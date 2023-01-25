Position preview | Penn State baseball returns key contributors, exciting transfer to outfield in 2023

Read full article on original website
‘It’s not if, it’s when’ | Inside Billy Fessler’s rapid coaching rise after walk-on Penn State football career
Billy Fessler’s eyes were peeled as he sat in Penn State’s Lasch Football Building Auditorium, nodding after every word that came from Joe Moorhead’s mouth as he delivered his first meeting as Penn State’s offensive coordinator. While Fessler’s playing career never amounted to much with the...
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Penn State wrestling’s calm mindset represents university, comes with experience
Penn State’s coaching staff leaning forward, watching its wrestlers on the mat with little to no emotion is a cornerstone of going to one of the Nittany Lions’ wrestling matches. Coaching styles differ, and it’s apparent that Cael Sanderson and his coaching staff have adopted a zen style...
Oregon State hires former Penn State men's soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as head coach
A former Nittany Lions coach is heading west. Oregon State has hired former Penn State men’s soccer associate head coach Greg Dalby as its new head coach. Dalby has been on the blue and white’s coaching staff since 2018. Now, he’ll look to guide a Beavers team to...
Penn State football gains in-state walk-on quarterback commit Karson Kiesewetter
Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on. At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022. He led his squad to the...
Penn State women's basketball falls in overtime thriller to Rutgers, remains winless on road
After snapping a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Penn State moved quickly onto its next goal in mind: pick up a conference road win for the first time this season. The Lady Lions looked like they were on their way to doing just that on Thursday against Rutgers after an opening quarter in which they shot 62% from the field and led by as much as 11.
Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black
Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State
After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey enters thick of Big Ten gauntlet against No. 7 Michigan
Records were broken the last time No. 6 Penn State took the ice. During last weekend’s home stint opposite Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions played in front of the two largest crowds in Pegula Ice Arena history, including Saturday’s record-breaking 6,566 Wear White game turnout. Fueled by a...
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Penn State men's hockey grows strong connections as teammates and roommates
If spending a few hours a day at Pegula Ice Arena wasn’t enough time for Penn State to build team camaraderie, how does living off campus together sound?. For many of the Nittany Lions, they live with each other in Happy Valley, from the first time they step foot on campus all the way up until their final minutes in a blue-and-white uniform.
Penn State wrestling faces toughest challenge yet in No. 2 Iowa on Friday
No. 1 Penn State is set to face its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Following blowout victories over Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend, the Nittany Lions will do battle with the Hawkeyes, who pose the biggest threat to Penn State’s national title hopes.
3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers
As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
No. 12 Penn State women's hockey looks to remain undefeated against Lindenwood in CHA matchups
Now looking at a nine-game undefeated streak, No. 12 Penn State looks to complete its season sweep against Lindenwood in the upcoming pair of matchups. After defeating the Lions in back-to-back games late in October, the Nittany Lions will see them again within their final CHA run before tournament play.
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Penn State men's volleyball's John Kerr earns AVCA Player of the Week honors after 2 strong performances
In the First Point Collegiate Challenge, Penn State rolled past two top-ten opponents thanks to the outstanding performance of senior outside hitter John Kerr. Kerr racked up 35 kills and 13 digs over two games, which helped him win the AVCA Collegiate Player of the Week award. As one of...
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Penn State women's basketball's Leilani Kapinus named to Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watchlist
Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks. The Big Ten...
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
‘Tons of balloons, tons of heart sweaters, anything pink’ | Lock Boutique provides new fashion every week in downtown State College
Since Lock Boutique’s opening on Jan. 14, it has continued to offer new clothing, bridal dresses and plenty of pink apparel at its location at 216 E. College Ave. The owner, Lydia Shafer, said Lock Boutique originated in Bellefonte. Shafer said she started her business career with a hair...
