A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of Elle Edwards in Wallasey on Christmas Eve.Merseyside Police said they have arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and assisting an offender on Thursday in the Barnston area of Wirral.He has been taken to a police station for questioning.Connor Chapman, 22, has already been charged with murdering Ms Edwards and is due to go on trial on June 7.The 26-year-old beautician was celebrating Christmas with friends when she was shot outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village, Wirral, shortly before midnight.She is not believed to have...

18 HOURS AGO