In trading on Thursday, shares of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc's Cumulative 5-Year Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: CF-PRC.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7092), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, CF.PRC was trading at a 19.32% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

16 HOURS AGO