FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Oscar Nominations 2023 PredictionsmaltaLos Angeles, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
1990s pirate radio station KBLT gets new reincarnation
Sue Carpenter ran a pirate radio station called KBLT from her Silver Lake apartment in the late 90s. Now it’s been reimagined as an interactive experience. The Pacific Opera Project aims to make the arts more affordable and entertaining. Their next show is “Superflute,” a retelling of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” with Nintendo characters.
Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles
Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
How to get homeless count right? LA to try new app and more staff
LA’s annual homeless count determines how resources get distributed to the region’s unhoused residents. But questions have been raised about its accuracy, and officials are making some changes. With LA’s COVID-era eviction rules expiring at the end of the month, the City Council voted unanimously to expand tenant...
New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market
The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
Questions about accuracy trigger changes to LA’s homeless count
LA’s annual homeless count kicks off tonight and runs through Thursday as thousands of volunteers tally up how many Angelenos are living without adequate shelter. The data they collect will help determine how precious resources are distributed. But how good is this annual exercise at actually telling us how many Angelenos are homeless?
Protecting renters from eviction: LA City Council takes action
With the pandemic state of emergency scheduled to end in a week, and thousands of renters left without eviction protections, the LA City Council voted unanimously to expand tenants’ rights. The move especially affects, but is not limited to, people renting units built after 1978, which don’t automatically come with tenant protections because they aren’t “rent-stabilized.”
Heart disease: Screen promptly, especially if you have family history
Lisa Marie Presley died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas. The cause of her death hasn’t been determined. The LA County Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating. But Presley had a history of heart disease in her family. Her father Elvis, grandmother, and grandfather reportedly had heart issues.
Back-to-back mass shootings in CA: What to do about sense of futility?
Deadly mass shootings occurred in Half Moon Bay and Oakland on Monday, following Saturday’s massacre in Monterey Park. What roles do California laws and everyday residents play in these incidents?. A lawsuit claims the Getty family has avoided paying up to $300 million in California taxes. The story reveals...
CA has strict gun laws. What undermines their effectiveness?
On Monday night, seven people died and another was hospitalized in Half Moon Bay. The attack came in two waves at a pair of mushroom farms in the normally quiet seaside community south of San Francisco. The suspect was taken into custody, and authorities described the shootings as workplace violence.
