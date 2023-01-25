Cindy Green named new executive director of Marie Mills

The Marie Mills Center Board of Directors has selected a new Executive Director to replace executive director Ron Rush who retired after 43 years with the agency.

Rush commented that Cindy Green is an excellent choice to lead Marie Mills Center forward. He further stated that she has worked with Marie Mills Center for many years and has an extensive knowledge of the agency and those with developmental disabilities that they serve, and the respect of its staff.

Rush said that Green worked alongside him for many years and was a natural to take his place. She is a Tillamook native that knows our community very well and will carry forward the agency’s mission and relationships with our community that benefit Marie Mills Center and those they serve.

Cindy has worked for Marie Mills Center since 1986 and has served as assistant director for the past 10 years.

Marie Mills Center began in 1969 serving individuals with developmental disabilities through a variety of services including residential and employment services.