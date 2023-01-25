ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in Elle Edwards killing probe - OLD

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral.He has been taken to a police station for questioning.Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.She is not believed to have...
BBC

Boy stabbed by Birmingham New Street Station 'attacked by group'

A boy aged 13 stabbed near Birmingham's New Street station is believed to have been attacked by a group of youths. He was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing, police said, after the stabbing in Stephenson Place on Wednesday afternoon. They put temporary powers in place...
The Independent

14-year-old boy arrested after teenage girl stabbed at south Manchester school

A 14-year-old girl has suffered “serious” injuries after being stabbed at a south Manchester school, and a boy of the same age has been arrested.The Chorlton and Didsbury division of Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said officers were called to reports of an incident at Parrs Wood High School on Tuesday afternoon.A teenage girl was found with “serious though not life-threatening injuries” believed to have been caused by a “sharp object”, the force said.#NEWS | Police were called to reports of an incident at Parrs Wood High School on Wilmslow Road this afternoon, in which a 14-year-old girl received serious injuries.Anyone...
BBC

Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood

A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy. PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year. He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at...
New York Post

Virginia boy who shot teacher Abigail Zwerner told another he wanted to set her on fire: report

A 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly told another educator he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die, according to a report. Last month, the troubled boy nearly made good on his apparent murderous impulses, shooting first grader teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News., Va., officials have said. Zwerner survived. Zwerner and other Richneck teachers said they had shared their fears about the child’s grave behavior with administrators, only to have their concerns downplayed or ignored, The Washington Post reported. Zwerner had asked for support with the boy, and expressed concerns about his...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns arrested after returning to school

A teacher dismissed in a row over transgender pronouns has been arrested after he returned to the school.Enoch Burke, previously jailed after failing to observe a court injunction banning him from attending Wilson’s Hospital school in Co Westmeath, Ireland, when he was suspended from work, was informed last Friday of his dismissal from his position as teacher.The evangelical Christian was suspended from work on full pay last year pending the outcome of a disciplinary process, after a number of incidents stemming from the transgender row.Mr Burke voiced on several occasions his opposition to a request from the secondary school’s...
americanmilitarynews.com

High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class

A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
MOUNT ORAB, OH
BBC

Rapist guilty of attacking women before gender change

A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women in attacks carried out before she changed gender. Isla Bryson committed the crimes in Clydebank and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019 while known as Adam Graham. The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 31-year-old has now started the...
San Herald

Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killed

A vehicle in which they were riding was fired upon on Sunday night, killing a Texas couple who had been together since middle school and were expecting their first child. The shooting, which San Antonio police chief William McManus described as a "targeted hit," happened at the junction of Olive Street and Aransas Avenue, he said during a press conference on Sunday. There have been no detentions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance

The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...

