan Christian
The Whitehall girls basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit on Tuesday evening and came from behind to beat Western Michigan Christian, 42-35 Whitehall led 9-8 edge after the first quarter of action. The Warriors outscored Whitehall 14-9 in the second stanza to take a 22-18 halftime lead. Whitehall regained...
Freshman Owen Varnado playing a key role at Calvin University
Owen Varnado is making a quick impact as a key contributor for the Clavin University Knights this season. The former Western Michigan Christian Warrior played 4 years of varsity basketball and finished his high school career with 1,052 points. Calvin, a member of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA), has...
