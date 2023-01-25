ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

More Consumers Using Smartphones to Create Their Own Personalized Retail Experience

Shoppers are not only blending digital features and payment methods to personalize their in-store experiences, they’re also gravitating to retailers that cater to this behavior. The return to physical stores hasn’t left behind eCommerce features, but rather made them portable in the form of smartphones that effectively allow consumers...
'Walmart Business' Takes on Amazon With New B2B Procurement Website

Walmart has unveiled a business-to-business procurement website in its latest bid to compete with Amazon. Launched Friday (Jan. 20), Walmart Business is an eCommerce site and “customer experience” aimed at Walmart’s small and medium-sized business (SMB) and nonprofit customers. “Our focus is to remove complexity in purchasing,...
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!

In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
People are making thousands reselling books from Dollar Tree

If you love books and are looking for an easy and affordable way to earn extra cash, reselling books from Dollar Tree on Amazon may be the right opportunity for you. There are many videos that can be found online of people documenting their process of reselling items from Dollar Tree to online marketplaces like Amazon. Dollar Tree is a popular discount store chain that sells various items, including books, for just $1 each. Many of these books are gently used or even new, and they can be sold for a profit on Amazon, the world's largest online marketplace.

