Mason County Eastern suffers loss to Big Rapids Crossroads Academy
Mason County Eastern made the trip Thursday night to face Big Rapids Crossroads Academy in a West Michigan D League girls basketball game and came away with a 51-38 loss. The Cardinals trailed, 11-8 after the first quarter. Both teams scored nine points in the second, which left the Cougars holding a 20-17 lead at the half.
Thompson has double-double to lead Whitehall past Shelby
A big second quarter when it outscored visiting Shelby by 12 points gave Whitehall a 22-point halftime lead and the Vikings cruised from there for a 92-61 non-conference boys basketball victory over Shelby Thursday night at home. The Vikings took a 10-point lead, 25-15 at the end of the first...
Shillinger scores 35 in Ludington overtime win over Traverse City Central
Third-ranked Ludington trailed Traverse City Central by as much as 19 points in the second half, but rallied to force overtime. From there, visiting Ludington (13-0) pulled out a thrilling 76-74 non-conference victory. Ludington’s rally came as the result of David Shillinger’s second-half explosion for 32 points. With...
Shelby falls to Manistee Catholic Central
Shelby’s girls basketball team is in a rough spot right now with its starting point guard out and the Tigers are struggling to find someone to fill that position. Post players are helping to bring the ball up the floor, which isn’t the ideal situation for a team that likes to run as much as possible. And it showed Wednesday night.
Big Rapids’ explosive second quarter dooms Kent City boys
The Kent City Eagles boys’ basketball team came into Tuesday nights’ Central State Activities Association looking to knock off the league leaders. An offensive barrage by the Big Rapids Cardinals in the second quarter was something that Kent City couldn’t handle in a 66-54 loss. The Eagles...
Orchard View and Montague girls tie, Cardinal boys win
The Orchard View bowling team had a good showing against Montague in their West Michigan Conference battle on Wednesday. The girls dropped both Baker games, but rallied in individual play to tie the Wildcats, 15-15. Lacey Claflin led the Cardinals with a 284 series while Zariah Burt added a 258...
Montague overpowers Orchard View in girls basketball
The Montague girls’ basketball team picked up a 44-12 West Michigan Conference-Lakes win over Orchard View on Tuesday. The Wildcats jumped out to a 12-4 first-quarter lead and led 26-6 at halftime. Montague extended the lead to 34-8 at the end of three quarters. Braylyn Bultema led Montague with...
Montague steamrolls Ravenna behind a dominant first half
The Montague Wildcats boys’ basketball team blitzed the Ravenna Bulldogs out of the gate and cruised to a 66-37 victory on Tuesday evening. Montague began the game on a 13-4 run to end the first quarter. The Wildcats led 34-14 at halftime. Montague maintained a 20-point lead going into the fourth quarter, 45-25.
Kent City sweeps Ludington in bowling action
Ludington’s bowling team went up against Kent City at Sparta on Wednesday night with the girls losing 25-5 and the boys falling 30-0. “These are some tough games to swallow for both teams,” said Ludington coach Maggie Bates. “These lanes can be tricky, but the kids have to keep working at adjusting.
Laird, Jeruzal lead Ludington to win over Fremont
Keelyn Laird and Elianna Jeruzal scored 24 points between them as the visiting Ludington girls basketball team defeated Fremont, 50-20 to open the second half of the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division season Tuesday. It was the Orioles’ fifth consecutive win. Laird finished as the game’s high scorer with...
Alvesteffer, Mickovich lead Mason County Eastern girls past Hesperia
Two players scored in double figures as the Mason County Eastern girls basketball team defeated Hesperia, 46-35, Tuesday in a non-conference game. “I was pleased with the girls’ effort tonight,” said Cardinals coach Jake Smith. “They played a complete game. We were able to use our size inside early and that allowed our guards to get some open looks.
Richards has double-double as Calvary Christian gets by Shelby in Monday hoops action
It came down to the final moments, but the Fruitport Calvary Christian boys’ basketball team scored the last six points of the game to pull out a 51-47 non-conference win over visiting Shelby Monday night. After taking a 16-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, each team...
Fox, Mosley lead Hesperia over Mason County Eastern
Ian Fox and Maddox Mosley combined for 38 points for Hesperia’s boys basketball team Monday night in a 66-59 non-conference victory over visiting Mason County Eastern. Fox poured in 20 points and Mosley finished with 18 for the Panthers to snap a four-game losing streak. The Cardinals have lost...
Montague wrestlers win matches against Holton and Manistee
SHELBY – — The Montague wrestling team dominated a quad at Shelby High School on Wednesday evening. The Wildcats took down Holton, 72-12, and cruised by Manistee, 82-6. Savannah Winkleblack, Jimmy Thommen, Chris Aebig, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French, Malachi Plunkett, Landon Wood, Joe Winkleman, Emma Pendell and Natalie Bassett were all 2-0.
White Cloud comes from behind to beat Lakeview
The White Cloud girls’ basketball team won a crucial Central State Activities Association contest on Tuesday over Lakeview, 31-28. Scoring was hard to come by for either team early on as the Indians found themselves down 12-11 after the first half of action. The Indians dug themselves a hole...
Reed City takes care of business against Newaygo’s boys
The Newaygo Lions boys’ basketball team traveled to Reed City on Tuesday evening and suffered a lopsided 60-33 setback. The game was played in the Central State Activities Association. Reed City got off to a good start, according to Newaygo head coach Jason Long, and carried the momentum throughout...
