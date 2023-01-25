Read full article on original website
Watch: Haymakers fly as Wild, Flyers fight 3 times in 15 seconds
The first of three fights was a grueling battle between NHL heavyweights Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Stauber wins again, Blackhawks beat Flames 5-1
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Two games into his NHL career, Blackhawks rookie goaltender Jaxson Stauber is playing like a poised veteran. Stauber stopped 34 shots for his second consecutive win and 13 players contributed a point as Chicago beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 Thursday night. “Looks really solid and...
Wild earn OT win in fight-filled game with Flyers
Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild past the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Thursday in
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens 4-3
MONTREAL (AP) — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red...
Schmaltz has hat trick to back Vejmelka in Coyotes’ 5-0 win
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz had his first NHL hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves for his third shutout of the season and the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-0 on Thursday night. Schmaltz scored twice in a three-minute span midway through the second period,...
Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak, 3-2 in OT
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Columbus Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday night. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net...
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Wild prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/26/2023
The Philadelphia Flyers will look to rebound in a big way on Thursday as they travel to Minnesota to take on a solid Wild squad. Join us for our NHL odds series, where our Flyers-Wild prediction and pick will be revealed. In an attempt to battle their way back to...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
Caps Clash with Penguins
Back in town after a week out west, Caps host Pens in their lone home game in span of 25 days. January 26 vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at Capital One Arena. Pittsburgh Penguins (24-15-8) Washington Capitals (25-19-6) Back from a three-game trip out west, the Caps stop home to host the...
Dayton hosts Richmond after Burton’s 20-point outing
Richmond Spiders (11-10, 4-4 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (13-8, 5-3 A-10) BOTTOM LINE: Richmond faces the Dayton Flyers after Tyler Burton scored 20 points in Richmond’s 85-76 loss to the UMass Minutemen. The Flyers are 10-1 in home games. Dayton scores 68.3 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points...
Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout
WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row,” he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring...
Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
Capitals Unveil Uniform for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series Game
Washington will face off versus Carolina outdoors on Feb. 18 at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League (NHL) and adidas today unveiled their uniform for the 2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series game. Specifically designed for the Saturday, Feb. 18, game, the uniforms will make their on-ice debut when the Capitals take on the Carolina Hurricanes outdoors at Carter-Finley Stadium on the campus of North Carolina State University at 8 p.m. In addition, the Capitals will also wear the uniform at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, Feb. 21, vs. the Detroit Red Wings.
NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes
Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
Randle scores 37, Knicks rally to beat Celtics 120-117 in OT
BOSTON (AP) — The Knicks are a young team that’s still learning how to string together victories. They’re hoping to bottle several lessons from their latest outing. Julius Randle had 37 points and nine rebounds, and hit the free throws that gave New York the lead for good in a 120-117 overtime win over the East-leading Boston Celtics on Thursday night.
NBA All-Star Rosters
