HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
NBC Sports

2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results

Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
tennisuptodate.com

Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan

Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
tennisuptodate.com

Tsitsipas roasts Aussie great Mark Philippoussis about what he brings to coaching team after reaching Australian Open final: "Serve and volley which I never use"

Former player Mark Philippoussis joined the coaching team of Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of Wimbledon and he's been a part ever since then. Tsitsipas has built a real team around him and that includes Philippoussis. His primary coach is still his father Apostolos but Philippoussis has been watching every match from the stands closely. After beating Khachanov in the semi-final and securing his maiden final in Melbourne Tsitsipas joked about Philippoussis.
tennisuptodate.com

"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final

Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
kalkinemedia.com

Sabalenka's dark days before finding light

Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
Reuters

Tennis-Emotional Djokovic hails biggest victory of his life

MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Australian Open final was the "biggest victory" of his career, as he claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and won back the hearts of the home fans a year after being deported from the country.

