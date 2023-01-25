ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darke County, OH

Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for some; Snow transitioning to rain this afternoon

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, and Shelby counties.

>>Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Heavy accumulating snow continues through morning
  • Transition to rain through afternoon
  • Storm ends with light snow again and more scattered snow showers Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: Poor visibility and driving conditions through midday. Rain/sleet transition begins late morning from the south up through Darke, Miami, and Champaign Counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SDVqc_0kQS0f9X00

This will melt some of the snow but will keep roads wet or slushy. Far northern counties of Mercer, Auglaize and Logan will likely be snow the entire day. The system will pull north by the late afternoon and early evening so the heavy precip will be gone but light snow showers and flurries will then be possible into the night. Which could recoat some roads with snow, especially in the west. Temperatures go from the upper 30s during the day to just below freezing. This might allow for some refreeze for Thursday morning. Winds will be gusty during the day up to 35-40mph.

ACCUMULATION: 4-6 INCHES NORTHWEST OF DAYTON WITH HIGHEST TOTALS IN MERCER DARKE AUGALIZE AND LOGAN COUNTIES. 2-4 INCHES ELSEWHERE. FAR SOUTHEAST WARREN AND CLINTON 1-2 INCHES

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ckGLx_0kQS0f9X00

THURSDAY: As some upper-level energy swings through we will likely see an uptick in scattered snow showers during the day. A light accumulation again less than an inch could create new slick spots. Highs in the low 30s. Breezy again.

FRIDAY: Very cold morning! Low 20s means refreeze will be possible for slushy or lingering snow-covered roads. Mostly cloudy day. Highs in the middle 30s. Another piece of energy moves through that will create a batch of light accumulating snow showers for Friday evening.

SATURDAY: A brief break. Highs around 40. Mostly cloudy day. A chilly rain arrives at night.

SUNDAY: Rain showers move through ending with some snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Breezy.

MONDAY: It will be COLD. We wake up in the low 20s. Slick spots are possible. Highs around 30 only.

TUESDAY: Another cold day in the middle 30s with some more rain or snow showers.

©2023 Cox Media Group

