The Spring Lake boys swimming team squeezed by Holland in an OK Conference-Blue dual meet on Tuesday evening. The Lakers edged out the Dutch, 92-87. “We continue to find weaknesses to fix while also finding consistent strengths,” said Laker coach Nick Zacek. “As we combine them together before we taper for our big championship, we’ll really start to see the best time drops.”

SPRING LAKE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO