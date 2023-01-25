Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Arrested On Catawba County Warrant
Cody Adam Bateman, age 34 of Taylorsville was arrested earlier this week by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office on a Catawba County warrant for second-degree trespass. Bateman is being held as of earlier today in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $500. A February 6th court date is scheduled in Newton.
860wacb.com
Hickory Woman Facing Alexander County Drug Charge
Cora Ida Henson, age 46 of Hickory, was arrested Monday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henson has been released from custody after posting a secured bond of $7,500. Monday, January 30th is scheduled for a court date in Taylorsville.
860wacb.com
Rape Charged Filed Against Wilkes County Man
A Wilkes County man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual offenses including rape. The Wilkes County Sheriff’s Department arrested 62-year old Kenneth Ray Pardue of Millers Creek last week. He’s been was charged with two counts of second-degree forcible sexual offense and one count of second-degree forcible rape.
860wacb.com
Alexander County Deputies Arrest Granite Falls Woman After Foot Chase
Alexander County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Sherri Ann Young, age 33 of Granite Falls Tuesday evening. After a brief foot chase, she was charged with violation of a domestic violence protection order and resisting arrest. Young is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a bond set at $6,500. March 6th is listed as a court date.
860wacb.com
Don’t Make Any Plans For The Next Five Months, Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail By Judge
Jordan Deonique Clark, age 30 of Taylorsville, will spend the next 5 months in jail. An Alexander County District Court Judge ordered Clark to serve the time in the Alexander County Detention Center on Monday. Clark was serving a suspended sentence for possession of schedule II and schedule IV controlled substances from 2021 in Iredell County. Following a DWI, Clark’s sentence was made active.
860wacb.com
Georgia Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault ChargesIn Catawba County
51-year-old Robert Lawrence Perry of Clermont, Georgia, was arrested Wednesday, January 25 by Catawba County Sheriff’s Deputies. He’s charged with second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, and injury to personal property. Perry was jailed in the Catawba County Detention Facility under $40,000 bond. A District Court date was scheduled for Wednesday.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Charge For Hiddenite Woman
Barbara Quinn Swink, age 36 of Hiddente, was arrested Tuesday by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. She’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Swink is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $7,500. A January 30th court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Hickory Man Sentenced To Ten To Thirteen Years For Assault
A Hickory man has pleaded guilty to an assault charge in Catawba County Superior Court. He was sentenced to at least 10 years in prison. 44-year old Thalmus Jaton Linder was given an active prison sentence of 10 to 13 years following his conviction for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury during Catawba County Superior Court on Monday.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Make Felony Drug Arrest
On Tuesday, January 24th, Taylorsville Police Officers arrested 44-year old Joseph Carroll Matthews of Taylorsville. He was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/ deliver schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthews was confined in the Alexander County Detention Center and has since been released under a secured bond of $10,000. A Monday, January 30th court date is scheduled.
Elementary teacher charged with alcohol possession on school campus, Iredell deputies say
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An elementary school teacher has been charged with possession of alcohol on a school campus, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, the principal of Shepherd Elementary School informed a resource officer that a person working on campus was possibly impaired by some substance.
‘Never learned his lesson.’ Judge sentences Gastonia fraudster
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Gastonia fraudster was sentenced after a judge told him he didn’t learn his lesson the first time around, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Wednesday. Gastonia resident Joseph DiBruno Jr., 54, will spend two years in prison after pleading guilty to making […]
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Captured After Being Listed As Fugitive
The Alexander County Office of Probation and Parole arrested 27-year old Dustin Lee Jones of Taylorsville on Tuesday. He was wanted as a fugitive for felony violation of his probation. After his arrest, Jones was placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with as secured bond of $10,000.
Police investigating active shooter ‘rumors’ at Kings Mountain High School
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating social media rumors about an active shooter threat at Kings Mountain High School Thursday morning, according to the Kings Mountain Police Department. Authorities said Kings Mountain officers and Cleveland County school officials were actively investigating the rumors. Late Thursday afternoon, Kings Mountain Police said there […]
WBTV
Teacher assistant charged after allegedly drinking wine in an Iredell Co. school
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher assistant at a Mooresville elementary school was charged Tuesday after she was found to be impaired and had an empty bottle of wine in her purse and cup full of wine, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Darren Campbell said the...
wfxrtv.com
Galax PD seeks woman for attempting to wound officer
GALAX, Va. (WFXR) — The Galax Police Department says it is searching for a woman who is wanted for several charges including attempting to wound an officer. Officers are looking for 40-year-old Dameia Patrice Brown De Quezada. Police say she is wanted on the following charges:. Disregarding a signal...
Angry customer threw ‘scalding’ soup on Mayflower employee in Rural Hall; suspect arrested, Forsyth County deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested and charged with simple assault after throwing scalding soup on a Mayflower employee in Rural Hall on Tuesday, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. Around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to the 600 Block of Montroyal Road when they were told about an assault […]
860wacb.com
Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police
Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
860wacb.com
Felony Drug Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Woman
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Hiddenite area after a report of a suspicious vehicle around 1:30am on Tuesday. 43-year old Jody Dawn Holland of Taylorsville was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Holland has been released from custody with s secured bond of $7,500.
qcnews.com
Gastonia PD: Man shot by known suspect Wednesday
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police say they’re at a Radio Street shooting after a man was shot just after 4 p.m. Wednesday. They say the injury is non-life threatening and the suspect fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect and victim know each other. Police...
lincolntimesnews.com
Update on the old Lincoln County Courthouse
LINCOLNTON – It’s been several months now since court operations were moved from the old Lincoln County Courthouse in downtown Lincolnton to the new one on Justice Drive. While it may seem like decisions on what to do with the building may have stalled, that’s far from the truth.
