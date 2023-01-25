Read full article on original website
Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Four Of The Five Memphis Police Officers Who Beat Tyre Nichols 'Worse Than Rodney King' Out On Bail Ahead Of Brutal Bodycam Footage Release
Four of the five Memphis police officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Tyre Nichols have posted bond and are out of jail, RadarOnline.com has learned. Only one officer remains in custody as the nation braces for the scheduled release of the body camera footage, which captured Nichols being beaten "worse than Rodney King."Nichols succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital on January 10 after suffering kidney failure and cardiac arrest. Three days before, the 29-year-old FedEx driver was involved in a traffic stop that escalated to an inconceivable level of violence and cruelty. The Memphis...
Policeman pulls over a woman and instructs her to open the trunk, unaware that he is being recorded.
When he saw a driver in trouble, the county officer stopped his car and did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker. Not only did the police officer tell her that her brake light was out, but he also did something else that shocked her and made her want to tell everyone about it on Facebook.
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
KESQ
District reassigns principal of Virginia school where boy, 6, allegedly shot teacher, spokesperson says
The principal of Richneck Elementary School in Virginia has been reassigned within Newport News Public Schools, according to a spokesperson for the district. In an email to CNN confirming the reassignment, the district would not say where it was reassigning former principal Briana Foster Newton. School and district leadership have...
Comments / 0