Digital Collegian
Missed opportunities, crucial mistakes bite Penn State men’s volleyball in powerhouse contest
In a thrilling battle with tight scores, the match reached its climax when Penn State took a 24-23 lead in Set 4 after trailing the whole set. The stage was set for an inspiring comeback for the home team which possessed all the momentum. However, the Nittany Lions were not...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball falls in overtime thriller to Rutgers, remains winless on road
After snapping a three-game losing streak on Sunday, Penn State moved quickly onto its next goal in mind: pick up a conference road win for the first time this season. The Lady Lions looked like they were on their way to doing just that on Thursday against Rutgers after an opening quarter in which they shot 62% from the field and led by as much as 11.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football gains in-state walk-on quarterback commit Karson Kiesewetter
Penn State gained another walk-on commit Wednesday. Quarterback Karson Kiesewetter announced that he is committing to Penn State as a walk-on. At Bishop Guilfoyle High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Kiesewetter threw for 2,018 yards, 18 touchdowns and averaged 155.2 yards per game in 2022. He led his squad to the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds 2023 in-state wide receiver Ethan Black
Penn State received the commitment of a preferred walk-on wide receiver Wednesday afternoon. Ethan Black, a class of 2023 wide receiver from Davidsville, Pennsylvania, announced his intentions to join the Nittany Lions on his Twitter account. Black is the first official wide receiver commitment since the hire of new wide...
Digital Collegian
No. 6 Penn State men’s hockey enters thick of Big Ten gauntlet against No. 7 Michigan
Records were broken the last time No. 6 Penn State took the ice. During last weekend’s home stint opposite Notre Dame, the Nittany Lions played in front of the two largest crowds in Pegula Ice Arena history, including Saturday’s record-breaking 6,566 Wear White game turnout. Fueled by a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball drops first match of the season against Long Beach State
After a successful weekend at the First Point Collegiate Challenge in Austin, Texas, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the AVCA Coaches Poll. Its competitors of the weekend, Pepperdine and Stanford, remained in similar positions as they were last week despite losing to the Nittany Lions. The Waves stayed at No. 5 and the Cardinals bumped up to No. 7 after being No. 8.
Digital Collegian
Linebacker Jamari Buddin officially leaves Penn State football, commits to New Mexico State
One Penn State linebacker has found his new home on the other side of the country. Former blue and white linebacker Jamari Buddin announced he's transferring to New Mexico State on Twitter. Buddin played at Penn State for two seasons and appeared in nine games in 2022, when he finished...
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling faces toughest challenge yet in No. 2 Iowa on Friday
No. 1 Penn State is set to face its biggest test of the season against No. 2 Iowa at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Bryce Jordan Center. Following blowout victories over Michigan and Michigan State over the weekend, the Nittany Lions will do battle with the Hawkeyes, who pose the biggest threat to Penn State’s national title hopes.
Digital Collegian
3-point woes doom Penn State men’s basketball in blowout loss at Rutgers
As January concludes and March slowly approaches, Penn State has the potential to either make the NCAA Tournament or miss out for a 12th straight year. While a road win over Rutgers certainly would’ve helped their résumé, the Nittany Lions couldn’t get it done, falling 61-45 to the Scarlet Knights on Tuesday night.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s basketball looks to build off recent win on the road against Rutgers, No. 10 Maryland
Penn State will look to shake some of its road woes in the midst of its five-game losing streak away from home. After splitting their recent two-game homestand at the Bryce Jordan Center, earning a win over Wisconsin after suffering a close loss to Minnesota earlier in the week, the Lady Lions will hit the road for a pair of games against Big Ten foes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling sees big jumps in latest InterMat rankings after 2-win week
On Tuesday, InterMat released its new rankings, and several Nittany Lions made big leaps. Redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 following his two bonus-point victories over the weekend. Levi Haines, a true freshman, skyrocketed up the rankings from No. 17 to...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's basketball's Leilani Kapinus named to Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watchlist
Penn State's rock on defense was named to the Naismith Women's Defensive Player of the Year watch list on Tuesday. Redshirt sophomore guard Leilani Kapinus was recognized for her excellent defensive effort for the blue and white this season after pacing her squad in steals and blocks. The Big Ten...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward Tessa Janecke named CHA Rookie of the Week
Penn State freshman sensation Tessa Janecke has earned yet another award in her rookie campaign. Janecke was named Rookie of the Week by the CHA thanks to her stellar series against Mercyhurst on Jan. 22-23. Janecke potted two goals and one assist for three points against the green and blue.
Digital Collegian
Tussey Mountain allows Penn State, State College community to hit the slopes
Tussey Mountain is a 50-acre ski resort with three chair lifts and one snow tube lift. The ownership of the mountain has changed hands since its opening in the 1960s, but it remains open to the public today. Despite facing variable conditions and warmer weather so far this season, skiers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State cancels classes, activities, work at University Park amid snow, ice
Penn State announced Tuesday night all classes, activities and work at University Park are canceled from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Thursday due to "forecasted snow and ice." According to the release, only employees who "perform essential services" should report. In-person classes are canceled, hybrid classes may offer work...
Digital Collegian
‘Tons of balloons, tons of heart sweaters, anything pink’ | Lock Boutique provides new fashion every week in downtown State College
Since Lock Boutique’s opening on Jan. 14, it has continued to offer new clothing, bridal dresses and plenty of pink apparel at its location at 216 E. College Ave. The owner, Lydia Shafer, said Lock Boutique originated in Bellefonte. Shafer said she started her business career with a hair...
Digital Collegian
Browsing through downtown State College’s new Lock Boutique | Review
If you haven’t heard, there’s a new boutique in downtown State College that has replaced the Ethereal Boutique since its owner moved. I was interested to see what kind of business was going to move in, and when I heard it was this place called Lock Boutique, I immediately wanted to check it out.
Digital Collegian
A guide to soups in State College to keep you warm in the cold | Blog
There are few dishes more ubiquitous than soup — a mixture of broth filled with any type of food can be found anywhere in the world to warm up cold customers. Now that it's snowing in State College, I also turned to soup for warmth. But where are the best soups to serve up in the winter months?
Digital Collegian
The Nicholas Tower experience | Column
They say your home is your temple, which is why it was such a tough process to find where to live off campus after freshman year. Me and my four current roommates sat in my 10-by-12-foot freshman dorm room and hammered out all of the important needs and wants. After taking some tours and discussing some more, we settled on our forever home — Nicholas Tower.
