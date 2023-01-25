ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
Clayton News Daily

Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs

LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
ClutchPoints

Pelicans’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline

The New Orleans Pelicans entered the season with a bang as they had a seven-game winning streak and another five successive wins in December. After their December 30th win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they had a 23-12 record, but they now lost six games in a row as they have dropped to a 26-23 record. That’s still good enough for fourth place in the West due to the subpar play of their other counterparts.
