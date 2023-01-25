Effective: 2023-01-28 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Jo Daviess, Stephenson and Carroll Counties. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CARROLL COUNTY, IL ・ 1 HOUR AGO