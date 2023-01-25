Read full article on original website
Wetumpka Herald
EST/STRINGER, H.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN B. STRINGER, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-009 IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of HELEN B. STRINGER, deceased, having been granted to BRENDA K. SHAW on January 20, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. BRENDA K. SHAW PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF HELEN B. STRINGER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS. P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA. ALABAMA 36092 334-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/STRINGER, H.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/PEAVY, W.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. PEAVY, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-003 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary in the Estate of WILLIAM H. PEAVY, deceased, having been granted to MARGIE PEAVY on January 18, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. MARGIE PEAVY PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM H. PEAVY, DECEASED Attorney of Record for Personal Representative: JAMES T. BAILEY ATTORNEY AT LAW 721 7TH STREET SOUTH CLANTON, AL 35045 205-755-1427 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/PEAVY, W.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/IESALNIEKS, V.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF VALDIS VICTOR IESALNIEKS, DECEASED CASE NO: 2023-011 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters of Administration over the Estate of VALDIS VICTOR IESALNIEKS, deceased, having been granted to JEFFREY J. COURTNEY on January 18, 2023 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. JEFFREY J. COURTNEY ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF VALDIS VICTOR IESALNIEKS, DECEASED Address of Administrator: JEFFREY J. COURTNEY COURTNEY & MANN, LLP PO BOX 100 WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 334-567-2545 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/IESALNIEKS, V.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/PLESSNER, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE L. PLESSNER, DECEASED CASE NO. 2023- 006 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to ROBERTA L. POPPELL as Personal Representative on the 18 day of January 2023, by the Honorable John Thornton, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. ROBERTA L. POPPELL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JANICE L. PLESSNER, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/PLESSNER, J.
Wetumpka Herald
EST/BAZZELL, J.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JEWELENE BAZZELL, DECEASED CASE NO. 2023-008 NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE Letters Testamentary on the Estate of said decedent having been granted to CLAUDE O'NEAL BAZZELL as Personal Representative on the 18th day of January, 2023, by the Honorable JOHN THORNTON, Judge of Probate of said County in said State, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said Estate are required to present same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred. CLAUDE O'NEAL BAZZELL PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF JEWELENE BAZZELL, DECEASED. Name and Address of Attorney: Regina B. Edwards, Esq. The Law Firm of Edwards & Edwards, P.C. 109 E. Bridge Street Wetumpka, AL 36092 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 EST/BAZZELL, J.
Wetumpka Herald
30-FC-23-01001
PUBLIC NOTICE MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having being made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain mortgage dated September 30, 2020 executed by Gayle H. Toth, a single woman, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., acting solely as a nominee for Caliber Home Loans, Inc., said Mortgage being recorded October 8, 2020, in RLPY Book 2020, Page 72741, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama; having later been assigned to NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by instrument recorded in RLPY Book 2020, Page 72741, in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said default continues and notice is hereby given that the undersigned, NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the main entrance to the County Courthouse, Elmore County, Alabama on 03/02/2023, during the legal hours of sale, the following described real estate situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Lot 4, according to the Plat of Summerfield Plat 2, as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 14 Page 28. For informational purposes only, the property address is: 110 Sunset Dr., Deatsville, AL 36022. Any property address provided is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD ON AN "AS-IS, WHERE-IS" BASIS, SUBJECT TO ANY EASEMENTS, ENCUMBRANCES, AND EXCEPTIONS REFLECTED IN THE MORTGAGE AND THOSE CONTAINED IN THE RECORDS OF THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF THE COUNTY WHERE THE ABOVE-DESCRIBED PROPERTY IS SITUATED. THIS PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD WITHOUT WARRANTY OR RECOURSE, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED AS TO TITLE, USE AND/OR ENJOYMENT AND WILL BE SOLD SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF REDEMPTION OF ALL PARTIES ENTITLED THERETO. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of paying the indebtedness secured by mortgage as well as the expenses of foreclosure, including a reasonable attorney's fees and other purposes set out in said mortgage. NewRez LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing Paul K. Lavelle, Esq. Attorney for Mortgagee Spina, & Lavelle, P.C. One Perimeter Park South-Suite 400N Birmingham, Alabama 35243 (205) 298-1800 30-FC-23-01001 Wetumpka Herald: Jan. 25, Feb. 1 and 8, 2023 30-FC-23-01001.
opelikaobserver.com
IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
Case No.: 2022-593 Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Rebecca Scott, Personal Representative on the 29th day of December, 2022, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
WSFA
MPD holds media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police held a media briefing Thursday afternoon. Watch the full press conference below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
wtvy.com
Former Alabama lawmaker files suit against city of Montgomery, police department
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Former Alabama state Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. has filed a lawsuit against the city of Montgomery and others. The lawsuit is centered around Hooper’s now-dismissed indictment relating to a sexual abuse charge. The city of Montgomery, Police Chief Darryl J. Albert and the Montgomery Police...
wdhn.com
A familiar face has returned to the Wiregrass
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — Former evening news anchor and reporter for WDHN News has been named Television Production Coordinator for TROY TrojanVision. A native of Elba, Paige Ray graduated from Troy University in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism and again in 2020 with a master’s degree in strategic communications.
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
Opelika-Auburn News
BurgerFi in Opelika closes; Auburn location remains open
BurgerFi on South College is not going anywhere, even though the Opelika location permanently closed its doors in mid-December. David Busby, manager of the Auburn BurgerFi location, said the Opelika restaurant closed because of a leasing issue. “Somebody bought out the lease. That’s what I was told by my boss,”...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County to use contractor to help with tornado cleanup
With three tornados in eight weeks, the work of debris removal has been piling up for the Elmore County Commission. It has recently finished a second pass of removing debris from the right of way of roads in southern Elmore County related to a November tornado that killed two in northern Montgomery County before wreaking havoc in the Jasmine Hill area and Tallassee. The second struck Lake Jordan and Titus.
Alabama police chief put on leave after personnel matter, mayor says, but offers no details
The police chief in an Alabama city was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the city’s mayor said a personnel matter was being investigated. Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. announced Wednesday that Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on ‘administrative leave with pay.’. At a press...
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Montgomery, Alabama – Historical Markers and Court Square Fountain
In my last spread I shared that the historical markers at the Montgomery port docks did not reference slavery. In this spread I share four of the historical markers that are just up the street from the docks and give an accurate description of the history of the area. If you click the picture above you should be able to zoom in to better read the narrative, which I encourage you to do so.
Mother shares pain of learning her daughter is ‘Baby Jane Doe’ in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since officers with the Opelika Police Department identified her daughter as “Baby Jane Doe” who went unidentified for years until last week. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. […]
Wetumpka Herald
Source: Little Bit of Texas victim beat, kicked while on ground in state right of way
Chris Teeter was a favorite at Alabama’s Little Bit of Texas. Teeter helped get the business through tough times and he enjoyed going there all the time. But Teeter will no longer enjoy a place he frequented as he died as he was leaving there following what the Wetumpka Police Department has described as an “altercation.”
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Whitewater “80%” Complete
According to Lead Engineer on the Montgomery Whitewater project , Scott Shipley, the project is around 80% complete, and on track for its Memorial Day weekend opening date. Crews are entering the final stages of construction, “everything we do from here on out is to tidy yup what you see out here,” says Scott Shipley, Lead Engineer.
thebamabuzz.com
These 3 Alabama spas were named some of America’s favorite spas
You’ll catch me road-tripping to Birmingham, Florence and Opelika because I’m in need of a spa day. Read on to learn all about Spas of America’s favorite Alabama spas. Alabama is filled with the best of the best including spas. Spas of America just released a list of their favorite spas in the country by state. Here are the three that came out on top in Alabama:
