Read full article on original website
Related
10 stunning photos of Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka celebrating her first Australian Open title
After a hard-fought battle as the favorite to win Saturday’s Australian Open final, Aryna Sabalenka relied on her aggressive playing style and topped Elena Rybakina, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in a come-from-behind victory for her first Aussie Open and Grand Slam title. It’s obviously a monumental moment any time a...
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic towel meltdown: Crowd boos as Serbian recovers to win first set in Australian Open semi-final
A mid-set meltdown from Novak Djokovic has not stopped the world No.4 from winning the first set 7-5 in the semi-final against Tommy Paul as boos rang out from the Australian Open crowd at Rod Laver Arena. Djokovic was cruising at 5-1 up in the first set against the US...
NBC Sports
2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships scores, results
Full scores and results from the 2023 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose …. 4. Valentina Plazas/Maximiliano Fernandez — 63.45. 4. Christina Carreira/Anthony Ponomarenko — 77.37. 5. Lorraine McNamara/Anton Spiridonov — 76.23. 6. Emily Bratti/Ian Somerville — 75.91. 7. Eva Pate/Logan Bye — 75.52.
tennisuptodate.com
Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley urges Djokovic and family to be 'really careful' amid flag storm surrounding father Srdjan
Australian Open Director Craig Tiley urged the Djokovic family to be really careful after they were at the center of a flag scandal during the event. Djokovic's father Srdjan was embroiled in a flag controversy in Melbourne Park when footage of him posing with fans. The fans in question had flags you don't want to be associated with you and it created headlines around the world. Djokovic's father released a statement explaining that he left as soon as he realised what was going on and that he was against any war having lived through it.
tennisuptodate.com
Tsitsipas roasts Aussie great Mark Philippoussis about what he brings to coaching team after reaching Australian Open final: "Serve and volley which I never use"
Former player Mark Philippoussis joined the coaching team of Stefanos Tsitsipas ahead of Wimbledon and he's been a part ever since then. Tsitsipas has built a real team around him and that includes Philippoussis. His primary coach is still his father Apostolos but Philippoussis has been watching every match from the stands closely. After beating Khachanov in the semi-final and securing his maiden final in Melbourne Tsitsipas joked about Philippoussis.
Novak Djokovic says his father had 'no intention whatsoever to support any kind of war initiatives'
Novak Djokovic said his father, Srdjan, had "no intention" of supporting any kind of "war initiatives" after being filmed with a group of Russian supporters at the Australian Open.
tennisuptodate.com
"Best answer possible": Mouratoglou applauds Tsitsipas for not getting involved in Djokovic mind games ahead of Australian Open Final
Novak Djokovic had an interesting moment recently when he expressed that Tsitsipas didn't play a grand slam final before when asked about the Greek. The Serbian was asked about facing Tsitsipas and praised his experience on the big stage while being unable to recall if he ever played in a grand slam final before. It's not uncommon for tennis players to not remember the results of a fellow player but Tsitsipas did contest a grand slam final before, against Djokovic no less.
tennisuptodate.com
"97% of players would have pulled out after the MRI results Djokovic received": Ivanisevic dubs Djokovic 'from a different species'
Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media after Novak Djokovic's incredible 10th Australian Open triumph and said he is from 'a different species'. A coach of Djokovic, Ivanisevic said that given the MRI results he received pre tournament, many others wouldn't have played but Djokovic did. "I will not say 100%,...
Two LIV members tied for lead in Dubai, Rory McIlroy went nuts to finish first round and play will now conclude Monday due to weather delays
Weather has wreaked havoc on the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour this week. On Thursday, play was delayed due to dangerous weather while Friday’s action couldn’t start on time due to course flooding. The second round will conclude Saturday, while the third round will...
Tennis-'I am born a champion', says beaten Grand Slam dreamer Tsitsipas
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Stefanos Tsitsipas dreamed of holding the Australian Open trophy aloft after nodding off on the eve of Sunday's final but Novak Djokovic ended up giving the confident Greek a rude awakening.
Isabeau Levito battles through the pressure to win U.S. figure skating title
Isabeau Levito, 15, put on a near-flawless free skate to defeat two-time champion Bradie Tennell for her first U.S. figure skating championships title.
ESPN's Chris Fowler, John McEnroe have awkward exchange over Novak Djokovic's 'choices' after Aussie Open win
After Novak Djokovic wrapped up the Australian Open, ESPN broadcasters Chris Fowler and John McEnroe had a tense conversation about the tennis star's last two years.
Rugby-Italian Rugby Federation suspends player over racist gift
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Benetton Rugby prop Ivan Nemer has been suspended until June 30 after giving black team mate Cherif Traore a "rotten banana" as a Christmas present, the Italian Rugby Federation said on Friday.
A tennis star vowed to use her early Australian Open snub as 'motivation.' Now she's one match from her second Grand Slam in a year.
Despite winning Wimbledon in July, the 23-year-old has competed on peripheral courts rather than the massive arenas befitting of a Grand Slam champion.
kalkinemedia.com
Sabalenka's dark days before finding light
Aryna Sabalenka has recalled her "it's not you, it's me" moment as she fought to save the relationship that ultimately made her career. Sabalenka jubilantly declared her stirring Australian Open final triumph over Elena Rybakina the best day of her life, having returned from the depths of despair to finally claim her maiden grand slam singles crown.
Tennis-Australian Open 2023: order of play on Sunday
MELBOURNE, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Order of play on the main showcourt on the 14th day of the Australian Open on Sunday (prefix number denotes seeding):. Women's doubles final (3:00 p.m. local time - 0400 GMT)
Tennis-Emotional Djokovic hails biggest victory of his life
MELBOURNE, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic said his win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's Australian Open final was the "biggest victory" of his career, as he claimed his 22nd Grand Slam title and won back the hearts of the home fans a year after being deported from the country.
BBC
Australian Open 2023 results: Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova defend women's doubles title
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova extended their remarkable winning run at major tournaments as they...
Al-Nassr boss takes swipe at Cristiano Ronaldo and claims first-half miss cost them dearly in Saudi Super Cup defeat
AL-NASSR boss Rudi Garcia bemoaned Cristiano Ronaldo's miss after his side were knocked out of the Saudi Super Cup. Al-Ittihad won the semi-final clash 3-1 in Ronaldo's second appearance for his new side. But the match could have unfolded very differently if Ronaldo had converted a chance in the first...
Comments / 0