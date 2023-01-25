ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

coingeek.com

Craig Wright on privacy, Cicero and one enormous bar bill

09:02 in the morning. I’m on YouTube along with 156 other people, waiting for Dr. Craig Wright’s first Bitcoin Masterclass. The chat feed is busy:. 09.12. Musak begins, with a shot of Dr. Wright acknowledging applause (above)—or showing off his waistcoat. 09.30. The show starts—on time! Owen...
coingeek.com

2023: The year of AI

2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
coingeek.com

Brankas and Element introduce advanced fraud detection in open finance

26 January 2023, Manila, Philippines – Brankas, the leading global open finance technology provider, and Element Inc , the privacy-led, modern AI pioneer in digital identity services used to verify a person´s information quickly and seamlessly, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce an additional layer of security to detect potential frauds.
astaga.com

The Best Cryptos to Buy Now based on 2023 Potential

Blockchain know-how is revolutionary, seen by many because the automobile for progress within the twenty first century, because it might change the panorama of the worldwide financial system for good. That is precisely why there are such a lot of high-potential funding alternatives in Web3, because the blockchain ecosystem is dwelling to world-changing applied sciences comparable to digital actuality metaverses, play-to-earn mechanics, and decentralized monetary purposes.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline

A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Motley Fool

This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023

Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TechCrunch

Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption

Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
coingeek.com

RelayX launches Relay Club—the world’s first decentralized ownership network

RelayX launched Relay Club, claiming to be the world’s first decentralized ownership network. Relay Club is a social feed of posts that require linking to an existing NFT or on-chain sale order. The primary feature appears to be the ability to buy NFTs directly from a social media post. Users can interact with posts by replying, clicking on details of the NFT, or purchasing the NFT linked in the post.
TechCrunch

QuickNode raises $60M at $800M valuation to become the ‘AWS or Azure of blockchain’

QuickNode, a blockchain deployment platform, has raised $60 million in a Series B round for an $800 million valuation, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Nabutovsky, told TechCrunch. The round was led by 10T Holdings, with participation from Tiger Global, Seven Seven Six Ventures and QED Investors, among others....
coingeek.com

sCrypt’s Xiaohui Liu is ‘super excited’ about Bitcoin in 2023

SCrypt had a big year in 2022, and founder Xiaohui Liu expects even bigger things this 2023. The tools he and his team have created for developers invite thousands of newcomers to try out Bitcoin and could eventually see Bitcoin SV (BSV) becoming like Amazon Web Services (AWS) for blockchain apps. He says his goal is to see developers bring ideas from concept to working applications in just a few months—or even weeks.
coingeek.com

Digital Currency Group-owned exchange Luno axes 35% of staff

It’s been a rough few months for Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), and now, one of its exchanges, Luno, announced it was axing 35% of its workforce. It’s estimated that the firm will cut 330 jobs, mostly in its marketing department, giving some insight into how industry insiders view the growth prospects of exchanges in the near-term future.
The Daily

Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens

Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens. It's always advisable to acquire a thorough knowledge of NFTs if you are determined to invest in NFTs. NFT, which translates as "non-fungible token", pertains to an electronic token used to verify the possession of a certain commodity.

