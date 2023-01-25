ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Township Of Taylorsville, NC

860wacb.com

Patton Names New Football Coach

Patton High School has announced that Ryan Goggio is the Panthers new head football coach. Goggio was most recently the varsity defensive coordinator at East Lincoln High School, where the team had an undefeated 16-0 record last year and won the 3A State Championship. Goggio started his teaching career in 2017 in Lincoln County and football coaching career 12 years ago.
MORGANTON, NC
WCNC

Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
HICKORY, NC
247Sports

Rick Barnes selected to North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame

Rick Barnes, a native of Hickory, North Carolina and graduate of Lenior-Rhyne University, has been selected as a member of its 2023 induction class to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame. Barnes in joined by Jason Brown, Jeff Davis, Donald Evans, Tom Fazio, Ellen Griffin, Tom Higgins, Clarkston Hines, Bob "Stonewall" Jackson, Trudi Lacey, Ronald Rogers, John Sadri, Jerry Stackhouse, Curtis Strange and Rosie Thompson.
HICKORY, NC
Queen City News

Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Charlotte Stories

Hendrick Motorsports Announces Massive $14.9 Million Expansion in Concord

One of NASCAR’s most legendary teams, Hendrick Motorsports, just announced a massive new $14.9 million expansion to their Concord complex. According to a press release from the company, the expansion will include building a new 155,000 sqft facility and adding at least 50 new advanced manufacturing jobs over the next 3 years. The city of Concord and Cabarrus County will also be providing grants worth $449,540.
CONCORD, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse

LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
LINCOLNTON, NC
WBTV

Gun found in high school in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell. Parents were alerted by a message sent out by the principal later that day. In the message, Newell said that the gun was recovered without incident and the student taken...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

NASCAR team’s Mooresville shop catches fire, sends 3 to hospital, firefighters say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A racing team’s shop caught fire in Mooresville Thursday afternoon, sending three people to the hospital, firefighters said. Mooresville Fire-Rescue said they were called around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to Reaume Brothers Racing, a race shop on Fernwood Lane in Mooresville. An engine arriving at the scene confirmed there was a fire inside the building.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

WBTV Investigates the moments before the arrest of Javonte Williams

Meck. Co. gets count on unsheltered population for first time since pre-pandemic. The goal is to get a count of the unsheltered population here in Charlotte. It’s a one-night estimate, but it helps the county get critical resources. Updated: 2 hours ago. The fire was called in around 11:30...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse

Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Student found with gun on campus at Kannapolis school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A student at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis was found with a gun, according to school officials. Brown High School Principal Sara Newell sent a message to students’ families on Thursday saying that the gun was found Wednesday afternoon, and the student was removed from campus by the Kannapolis Police Department.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

14-year-old in custody after gun found in in Kannapolis high school

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s bookbag at A.L. Brown High School on Wednesday, according to Principal Sara Newell and the Kannapolis Police. A student informed a school administrator of the possibility that another student had a firearm in their book bag. The School Resource Officer was notified and located the weapon.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
kiss951.com

Officials Issue Warning For Those Pumping Gas In North Carolina

I actually have to stop and get gas on my way home today. I hate pumping gas, I hate having to stop on my way, wait in the weather, and of course the cost. Plus there are often sketchy people hanging around gas stations no matter which one I go to. But now there is one more thing you have to be concerned about when heading to the pump- razor blades. Police in Forest City and nearby towns have issued a warning after multiple razor blades have been found on gas pump handles in the area. This is according to a report by WGN9. The blades were discovered during a routine inspection of the pumps conducted by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
FOREST CITY, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC

