Read full article on original website
Related
Op-Ed: What happened to school choice in Mississippi?
Ten years ago, amid much fanfare, Mississippi’s state legislature passed a law to allow charter schools. A decade later, what do we have to show for it? Not much, if we are honest. So far, a mere eight charter schools have been approved across the entire state. Of the 450,000 or so children in public education in our state, a miniscule number are enrolled in charter schools. “Maybe that means...
seattlemedium.com
Report Reveals Nearly Half Of The College Students In Washington Have Experienced Basic Needs Insecurity
The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), an organization dedicated to advancing educational opportunities in Washington State, recently conducted a survey to gain an understanding of what basic needs college students may or may not be receiving. According to the survey, which was conducted during the fall of 2020 in partnership...
mpbonline.org
A new poll asks Mississippi educators what could be contributing to the state’s teacher shortage
Mississippi’s public education system has more than 2,500 teacher vacancies statewide. And according to a new survey, more than half of educators polled are considering a career change within the coming year. A new poll asks Mississippi educators what could be contributing to the state’s teacher shortage. Mississippi...
‘Jesus loves me’: Mississippi school mask policy changed after legal challenge
A conservative legal group said Wednesday that a Mississippi school district has agreed to retract a policy that banned political or religious slogans on face masks, in response to a lawsuit from the family of a girl who was told not to wear one with the slogan “Jesus Loves Me.”
Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
Rural Mississippi Led the Nation in Covid-19 Infection Rates Last Week
While Covid-19 infection and death rates generally dropped in rural areas last week, Mississippi reported a rural Covid-19 infection rate 67% higher than the national rural rate. Infections. Rural America reported 53,398 new infections last week, a 13% drop and 8,244 fewer infections compared to the previous week. The infection...
WAPT
Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city
JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
WDAM-TV
LOSAP bill would create financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill in the Mississippi House would set up a new financial benefits program for volunteer firefighters in the state. If passed, House Bill 521 would establish the Mississippi Length of Service Award Program. LoSAP would create a points system and allow volunteer firefighters to receive...
mageenews.com
Do not judge other people
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Do not judge other people…you do not know what they are going through…what kind of pain or sorrow they are experiencing.
Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment
Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
One week until Mississippi’s statewide filing deadline
Welcome to the Wednesday, Jan. 25 Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Seattle to decide on Social Housing Developer initiative. DeSantis currently leads PredictIt’s 2024 presidential general election market. One week until Mississippi’s statewide filing deadline. Yes, you read that...
wcbi.com
Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
mississippifreepress.org
Mississippi Veteran Waited 18 Months in Jail For Mental Health Evaluation Without Trial
JACKSON, Miss.—Beverly Pool worries about her brother, Marvin Pernell, who was in the Oktibbeha County jail in Starkville, Miss., from July 2021 until January 2023 and is now at the Mississippi State Hospital, a state-funded psychiatric hospital in Whitfield, Miss. Now 48, Pernell is a military veteran who served in the U.S. Marines from 1994 to 1998.
Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary so far. He’s best known for founding […]
ourmshome.com
Mississippian Earns Delta State Degree After 50-Year Break From College
It’s never too late to garner an education. For Lonnie Webb Allen, that meant time spent on the Delta State University campus finishing her degree after a 50-year absence from campus. The mother of two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild stands as an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
Senate committee approves bill to cut state superintendent's salary
(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Education Committee approved a bill that would cut the state superintendent’s salary on Wednesday. New state Superintendent Robert Taylor was hired on Nov. 21 with a salary of $300,000, just $7,000 less than his predecessor, Carey Wright. At the time Wright was hired in 2013, she was the nation's mostly highly paid state superintendent of education. She retired on June 30, the last day of the fiscal year. ...
WAPT
Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness
JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners
Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
WAPT
First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
$3 million grant awarded for 19 Mississippi preservation projects
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 19 preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and […]
Comments / 0