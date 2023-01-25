ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosedale, MS

The Center Square

Op-Ed: What happened to school choice in Mississippi?

Ten years ago, amid much fanfare, Mississippi’s state legislature passed a law to allow charter schools. A decade later, what do we have to show for it? Not much, if we are honest. So far, a mere eight charter schools have been approved across the entire state. Of the 450,000 or so children in public education in our state, a miniscule number are enrolled in charter schools. “Maybe that means...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
seattlemedium.com

Report Reveals Nearly Half Of The College Students In Washington Have Experienced Basic Needs Insecurity

The Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), an organization dedicated to advancing educational opportunities in Washington State, recently conducted a survey to gain an understanding of what basic needs college students may or may not be receiving. According to the survey, which was conducted during the fall of 2020 in partnership...
WASHINGTON STATE
WJTV 12

Bills aim to crack down on crime in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann (R-Miss.) announced a number of Senate bills aimed at curbing violent crime in Mississippi. Half of the bills announced on Thursday address carjacking and stolen property. The Senate Judiciary B Committee on Thursday gave the first round of approval to Senate Bill 2101, sending it to the […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson mayor says Mississippi leadership failed the city

JACKSON, Miss. — The divide between Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves could be widening as the city continues for funding to fix its crippled water system. Lumumba used the word “absent” to explain the governor’s response to helping Jackson and called out state leadership...
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi bill could help with financial burden during cancer treatment

Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauds Senator J. Walter Michel (R- Ridgeland) and Representative Hank Zuber, III (R- Ocean Springs) for working with Komen to introduce legislation that would remove financial barriers to imaging that can rule out breast cancer or confirm the need for a biopsy. In 2023, more than 2,610 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 470 will die of the disease in Mississippi alone.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Poll shows majority of Mississippians favor Medicaid

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Apparently, 80% of Mississippians are in favor of Medicaid. That is according to a recent poll released by Mississippi Today and Siena College. Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has gone on record saying he supports the expansion of Medicaid and that Mississippi has the funds to cover its end of the price tag.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Mississippi doctor against vaccine mandate runs for governor

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi doctor who leads a group of physicians opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates has filed paperwork to challenge Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves in the state’s Republican primary. Dr. John Witcher is the only Republican other than Reeves who has entered the gubernatorial primary so far. He’s best known for founding […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

Mississippian Earns Delta State Degree After 50-Year Break From College

It’s never too late to garner an education. For Lonnie Webb Allen, that meant time spent on the Delta State University campus finishing her degree after a 50-year absence from campus. The mother of two daughters, six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild stands as an inspiration to faculty and students alike.
CLEVELAND, MS
The Center Square

Senate committee approves bill to cut state superintendent's salary

(The Center Square) — The Mississippi Senate Education Committee approved a bill that would cut the state superintendent’s salary on Wednesday. New state Superintendent Robert Taylor was hired on Nov. 21 with a salary of $300,000, just $7,000 less than his predecessor, Carey Wright. At the time Wright was hired in 2013, she was the nation's mostly highly paid state superintendent of education. She retired on June 30, the last day of the fiscal year. ...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi women share tragic stories of gun violence to raise awareness

JACKSON, Miss. — The families of gun violence victims are telling their stories. The women told horrific stories of losing their loved ones. Many said it was heartbreaking to listen to their testimony. Mothers of Murdered Sons, also called MOMS, held the event Wednesday night at New Dimensions International...
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Water system in Mississippi’s Capital could get new owners

Jackson’s troubled water system could get a new set of owners under legislation advanced Tuesday by Republican lawmakers in Mississippi. The bill would transfer ownership to a new public entity overseen by a nine-member board, the majority of which would be appointed by state leaders. Republicans control both houses of the Mississippi Legislature, as well as the governor’s mansion. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat, has said he wants the city to maintain control of its water.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

First medical marijuana sold in Mississippi

BROOKHAVEN, Miss. — A Brookhaven dispensary was one of three in Mississippi to legally sell cannabis on Wednesday. Debbie McDermott was the first patient to make a purchase at the Cannabis Company in Brookhaven. "I do suffer from chronic pain and I have some other issues," McDermott said. The...
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

$3 million grant awarded for 19 Mississippi preservation projects

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) awarded more than $3 million on behalf of the Community Heritage Preservation Grant program to 19 preservation and restoration projects from across the state. The Community Heritage Preservation Grant program, authorized and funded by the Mississippi Legislature, helps preserve and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE

