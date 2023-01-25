Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Punxsutawney mural: Meet the artist behind the design
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Groundhog Day is just around the corner and with the thousands of people making the trek to Gobbler’s Knob, it’s important to note other sites that commemorate the groundhog festivities. One of those can be found downtown and it is a mural full of passion and creativity. The mural highlights Punxsutawney […]
New coffee shop “The Meandering Mallard” opens in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A new coffee shop is now open in Centre County, offering drinks and food for community members. The Meandering Mallard held a soft opening for guests on Tuesday, January 23. “We want to give everyone a really good customer experience,” Owner Joseph Ewaskiewicz said. Located at 106 E. Main Street […]
Mount Nittany Medical Center shares updates for new tower
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mount Nittany Medical Center’s plans to create a new 10-story tower are getting a bit clearer. “The focus of this project is really about patient and staff experience and care, and upgrading our technology and our infrastructure,” Chief Financial Officer Bryan Roach said. The new tower is set to cost […]
Onward State
Penn State History Lesson: Alternative Original Campus Locations
University Park. State College. Happy Valley. Whatever you call it, this area is home to many of your favorite locations, from Beaver Stadium to the HUB Lawn, The Waffle Shop, and Berkey Creamery. But what if Penn State wasn’t located in Centre County at all?. Roger L. Williams, the...
These are the best and worst nursing homes around State College, the government says
Medicare.gov has has a five-star rating system for nursing homes across the U.S. Here’s how those in the State College area stack up.
abc23.com
Rt 550 Benner Twp. Accident
The snow making for some messy road conditions this morning and through the afternoon. This accident happened on Route 550 in Benner Township, Centre County. One car went off the road and hit an embankment a little after 11 this morning near where West Water Street and Buffalo Run Road merge.
Digital Collegian
Penn State cancels classes, activities, work at University Park amid snow, ice
Penn State announced Tuesday night all classes, activities and work at University Park are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to "forecasted snow and ice." According to the release, only employees who "perform essential services" should report. In-person classes are canceled, hybrid classes may offer work...
Altoona defensive end Manny Miller makes his college pick
Altoona’s Manny Miller will soon realize his dream as a Division I student-athlete. Miller, the Mountain Lions’ aggressive and talented defensive end recently took to social media to announce his next destination. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder gave a verbal commitment to join Saint Francis in Loretto. “First off, I...
3 accused of stealing guns, sports memorabilia after ‘ransacking’ home
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people are accused of stealing items from a home that was in the process of being sold after it was discovered to have been burglarized. Stephen Ladd, 28, of DuBois and Erica Curran, 32, of DuBois were reported in court documents to have entered the home along Scribner Avenue. […]
Digital Collegian
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
Penn State Football had one of the best hauls in the 2023 recruiting cycle at this key position
Penn State football signed another top 15 recruiting class back in December. Penn State Football has recently become famous for its elite tight end play, and that is expected to continue in the coming years. The Nittany Lions signed two tight ends in the 2023 cycle. They were Joey Schlaffer...
Casino to open in State College, PA
State College, Pa. — A new casino is coming to the former site of a Macy's department store. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board voted unanimously to award a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a casino in College Township, Centre County. The award concludes a process that began on September 2, 2020. Ira Lubert secured the right to locate a casino with a winning...
Onward State
Penn State Cancels Classes Through January 25 Due To Forecasted Snow & Ice
Due to forecasted snow and ice, Penn State has canceled all in-person classes, work, and activities until 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, the university announced Tuesday night. From 5 a.m. on Wednesday to 5 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, all in-person classes and activities are canceled. No scheduled in-person...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling’s calm mindset represents university, comes with experience
Penn State’s coaching staff leaning forward, watching its wrestlers on the mat with little to no emotion is a cornerstone of going to one of the Nittany Lions’ wrestling matches. Coaching styles differ, and it’s apparent that Cael Sanderson and his coaching staff have adopted a zen style...
Digital Collegian
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains in-state walk-on quarterback commit Karson Kiesewetter
Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on. At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022. He led his squad to the...
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Fraternity member charged after State College resident attacked
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A State College resident went to the hospital after an assault from fraternity members that forced their way into the home, according to police. Before Michael Vanbelle, 19, of Glenn Mills forced his way into the residence along the 300 block of Fraternity Row in October 2022 he was already told […]
State College
Penn State Health, Mount Nittany Health will offer procedure for clearing carotid arteries
HERSHEY — A Penn State Health physician in Centre County is now offering a minimally invasive option to treat carotid artery disease. Through a partnership with Mount Nittany Health, Dr. Eugene Simoni, a vascular surgeon, is now performing transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR) at Mount Nittany Medical Center. The two...
FanSided
Did Penn State Football just find a potential diamond in the rough at running back?
Penn State Football may have found an unlikely candidate to be its RB3 this Fall. On Monday night, Penn State Football added a new member to the 2023 freshmen class. This time it is preferred run-on running back David “DK” Kency Jr. This announcement comes just one day...
