UNC WR Signee Chris Culliver Makes Massive Jump in Final 247Sports Rankings
Class of 2023 North Carolina wide receiver signee Chris Culliver is now UNC's highest-ranked signee in the 2023 class and has entered the 247Sports Top247. On Thursday, Culliver, a 6-foot-3, 174-pound wide receiver from Maiden, N.C., moved from outside the Top247 all the way to No. 117 in the 247Sports rankings.
860wacb.com
Patton Names New Football Coach
Patton High School has announced that Ryan Goggio is the Panthers new head football coach. Goggio was most recently the varsity defensive coordinator at East Lincoln High School, where the team had an undefeated 16-0 record last year and won the 3A State Championship. Goggio started his teaching career in 2017 in Lincoln County and football coaching career 12 years ago.
Panthers head coach Bracketology
Beginning with the top eight rankings, the crew explains each candidate and why they advanced to the next round or did not, giving their strengths and weaknesses.
WCNC
Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
Rick Barnes selected to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame
Rick Barnes, a native of Hickory, North Carolina and graduate of Lenior-Rhyne University, has been selected as a member of its 2023 induction class to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Barnes in joined by Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob "Stonewall" Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse, Curtis Strange and Rosie Thompson.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
Charlotte Stories
Hendrick Motorsports Announces Massive $14.9 Million Expansion in Concord
One of NASCAR’s most legendary teams, Hendrick Motorsports, just announced a massive new $14.9 million expansion to their Concord complex. According to a press release from the company, the expansion will include building a new 155,000 sqft facility and adding at least 50 new advanced manufacturing jobs over the next 3 years. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County will also be providing grants worth $449,540.
Accomplices charged in back-to-back break-ins at Lincolnton home: Sheriff
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two men are facing charges after back-to-back break-ins at a home in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. Deputies initially responded to calls regarding a break-in on Tuesday to a home on McRee Road in Lincolnton. When deputies arrived, Bennettsville resident Jamie Lee Usher, 41, was […]
lincolntimesnews.com
Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse
LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
WBTV
Gun found in high school in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell. Parents were alerted by a message sent out by the principal later that day. In the message, Newell said that the gun was recovered without incident and the student taken...
NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
WBTV
WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams
Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
Cabarrus County man wins $200,000 a day before wife’s birthday
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man is $200,000 richer after taking a chance on a scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery said. Michael Petrivelli of Concord bought a $5 scratch-off ticket the day before his wife’s birthday and won the first $200,000 prize in a new lottery game.
WBTV
14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
kiss951.com
Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina
I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Captured After Being Listed As Fugitive
The Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 27-year old Dustin Lee Jones of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was wanted as a fugitive for felony violation of his probation. After his arrest, Jones was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with as secured bond of $10,000.
