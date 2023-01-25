ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

College students ready to embrace ChatGPT

Many college students are approaching artificial intelligence with optimism and a willingness to embrace how the technology can enhance their learning, despite the consternation it has caused educators. ChatGPT, a free AI technology made public in November, has pushed a debate on using AI in education to the mainstream. The platform works as a chatbot,…

