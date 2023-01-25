Mohave Community College is excited about all our accomplishments in 2022 and we look forward to 2023 being a year of expanded academic and workforce training opportunities that will benefit students, business and industry, the healthcare sector, and citizens throughout the College district. During 2022 we saw many great developments, including a 6% enrollment increase. We served 5,079 students seeking a college degree or certificate, and an additional 1,686 citizens signed up for one or more of our non-credit learning and workforce training options.

KINGMAN, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO