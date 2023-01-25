Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
India's Adani Slammed by $48 Billion Stock Rout, Clouds Record Share Sale
MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares of India's Adani Enterprises plunged on Friday as a scathing report by a U.S. short seller triggered a massive selloff in the conglomerate's listed firms, casting doubts on the company's record $2.45 billion secondary offering. Seven listed companies of the Adani conglomerate - controlled by one of...
US News and World Report
Stripe Hires Goldman, JP Morgan to Explore Listing and Private Share Sale - Sources
(Reuters) -Digital payments firm Stripe has hired Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to explore a public listing and alternatives to allow employees to cash out stakes in the private company, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move, communicated to Stripe employees in an internal...
China could shut down our military in a minute if we don't fix the looming rare earths supply crisis
China has already stopped the export of rare earth elements once. The odds of it happening again are 9.5 on a scale of 1 to 10. We must prepare aggressively for the future.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Gautam Adani — the world's richest Asian — saw his net worth crash by more than $5 billion in a day after a short-seller targeted his business empire
Shares in Adani's listed businesses fell after Hindenburg alleged his conglomerate is involved in market manipulation and accounting fraud.
US News and World Report
Walmart to Raise Minimum Wage for U.S. Hourly Workers to $14
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc on Tuesday said it will raise average hourly wages for its U.S. store workers starting next month, as it seeks to attract and retain employees in a tight domestic labor market. Walmart's new wage hikes lift its average hourly wage pay to $17.50 from the current...
Exclusive-Blackstone in talks with Bain to sell $480 million stake in top Indian REIT-sources
MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Blackstone (BX.N) is in talks to sell around half of its stake in India's largest real estate investment trust Embassy Office Parks (EMBA.NS) to private equity firm Bain Capital, two sources said, in a deal worth up to $480 million at current prices.
NASDAQ
5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors
The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
Adani mulls suing US short-seller as shares sink up to 20%
NEW DELHI (AP) — Shares in India’s Adani Group plunged up to 20% on Friday and the company said it was considering legal action against U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research for allegations of stock market manipulation and accounting fraud that have led investors to dump its stocks. The...
Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Billionaire Gautam Adani Hit by Bad News
The Indian executive's company faces a critical report from a firm famed for betting that stock prices will drop. His company shot right back.
‘A perfect storm for the whole food system right now’: One of the world’s largest fertilizer companies warns that every country—even those in Europe—is facing a food crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine is piling on pressures that threaten a crisis in global food supply.
Japan's Nidec slashes full-year operating profit forecast on weak demand, restructuring costs
TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese electric motor maker Nidec Corp (6594.T) slashed its full-year operating profit forecast by nearly half on Tuesday as it faced pressure from weakening demand for technology goods and a slower-than-expected recovery of the global car industry.
NASDAQ
Canaccord Genuity Group's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark
In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
US News and World Report
Adani Group Stocks Add to Losses From Short-Seller Attack
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Shares of Adani Group's listed companies fell on Friday, adding to their losses from Wednesday when U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research launched a scathing attack on the conglomerate. Adani Transmission Ltd tumbled 19.2% and Adani Total Gas sank 19.1% in their biggest daily drop since mid-March 2020, while...
US News and World Report
Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
via.news
Educational Development Corporation, Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund, Another 4 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund (CCD), Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Financial Asset Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) 11.88% 2023-01-18 23:13:07. Calamos Dynamic Convertible & Income Fund...
Consumer inflation in Japan's capital hits near 42-year high, keeps BOJ under pressure
TOKYO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Core consumer prices in Japan's capital, Tokyo, rose 4.3% in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. The increase compared with a median market forecast for a 4.2% gain.
US News and World Report
Adani Group Carnage Drives Indian Shares to Over 3-Mnth Lows
BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares ended more than 1% lower to hit a three-month low on Friday as a short-seller attack on Adani Group companies triggered a selloff in its shares and of the banks, wiping off a combined $48 billion in the conglomerate's market value over two days. The Nifty...
investing.com
France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.74%
Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Basic Materials, Utilities and Financials sectors led shares higher. At the close in Paris, the CAC 40 gained 0.74% to hit a new 6-months high, while the SBF 120 index gained 0.73%. The best...
