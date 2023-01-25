Read full article on original website
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Woman reacts after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
6 Things To Do in the Ballard Neighborhood in SeattleConor MacEvilly - RealtorSeattle, WA
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WAEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Taco Bell price increases get called a scam as a man is shocked at single item charges of a Seattle locationC. HeslopSeattle, WA
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Should Target Another Canucks Star at 2023 Trade Deadline
With their 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday (Jan. 24), the Boston Bruins have improved to a remarkable 38-5-4 record. Due to their immense success, the Bruins are expected to be major buyers at the trade deadline and have been linked to several big-name players because of it. The Vancouver Canucks, on the other hand, sport a 19-25-3 record and will be one of the league’s most active sellers because of it. Therefore, these two clubs could very well become trading partners before the deadline passes.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS JERSEY HITS THE ICE FIVE MINUTES INTO RICK TOCCHET'S FIRST GAME
Rick Tocchet's tenure in Vancouver got off to a rough start on Tuesday night. In the opening stanza of the Canucks' home game against the Chicago Blackhawks, one fan threw his jersey on the ice in protest of the organization's recent behavior. Frankly, it's a little surprising that there was...
Kraken finally topple Canucks with convincing 6-1 victory
SEATTLE — SEATTLE (AP) — Oliver Bjorkstrand wasn't around for the struggles the Seattle Kraken endured during their disappointing inaugural season, but he understood the significance of their 6-1 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday night. Led by Bjorkstrand's first multigoal game of the season, the Kraken...
markerzone.com
DUCKS DEFENCEMAN JOHN KLINGBERG LINKED TO ANOTHER PACIFIC DIVISION TEAM
The Anaheim Ducks have a number of pending unrestricted free agents they could look to off-load before the NHL's trade deadline on Friday, March 3rd. Of the pending UFA's, the biggest name is John Klingberg. Klingberg became an unrestricted free agent last season after not re-signing with the Dallas Stars...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings Need a Jakub Vrana Redemption Story
By this point, we’re all aware that Jakub Vrana is not with the Detroit Red Wings, but rather in the AHL with the Grand Rapids Griffins. You have to wonder what’s next in the Vrana saga. Will he remain in the AHL? Or will he get the call up to Detroit before the 2022-23 season concludes?
SI:AM | The Canucks Did Bruce Boudreau Dirty
The Rick Tocchet era in Vancouver begins on Tuesday night.
FOX Sports
Columbus visits Vancouver after shootout victory
Columbus Blue Jackets (14-30-3, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-25-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets knocked off the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 in overtime. Vancouver is 19-25-3 overall and 9-13-1 in home games. The...
NHL
Canucks sport rabbit warmup jerseys in honor of Lunar New Year
The Vancouver Canucks hopped into the Lunar New Year in style. The Canucks wore special warmup jerseys that celebrated the Year of the Rabbit before their game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Trevor Lai, an award-winning local artist, designed the jerseys. The red warmups played off...
WTOP
PHOTOS: Capitals unveil new uniform for NHL Stadium Series Game
The Washington Capitals are showing off their style with new uniforms in time for the 2023 NHL Stadium Series game. The uniforms are a partnership between the Caps, the National Hockey League and Adidas. “We are thrilled to unveil the 2023 Stadium Series uniform with the fan-favorite Weagle front-and-center,” said...
Top-Shelf Takes: Bruce Boudreau deserved better than the hand the Canucks dealt him
Welcome to Top-Shelf Takes, a weekly series from staff writer Mary Clarke all about the NHL. Lace up your skates as we dive deep into the epic highs and lows of this little sport called hockey. It’s never easy being let go from your job. Take it from someone who...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Blow Big Opportunity Signing New Deal with Kuzmenko
The Vancouver Canucks have inked Andrei Kuzmenko to a two-year extension. The deal is worth $5.5 million per season and includes a 13-team no-trade clause. It’s a fair deal for a player who has exceeded expectations in his NHL rookie season, potting 21 goals in 47 games for a total of 43 points. All that said, the Canucks choosing needing to sign Kuzmenko is also the result of a couple of contract negotiation mistakes and the organization passing up on a golden opportunity to sell at a point his value was the highest.
