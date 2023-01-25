ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hiddenite, NC

Taylorsville Man Arrested On Catawba County Warrant

Cody Adam Bateman, age 34 of Taylorsville was arrested earlier this week by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on a Catawba County warrant for second-degree trespass. Bateman is being held as of earlier today in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $500. A February 6th court date is scheduled in Newton.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge

Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
HICKORY, NC
Rape Charged Filed Against Wilkes County Man

A Wilkes County man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offenses including rape. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 62-year old Kenneth Ray Pardue of Millers Creek last week. He’s been was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense and one count of second-degree forcible rape.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Granite Falls Woman After Foot Chase

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Sherri Ann Young, age 33 of Granite Falls Tuesday evening. After a brief foot chase, she was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest. Young is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500. March 6th is listed as a court date.
GRANITE FALLS, NC
Don’t Make Any Plans For The Next Five Months, Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail By Judge

Jordan Deonique Clark, age 30 of Taylorsville, will spend the next 5 months in jail. An Alexander County District Court Judge ordered Clark to serve the time in the Alexander County Detention Center on Monday. Clark was serving a suspended sentence for possession of schedule II and schedule IV controlled substances from 2021 in Iredell County. Following a DWI, Clark’s sentence was made active.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Georgia Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault ChargesIn Catawba County

51-year-old Robert Lawrence Perry of Clermont, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday, January 25 by Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and injury to personal property. Perry was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $40,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Wednesday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Felony Drug Charge For Hiddenite Woman

Barbara Quinn Swink, age 36 of Hiddente, was arrested Tuesday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Swink is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $7,500. A January 30th court date is scheduled.
HIDDENITE, NC
Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault

A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Taylorsville Police Make Felony Drug Arrest

On Tuesday, January 24th, Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Joseph Carroll Matthews of Taylorsville. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthews was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center and has since been released under a secured bond of $10,000. A Monday, January 30th court date is scheduled.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
KINGS MOUNTAIN, NC
Galax PD seeks woman for attempting to wound officer

GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for a woman who is wanted for several charges including attempting to wound an officer. Officers are looking for 40-year-old Dameia Patrice Brown De Quezada. Police say she is wanted on the following charges:. Disregarding a signal...
GALAX, VA
Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Woman

Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hiddenite area after a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1:30am on Tuesday. 43-year old Jody Dawn Holland of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Holland has been released from custody with s secured bond of $7,500.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
GASTONIA, NC
Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse

LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
LINCOLNTON, NC

