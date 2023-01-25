Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ironton Tribune
Porter’s last-second 3 lifts Redmen over Vikings
WILLOW WOOD — Blake Porter got a little side action to get to the top. Porter took an inbounds pass from the sidelines, moved behind a pick at the top of the key and hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left to lift the Rock Hill Redmen past the Symmes Valley Vikings 46-45 on Wednesday.
Ironton Tribune
Redmen use team effort to beat Hornets
COAL GROVE — The Rock Hill Redmen decided to gang up on the Coal Grove Hornets. Getting contributions in many different ways from a plethora of players, the Redmen beat the Hornets 73-48 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Tuesday. Rock Hill coach Gordy Collins said it took...
Ironton Tribune
Cheryl Pleasant
Cheryl Lee Brown Pleasant, 72, of Ironton, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born May 22, 1950, to Jack and Lena Brown of Flatwoods, Kentucky and graduated from Russell High School Class of 1968. She made lifelong friends working at Hills Department Store for many years and...
Ironton Tribune
FOCUS: They’ve got spirit – Vol. 2
Cheerleaders hype up the fans at sporting events throughout Lawrence County. — First half of this gallery can be found here.
Ironton Tribune
Three busted for meth in Coal Grove
COAL GROVE – Three people were arrested in Coal Grove on Thursday morning on drug charges after officers found methamphetamine and Fentanyl in their car. The Coal Grove Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle. Upon contact with the occupants the officers discovered that a male...
Ironton Tribune
Man charged with murder in fight death
A man involved in a fight at an adult group home that left a man dead has been charged with murder. On Sunday, Jan. 15, the Ironton Police Department got a call about a fight between two residents at Fout’s Adult Group Home, located at 803 S. Sixth St.
Ironton Tribune
Coal Grove Police officer resigns after unauthorized party in village building (WITH VIDEO)
COAL GROVE — A Coal Grove police officer has resigned after videos surfaced of a party being held in the H. Jae Roush Community Building, which houses the mayor’s court and the police station. In the Snapchat videos, believed to have been taken on Dec. 23 or Dec....
