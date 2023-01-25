Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
CoinDesk
Floki Inu DAO Passes Proposal to Burn Over $100M Worth of Tokens
The Floki Inu community voted in favor of a recent governance proposal that sought to burn 4.2 trillion FLOKI tokens on a cross-chain bridge and reduce transactional tax. The proposal passed with a 99.97%...
CoinDesk
Banks Will Dominate Stablecoins, and 2 Other Predictions About the Future of Money
As blockchain technology continues to develop over the coming years, cross-border payments will prove to be a game-changing use case. In order to grow, the industry needs user adoption while users will embrace a technology that fills an actual need. In many respects, stablecoins are the most useful innovation to come from crypto to date.
CoinDesk
Silvergate Suspends Dividends on Preferred Stock; Argo Blockchain Faces Class-Action Suit
"The Hash" hosts tackle today's hot topics, including crypto bank Silvergate suspending preferred stock dividends as it looks to preserve capital; bitcoin miner Argo Blockchain facing a class-action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during its 2021 initial public offering, and Sen. Ted Cruz's (R-Texas) resolution that would require Capitol Hill vending machines to accept crypto.
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Layer 2 Tokens Take Lead
This article originally appeared inFirst Mover, CoinDesk's daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Latest Prices. Ethereum-scaling tool Polygon's MATIC...
CoinDesk
Commingling Customer Funds? Binance Under Scrutiny for B-Token Wallet
On today's episode, NLW catches up on the continued fallout of Crypto 2022, including:. Scrutiny around wallet balances that suggest Binance has had commingled user funds and company reserves around B-tokens. The latest...
CoinDesk
Sam Bankman-Fried Seeks Right to Transfer FTX's Crypto
Lawyers for Sam Bankman-Fried have argued he should be allowed access to assets and crypto held by his former company FTX, saying there's no evidence he's responsible for previous alleged unauthorized transactions. Bankman-Fried, who...
CoinDesk
Polygon Derivatives DEX Gains Network Crosses $1.5B in Trading Volume on Arbitrum
Decentralized exchange (DEX) Gains Network has recorded over $1.5 billion in trading volume on the Arbitrum blockchain nearly a month after being deployed. Gains Network was initially released on Polygon and has contributed to...
CoinDesk
Weekend Story: What If Regulators Wrote Rules for Crypto?
On today’s show we’re taking a look at why U.S. regulators remain resistant to creating new rules fit for crypto. What’s the deal anyway? Courtesy of CoinDesk columnist Michael Selig, counsel at Willkie Farr & Gallagher.
CoinDesk
DeFi Lender Aave Deploys Version 3 on Ethereum Network
Decentralized lending and borrowing protocol Aave has deployed its third version on the Ethereum network following unanimous support for agovernance proposal. The Aave v3 upgrade will focus on mitigating user risk and improving capital...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K as Traders Eye Fed’s Next Meeting
Bitcoin (BTC) held above $23,000 on Friday as traders awaited next week's Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates and any hints policymakers may drop about when their hiking campaign might end.
CoinDesk
Why Real Regulatory Change In Crypto Has Not Happened
For years now, the compliance community has been consistently warned that a deluge of new regulation for all things crypto, which would see the industry forever changed, is coming. We are still waiting for even the slightest of rains.
CoinDesk
Jihan Wu's Matrixport Cuts 10% of Staff
Billionaire entrepreneur Jihan Wu's Singapore-based crypto services provider Matrixport said Friday that it is downsizing its workforce by 10%,joining a slew of other industry giants reducing headcount to sail through the harsh crypto winter.
CoinDesk
Crypto Bank Silvergate Suspends Dividend on Preferred Stock
Crypto-focused bank Silvergate Capital (SI) suspended dividend payments on its preferred stock as it seeks to preserve capital. The suspension affects its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, Silvergate said Friday....
CoinDesk
Decentralized Exchange Vela’s DXP Token Surges Ahead of Beta Release on Arbitrum
Arbitrum-based decentralized trading platform (DEX) Vela Exchange's DXP utility token has mounted a powerful rally as the project prepares to release its much-anticipated beta version next week. DXP's price gained some 50% in...
CoinDesk
Crypto Custodian Prime Trust to Cease Operations in Texas at End of January
Prime Trust, a digital-asset custodian, will stop doing business in the U.S. state of Texas effective Jan. 31, according to anotice posted on its website. The company provides custody and other services to key...
CoinDesk
Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Faces Class Action Suit Over U.S. Share Sale
Argo Blockchain, a crypto miner whose shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (ARB) and Nasdaq (ARBK), is facing a class action lawsuit over alleged misleading statements made during the initial public offering (IPO) of its American depositary shares (ADS) in 2021.
CoinDesk
Better Policy Can Turn NFTs Into an Intellectual Property Powerhouse
Securities laws issues have often driven crypto policy, but when it comes to non-fungible tokens, we need to prioritize intellectual property interests. Treating all NFTs as financial assets will compromise the U.S.' position as the gold standard of intellectual property (IP) protection and enforcement.
CoinDesk
Aptos Labs CEO Says NFTs Will Push Boundaries of Previous Generation Blockchains
Non-fungible tokens (NFT) have the potential to be about more than just collectibles, Mohammad Shaikh, co-founder of layer 1 blockchain Aptos Labs, told CoinDesk TV's "First Mover" on Friday. "The way...
CoinDesk
Tech’s Money Woes: Beginning of the End for Web2?
After two decades of dominating and reshaping our lives, "Big Tech" is finally looking weakened. According to Crunchbase, more than 46,000 staffers at U.S.-based tech companies lost their jobs in the first...
CoinDesk
Regulatory Clarity? Financial Watchdogs Could Not Be More Clear
In settling a lawsuit in January with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the co-founder of crypto platformNexo stated that he is "confident that a clearer regulatory landscape will emerge soon, and companies like Nexo will be able to offer value-creating products in the United States in a compliant manner."
