Penn State Signees Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer In Top 10 TE’s in On3 300 Recruiting Rankings
On Thursday, On3 released their latest rankings from the 2023 recruiting cycle and Penn State landed two of the top 10 tight ends in the Class of 2023 on signing day. Four-star tight ends Andrew Rappleyea from Milton High School in Milton, Massachusetts, finished as the second-ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle, while Joey Schlaffer from Exeter Township in Reading, Pennsylvania, finished as the ninth-ranked tight end nationally.
“Never Gets Fouled”: Micah Shrewsberry Shows Frustration on Lack Of Calls On Jalen Pickett
Penn State men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry pointed out many of his frustrations after Tuesday night’s 65-45 loss to Rutgers. He spoke about the team playing “soft”, talking about the way they played particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, another one of...
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On
Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Rutgers
Penn State men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) is looking to build off Saturday’s win over Nebraska by passing a tough road test at Rutgers. Here are five things to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game. LOOKING FOR TWO. Penn State’s won consecutive Big Ten games once...
Penn State Struggles From 3, Falls to Rutgers 65-45
Rutgers imposed its size advantage defensively by holding Penn State to its lowest point total of the season in a 65-45 Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. After Seth Lundy hit a three-pointer to start the game for Penn State, the team missed its next...
‘Died by the 3’: Penn State Basketball Twitter Reacts to Rutgers Loss
Penn State basketball had its NCAA Tournament hopes took a hit Tuesday night in Piscataway. Coach Micah Shrewsberry’s team shot 4-for-26 from 3-point land and failed to break 50 points in a 65-45 loss to Rutgers. The loss drops Penn State to 13-7 overall and 4-5 in the Big...
Class of 2024 Four-Star Twins Jacob and Jerod Smith Have Penn State in Top Ten
Twin brothers Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith, both Class of 2024 four-star athletes out of The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, Connecticut, have narrowed their school choice down to ten, and Penn State made the list. Penn State is in the running along with Alabama, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Nebraska,...
The Penn State Daily Notebook- January 25
Update (11:25 AM)- **2025 wide receiver/defensive back Tony Williams (West Palm Beach, Florida) received an offer this morning from Penn State. Williams (6’2″, 180) received the offer from Penn State assistant JaJuan Seider. Along with Penn State, Williams holds offers from South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Bowling Green and Pitt.
Penn State Offers Elite 2024 4-Star Quarterback Michael Hawkins
With the graduation of Sean Clifford, former 5-star quarterback Drew Allar will lead the Penn State offense in 2023. As the Nittany Lions staff is out recruiting now, James Franklin is looking and trying to secure the Nittany Lions quarterback of the future. Tomorrow, Penn State will host 2024 4-star...
‘I am a Nittany Lion for Life’: Speedster David Kency Jr. Talks Penn State PWO Commitment With NSN
Penn State commit David “DK” Kency Jr. knows that being a walk-on in the recruiting world means people will overlook him. He’s comfortable with that. To him, it just creates extra motivation. For many, the words “walk-on” and “underdog” go hand-in-hand. Plenty of athletes who walk on...
Q&A: Virginia Football Beat Writer Greg Madia Says Penn State did ‘Excellent Job’ in Hiring WR Coach Marques Hagans
Marques Hagans is the new receivers coach for Penn State football, and he’s drawn rave reviews from fans and media. On the day Penn State hired Hagans away from the University of Virginia’s football program, Nittany Sports Now’s Mike Farrell wrote that Hagans is a “home run hire.”
Penn State Wrestling: Predicting Friday’s Massive Dual Meet vs. Iowa
It doesn’t get any bigger than Friday’s wrestling dual meet with No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa. All eyes from the college wrestling world will be on the action in the second and final Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season. But which way will the...
Penn State to get Visit From 2024 4-Star QB Michael Van Buren
In recruiting news, Penn State will have a mid-week visitor from one of the top junior quarterbacks in the country. 2024 4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren, from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, will be visiting Penn State this coming Thursday, Jan. 26, he tells Nittany Sports Now. Thursday won’t...
