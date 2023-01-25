ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pe Ell, WA

Trojans Fall in Final Seconds to Eagles

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 2 days ago
At Firm Foundation (Battle Ground)

EAGLES 48, TROJANS 47

Pe Ell 9 13 15 10 — 47

Firm Found. 15 11 12 10 — 48

Pe Ell: Howard 21, Knowlton 9, Baldwin 7, Phelps 5, Homan 4

Firm Foundation: Holmgren 19, Metson 12, A, Quint 9, Graham 4. Bourne 2, I. Quint 2.

The Pe Ell boys basketball team let victory slip through its fingers down south Tuesday, falling 48-47 to Firm Foundation in the final seconds of a 1B Columbia Valley League game.

The Trojans had the ball by two with 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, but when the Eagles put them at the free throw line, missed the front end of a one-and-one to leave the door open. Coming back down the floor, Firm Foundation found the bucket and drew a foul in the process, converting the old-fashioned three-point play to go ahead by one.

Pe Ell finished a rough 3 for 11 from the stripe. Firm Foundation wasn’t much better itself, but got more chances, going 14 for 26, and hit the one that mattered at the end.

Blake Howard led all scorers with 21 points, but was the only Trojan to finish in double figures.

Pe Ell will get back to the grind Friday at Mossyrock.

Willimantic, CT
