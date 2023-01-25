Read full article on original website
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks cruise to win over Grand Rapids Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks raced out to a 20-6 first quarter lead and never looked back in their 62-35 win over Grand Rapids Community College on Wednesday. The game was played in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association (MCCAA). The Jayhawks went on to take a 34-19 lead...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern suffers loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Mason County Eastern made the trip Thursday night to face Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in a West Michigan D League girls basketball game and came away with a 51-38 loss. The Cardinals trailed, 11-8 after the first quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the second, which left the Cougars holding a 20-17 lead at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Orchard View and Montague girls tie, Cardinal boys win
The Orchard View bowling team had a good showing against Montague in their West Michigan Conference battle on Wednesday. The girls dropped both Baker games, but rallied in individual play to tie the Wildcats, 15-15. Lacey Claflin led the Cardinals with a 284 series while Zariah Burt added a 258...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawks come up short against GRCC in Wednesday hoops action
The Muskegon Community College men’s Jayhawks basketball team dropped a hard fought 83-74 game on Wednesday against their rival, Grand Rapids Community College. The league matchup was played at Bartels-Rode Gymnasium at MCC. The Jayhawks got some devastating news before the game. Starter Jacob Mueller’s (Charlevoix) injury would be...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague overpowers Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague girls’ basketball team picked up a 44-12 West Michigan Conference-Lakes win over Orchard View on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and led 26-6 at halftime. Montague extended the lead to 34-8 at the end of three quarters. Braylyn Bultema led Montague with...
localsportsjournal.com
Brethren runs past Pentwater in Thursday hoops action
Falling into a 19-0 hole right off the bat, the Pentwater girls basketball team lost a West Michigan D League game to visiting Brethren, 52-20. It was Homecoming for the Falcons, but other than the crowning of the royalty there wasn’t much to celebrate for the home fans as the much bigger Bobcats dominated the game.
localsportsjournal.com
Kent City sweeps Ludington in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling team went up against Kent City at Sparta on Wednesday night with the girls losing 25-5 and the boys falling 30-0. “These are some tough games to swallow for both teams,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “These lanes can be tricky, but the kids have to keep working at adjusting.
localsportsjournal.com
Slow start costs Newaygo girls’ in loss to Reed City
The Newaygo girls basketball teams have dominated the Reed City Coyote teams in the past number of years. That wasn’t the case on Tuesday evening as the Lions fell to Reed City, 46-29, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Coyotes used a strong first-half performance, along with...
localsportsjournal.com
Reeths-Puffer pulls away for a boys basketball victory over rival Mona Shores
A large crowd was treated to an entertaining basketball game on Tuesday night at the Sailor Center at Mona Shores High School. A decisive 9-0 run in the final quarter carried the Reeths-Puffer Rockets to a 59-48 victory over the host Sailors. The teams battled back and forth through three...
localsportsjournal.com
Big Rapids’ explosive second quarter dooms Kent City boys
The Kent City Eagles boys’ basketball team came into Tuesday nights’ Central State Activities Association looking to knock off the league leaders. An offensive barrage by the Big Rapids Cardinals in the second quarter was something that Kent City couldn’t handle in a 66-54 loss. The Eagles...
localsportsjournal.com
Highly ranked Muskegon Big Reds crush Holland, 74-25
The No. 3-ranked Muskegon Big Reds boys’ basketball team wasted little time on Tuesday evening in extending their winning streak. The Big Reds, who compete in Division 1, won their 11th straight game as they clobbered the Holland Dutch, 74-25, in an OK-Green contest at Redmond-Potter Gymnasium. Ten Big...
localsportsjournal.com
Holton hangs on for win over Ravenna
The Holton Red Devils used a strong second-quarter performance to knock off Ravenna in a West Michigan Conference-Rivers division contest on Tuesday, 43-37. “This was a game we had to have and the girls came out with the right effort it takes to compete,” said Holton coach Robert Jordan. “We played them earlier in the year and we all felt we let a game slip out of our hands at the last minute. We were up all game and Ravenna closed out on an 11-0 run to win by five, so this is one we had marked.”
localsportsjournal.com
Ravenna, Holton split bowling matches
The Ravenna bowling team split their matches against the Holton Red Devils on Wednesday. The girls edged out the Red Devils, 16-14. Holton’s boys won, 18-12. Mae Mabrito led the way with a 387 series. Kendra Denhof and Alison Phillipsa 335 and 247, respectively. Dylan Gordon put together a...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores falls to Hamilton in swimming action
HAMILTON – — The Mona Shores boys’ swimming team lost to Hamilton on Tuesday evening. The Sailors fell to the Hawkeyes, 100-69. The 200 medley relay team of Kelby Miller, Santiago Sanchez, Diego Hubby and Quinn McKenna earned a second-place finish with a time of 1:53.5. McKenna...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central cruises past North Muskegon
Mason County Central’s girls basketball team bounced back from a loss to Glen Lake with a dominating 36-18 victory over visiting North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division contest Tuesday night. Mallory Miller and Wren Nelson scored 10 points apiece to lead the Spartans, and each cleared...
localsportsjournal.com
Gifford making most of his second tour of duty at MCC
The world has changed since Gene Gifford last coached at Muskegon Community College in 2007. “Now, when I walk through the locker room after practice, it’s dead quiet,” explained Gifford, 72, who coached MCC from 1981 to 2007, and came back for a second tour of duty as the head men’s basketball coach this season.
localsportsjournal.com
Newaygo gets by Oakridge in overtime, 62-60
Bryce Decker had a big offensive night for the Newaygo Lions scoring 28 points and pulling down 12 rebounds in leading Newaygo to a 62-60 overtime win over the Oakridge Eagles in a non-conference contest on Thursday evening. Newaygo jumped out to a 22-14 lead by the end of the...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Big Reds cruise past Holland in OK-Green action
The Muskegon Lady Big Reds kept their perfect OK Conference-Green record intact by clobbering the Holland Dutch 60-21 on Tuesday. The Big Reds had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double digits. Mariah Sain led Muskegon with a game-high 14 points. Ty’Veonna Davis tossed in 11 points while...
localsportsjournal.com
Whitehall comes from behind to beat Western Michigan Christian
The Whitehall girls basketball team rallied from a halftime deficit on Tuesday evening and came from behind to beat Western Michigan Christian, 42-35 Whitehall led 9-8 edge after the first quarter of action. The Warriors outscored Whitehall 14-9 in the second stanza to take a 22-18 halftime lead. Whitehall regained...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
