worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao ‘faked’ Floyd Mayweather injury – says doctor
Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao stands accused of faking his famous shoulder injury against Floyd Mayweather in 2015. The ailment suffered by Pacquiao in a 2015 loss to his career nemesis Mayweather has been branded fake by a sports doctor. Pacquiao cited a bad shoulder after dropping a drab decision against...
American heavyweight Deontay Wilder could fight in June against Mexico's former boxing king Andy Ruiz Jr.
Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. could collide this summer in a big, heavyweight spectacle that pits the American's power against the Mexican's skill.
Decorated Amateur Boxer Donovan Garcia Dead At 15
Decorated amateur boxer Donovan Garcia died at the age of 15.
Boxing Scene
Benavidez: I'm Gonna Beat The F--- Out Of Caleb Plant And I'm Very Excited To Say That
There was a time when David Benavidez wanted nothing more than to land a fight with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, if only for a shot to reclaim his old WBC title. The former two-time super middleweight titlist will now gladly settle for the next best thing—a chance to silence a longtime divisional rival.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
sportszion.com
Boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez reveals most famous contact he has on his cell phone is none other than Al-Nassr’s Cristiano Ronaldo
There is no question that Saul Alvarez is one of the most prominent names in boxing today. Saul recently claimed in a video that he has Cristiano Ronaldo’s phone number, and football fans went bananas. Saul boxed his first bout against Abraham Gonzalez in 2005, marking his debut in...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
Olympian Tragically Dies
The honor of representing one’s country at the international level is something that most athletes cherish as one of the greatest honors of their life. There is no greater stage in which to represent your country as an athlete than representing them as an Olympian.
worldboxingnews.net
Liam Smith elbow clearly damages Chris Eubank Jr in new footage
Liam Smith struck Chris Eubank Jr. with an elbow in the run-up to knocking out his opponent, damaging the cheek of the Brighton man. Many initially thought a punch had caused a swelling on the side of Eubank’s face in the exchange. However, new footage obtained by World Boxing News shows Eubank Jr. got softened up with an elbow.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
BBC
Chuck Wepner: Honouring the real-life 'Rocky' who floored Muhammad Ali
The 83-year-old Chuck Wepner stands 6ft 5in tall, with broad shoulders and heavily knuckled hands; bone calluses serve as reminders of a life spent punching. His vocation as a fighter scarred other parts of his body, too. "I was a big bleeder. I had 328 stitches in my career. My...
Boxing Scene
David Benavidez vs. Caleb Plant Official - March 25, MGM Grand, Showtime PPV
Undefeated former two-time WBC Super Middleweight Champion David “El Bandera Roja’’ Benavidez and former IBF Super Middleweight Champion Caleb Plant will meet in a high-stakes, 12-round showdown to settle their long-simmering feud live on SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
New Blood: George Acosta vs Marlin Sims tops Ontario, CA on Feb 10
Super featherweight and emerging star, George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO), of Whittier, Ca, will make his 2023 debut against Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) of Minneapolis, MN. The 8-round bout will serve as the main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. “New...
worldboxingnews.net
Isaias Lucero faces Christian Gomez this weekend in Guadalajara
This Saturday night, January 28th, TM Boxing in association with MarvNation and LMPX will present their second fight night as part of the new series “The New Image of Boxing” on Mexican terrestrial network Imagen TV. The night will be headlined by La Paz, Mexico’s undefeated welterweight Isaias...
worldboxingnews.net
Dedrick Crocklem proud to represent Tacoma Boxing Club
Light welterweight Dedrick “Yunghitta” Crocklem, 18, is carrying on the Tahoma Boxing Club’s (TBC) rich boxing tradition. The Washington-based TBC has produced a quartet of world champions in professional ranks along with three USA Olympians. Johnny Bumphus, who was a member of the 1980 USA Olympic Boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder makes stark steroids claim for Andy Ruiz Jr. PPV
Deontay Wilder discussed a forthcoming Pay Per View with Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring and brought new controversy. “The Bronze Bomber” spoke openly about facing Ruiz in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator but doesn’t believe the former champion has a chance to win. Wilder says Ruiz needs...
Boxing Scene
Can Beterbiev Cross Yarde To Bivol?
Puncher’s chance is an old adage in boxing. Typically offered as a respectful nod to the possibility of victory for an otherwise solid professional, what it really means is something else. When people say puncher’s chance, what they’re probably really saying is “I don’t think that dude has a...
Boxing Scene
Alexis Rocha: We've Tried To Get Former Champs To Fight Us; Things Just Fall Through
Several goals are in place this year for Alexis Rocha. Among them is to win his first major title. The hope along the way is to face and beat a former champion or at least a past title challenger. For now, Rocha settles for Ghana’s George Ashie, a late replacement for Anthony ‘Juice’ Young whom the streaking contender faces in a DAZN-streamed main event this Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
