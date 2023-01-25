ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Signees Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer In Top 10 TE’s in On3 300 Recruiting Rankings

On Thursday, On3 released their latest rankings from the 2023 recruiting cycle and Penn State landed two of the top 10 tight ends in the Class of 2023 on signing day. Four-star tight ends Andrew Rappleyea from Milton High School in Milton, Massachusetts, finished as the second-ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle, while Joey Schlaffer from Exeter Township in Reading, Pennsylvania, finished as the ninth-ranked tight end nationally.
In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On

Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
5 Things to Know Before Penn State-Rutgers

Penn State men’s basketball (13-6, 4-4 Big Ten) is looking to build off Saturday’s win over Nebraska by passing a tough road test at Rutgers. Here are five things to know ahead of Tuesday night’s game. LOOKING FOR TWO. Penn State’s won consecutive Big Ten games once...
Penn State Struggles From 3, Falls to Rutgers 65-45

Rutgers imposed its size advantage defensively by holding Penn State to its lowest point total of the season in a 65-45 Tuesday night at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey. After Seth Lundy hit a three-pointer to start the game for Penn State, the team missed its next...
The Penn State Daily Notebook- January 25

Update (11:25 AM)- **2025 wide receiver/defensive back Tony Williams (West Palm Beach, Florida) received an offer this morning from Penn State. Williams (6’2″, 180) received the offer from Penn State assistant JaJuan Seider. Along with Penn State, Williams holds offers from South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Bowling Green and Pitt.
Penn State Offers Elite 2024 4-Star Quarterback Michael Hawkins

With the graduation of Sean Clifford, former 5-star quarterback Drew Allar will lead the Penn State offense in 2023. As the Nittany Lions staff is out recruiting now, James Franklin is looking and trying to secure the Nittany Lions quarterback of the future. Tomorrow, Penn State will host 2024 4-star...
Penn State to get Visit From 2024 4-Star QB Michael Van Buren

In recruiting news, Penn State will have a mid-week visitor from one of the top junior quarterbacks in the country. 2024 4-star quarterback Michael Van Buren, from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, will be visiting Penn State this coming Thursday, Jan. 26, he tells Nittany Sports Now. Thursday won’t...
