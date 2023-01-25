Read full article on original website
Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C.: Expanding law office sees growth in Kingman
KINGMAN – The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn, P.C. is expanding into the Kingman area with the recent acquisition of Lacy Law, PLLC. The Law Offices of Heather C. Wellborn has been in business for the last 18 years, with Ms. Wellborn actively practicing law in both Arizona and California.
Municipal airport featured in online magazine
Kingman Municipal Airport has been recently featured in Business View Magazine. The feature is based on an interview between Airport General Manager, Doug Breckenridge; Economic Development Manager/ Kingman Industrial Park Manager, Bennett Bratley; and Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca; as part of our series focusing on U.S. Regional Airports.
Knights of Columbus Council make generous donation
On Jan. 19, the Officers from the Knights of Columbus, Arizona State Council, in conjunction with Kingman’s St. Mary’s Knight of Columbus Council #3145 presented the Advice and Aid Pregnancy Center, a check for $29,000 to purchase a much needed, new, ultrasound machine for their center. This will allow them to continue to provide their services for the residents of Kingman and the surrounding areas.
MCC looks to expand educational offerings for students and our communities
Mohave Community College is excited about all our accomplishments in 2022 and we look forward to 2023 being a year of expanded academic and workforce training opportunities that will benefit students, business and industry, the healthcare sector, and citizens throughout the College district. During 2022 we saw many great developments, including a 6% enrollment increase. We served 5,079 students seeking a college degree or certificate, and an additional 1,686 citizens signed up for one or more of our non-credit learning and workforce training options.
ADOT looking for feedback on new US 93/I-40 interchange in Wednesday meeting
On Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Transportation will be hosting a virtual meeting at 6 p.m. to go over the new design plans for the interchange between I-40 & US 93. ADOT says the goal of this more than $160 million project is designed to reduce congestion on the route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.
Some 200 volunteers turned out for desert clean up project
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) conducted a Desert Cleanup event on January 14, outside of Lake Havasu City. Sheriff Schuster opened the event Saturday morning with a safety briefing and thanked the volunteers for their dedication and efforts to help remove unwanted trash from our deserts.
Lucero named to Mount Mercy Dean’s List
Delia Lucero of Kingman made Mount Mercy University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students with a semester grade point average of 3.60 or better, and who are graded (letter grade, not pass/fail) for six or more semester hours, are eligible for inclusion on the Dean’s List.
Caton, Jackson make Belmont U’s Dean’s List
Dylan Caton of Lake Havasu City and Madelyn Jackson of Bullhead City have both achieved the Dean’s List at Belmont University for the Fall 2022 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours (exclusive of audit and pass/fail courses this semester) and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C (inclusive of audit, pass/fail courses and zero-credit courses).
Lost hiker found near Sara’s Park
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Lake Havasu City Police Department at approximately. 9:30 p.m. Sunday evening Jan. 22, that a 62-year-old female hiker had become separated from her group and the group was unable to locate her. The party had...
Educational vignettes will highlight new museum garden
BULLHEAD CITY – The Colorado River Historical Society (CRHS) is packing eight historical vignettes showcasing native plants into the 7,500+ sq. ft. Educational Garden between the CRHS Museum and the Little Red Schoolhouse, located at 1239 Hwy. 95. Entering the Gardens from the existing CRHS Museum, which is worth...
Cupid Family Bingo Night set
KINGMAN – Kingman Academy Middle School (KAMS) will be hosting Cupid Family Night – Bingo / Dinner / Dessert Night on Friday, Feb. 3. Dinner will be from 6 to 6:45 p.m. with bingo from 6:45 to 9 p.m.; doors open at 5:30 p.m. They will be serving...
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
No injuries in RV blaze
KINGMAN – Some may have seen a large column of black smoke billowing from the desert north of Kingman Tuesday, Jan. 24. Personnel aboard the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) Engine 311 spotted the smoke at 8:50 a.m. when returning to base from Kingman Regional Medical Center. Chief Dennis...
Illegal dumping allegedly ordered by registered contractor
MOHAVE COUNTY – A citizen’s tip led to the arrest of two Fort Mohave men who allegedly engaged in illegal dumping in Mohave Valley. Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies reportedly responded at about 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to reports of an illegal dump in progress in the area of Kodiak East and Nez Perce Rd.
Fall in love with Valentine’s Day meals
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort, will celebrate Valentine’s Day with specialty meals at Café Aquarius and Stockman’s Steakhouse, available exclusively on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Café Aquarius, located at Aquarius Casino Resort, will offer a specialty three-course meal, available from 11 a.m....
Homicide victim identified five decades later
KINGMAN – A murder victim whose body was located in the Kingman area more than a half-century ago has been positively identified through DNA testing. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said that a forensic genetic genealogical match with one of her relatives has determined the victim to be Colleen Audrey Rice.
Contractor may face charges for illegal dumping
BULLHEAD CITY – The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) has identified the contractor who reportedly admitted directing employees to dump concrete waste product in a Mohave Valley wash. Likely facing prosecution for the illegal dumping incident is Roger Coon. The MCSO has referred the matter to the Mohave...
Beckwith murder trial begins
KINGMAN – There’s no dispute that one teenager shot and killed another at a party in Lake Havasu City 18 months ago as a murder begins in Kingman. Attorneys, however, have asked a Mohave County Superior Court jury to reach disparate conviction-acquittal outcomes in the trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, Lake Havasu.
Mohave County Sheriff's Office locate missing 73-year-old man
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — UPDATE (7:31 P.M.):. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has located the missing person. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue are seeking help in finding a missing 73-year-old man. Alan Richard Gurney was last seen in Golden Valley wearing a green Carhartt...
Teen perishes in motorcycle crash
LAKE HAVASU CITY – A motorcycle crash that claimed the life of a teenager in Lake Havasu City is under investigation by the police department. Detective Chris Angus said officers responded at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20 to the incident on Hwy. 95 just north of Mulberry Ave.
