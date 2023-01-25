Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
Pelicans News Around the Web 1/24/23
Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on January 24, 2023. Brandon Ingram doubtful, Naji Marshall questionable for Denver game. Brandon Ingram, who last played in a game Nov. 25, is listed as doubtful to play in Tuesday’s 7...
Lakers player grades: L.A. wins in Anthony Davis' return
Well, it wasn’t exactly pretty, but the Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed victory over the San Antonio Spurs, 113-104. Los Angeles shot just 44.4 percent overall and 30.3 percent from 3-point range while committing 19 turnovers. It also allowed the Spurs to grab 17 offensive rebounds, which led to 18 second-chance points.
Lakers: Double-Doubles From LeBron James, Anthony Davis Help LA Down Spurs
Anthony Davis returns, Rui Hachimura debuts.
NBA Stock Watch: LeBron continues hot streak, Pelicans struggling without Zion
Trade season is heating up and the all-star break is fast-approaching. But in the meantime, let's take a look at what's happening in the NBA, and whose stock is going up and whose is going down. Rising: LeBron James. LeBron James seemingly can't wait to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the...
Anthony Davis returns, helps Lakers defeat Spurs
LeBron James amassed 20 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, Anthony Davis added 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a right foot injury, and the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 113-104 victory over the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. Rui Hachimura scored 12 points in his...
New Orleans Pelicans welcome back Brandon Ingram for game against Timberwolves
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans star forward Brandon Ingram will make his highly anticipated return to the Smoothie King Center Wednesday. Ingram has been battling a prolonged toe injury but is expected to return for tonight’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight. He sustained the injury earlier...
Pelicans’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The New Orleans Pelicans entered the season with a bang as they had a seven-game winning streak and another five successive wins in December. After their December 30th win over the Philadelphia 76ers, they had a 23-12 record, but they now lost six games in a row as they have dropped to a 26-23 record. That’s still good enough for fourth place in the West due to the subpar play of their other counterparts.
Jokic returns with triple-double, Nuggets top Pelicans 99-98
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic said he could still feel a slight difference between the injured left hamstring that sidelined him for two games and his healthy one when he returned to Denver's lineup. Not that it stopped him from notching his 15th triple-double of the season, or...
Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102
Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans
