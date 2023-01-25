Read full article on original website
coingeek.com
University of Exeter’s Jack Rogers is excited to see the BSV impact on global economy—here’s why
The original Bitcoin protocol, as envisioned by Satoshi Nakamoto, is embodied by Bitcoin SV (BSV), and the big blocker community is eager to continue the legacy of Satoshi, revealed to be Dr. Craig Wright. Professor Dr. Jack Rogers, director of the MSC FinTech Program at the University of Exeter, is...
coingeek.com
Craig Wright on privacy, Cicero and one enormous bar bill
09:02 in the morning. I’m on YouTube along with 156 other people, waiting for Dr. Craig Wright’s first Bitcoin Masterclass. The chat feed is busy:. 09.12. Musak begins, with a shot of Dr. Wright acknowledging applause (above)—or showing off his waistcoat. 09.30. The show starts—on time! Owen...
coingeek.com
2023: The year of AI
2023 kicks off with the promise of artificial intelligence (AI) bolstered by the successes of ChatGPT for generating human-like conversations, generating art and music, and even writing working code for developers. For the first time, developers are doubting whether or not their jobs may be eventually replaced by AI. While this is not something that this author is worried about, the scope of what is possible with AI has grown by leaps and bounds in the last year, and for the first time, many questions about the economic feasibility of AI are being contemplated.
coingeek.com
Leveraging blockchain for cybersecurity—SmartLedger team talks to the Food Institute podcast
The SmartLedger team has been on a media blitz to kick off 2023, having already made several podcast appearances to showcase their new products and talk about the success of Sentinel Node. This week, they appeared on the Food Institute podcast to explain how blockchain can be leveraged for cybersecurity.
coingeek.com
Brankas and Element introduce advanced fraud detection in open finance
26 January 2023, Manila, Philippines – Brankas, the leading global open finance technology provider, and Element Inc , the privacy-led, modern AI pioneer in digital identity services used to verify a person´s information quickly and seamlessly, today announced a strategic partnership to introduce an additional layer of security to detect potential frauds.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
astaga.com
The Best Cryptos to Buy Now based on 2023 Potential
Blockchain know-how is revolutionary, seen by many because the automobile for progress within the twenty first century, because it might change the panorama of the worldwide financial system for good. That is precisely why there are such a lot of high-potential funding alternatives in Web3, because the blockchain ecosystem is dwelling to world-changing applied sciences comparable to digital actuality metaverses, play-to-earn mechanics, and decentralized monetary purposes.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Burst to $30,000 Incoming, Says Popular Crypto Analyst – Here’s the Timeline
A widely followed crypto strategist is optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) could surge by double-digit percentage points from the current price. The pseudonymous crypto analyst Kaleo tells his 558,300 Twitter followers that Bitcoin will swiftly rally to $30,000 after overcoming a downward trend that started in late November. From the analyst’s...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
TechCrunch
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to accelerate interoperable infra and DeFi adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain focused on building financial applications, has launched a $150 million fund ecosystem initiative, the platform’s CEO and co-founder, Eric Chen, told TechCrunch. “We’ve seen a lot of ecosystem funds in the past do various things, but there isn’t really an established ecosystem fund for Injective...
The Great Resignation was fueled by workers’ obsession with flexibility. Big Tech layoffs have scared employees reprioritizing what they need
Layoff announcements are rattling U.S. workers' confidence in their ability to secure and retain employment.
coingeek.com
Dr. Eva Porras on Blockchain DXB podcast: SmartLedger uses blockchain tech to solve business problems
The SmartLedger team has kicked off 2023 with a flurry of media appearances. Bryan Daugherty, Greg Ward, and other team members have appeared on several podcasts already this year. On January 17, Dr. Eva Porras, the Managing Director of SmartLedger, appeared on the Blockchain DXB podcast. Check it out via...
coingeek.com
RelayX launches Relay Club—the world’s first decentralized ownership network
RelayX launched Relay Club, claiming to be the world’s first decentralized ownership network. Relay Club is a social feed of posts that require linking to an existing NFT or on-chain sale order. The primary feature appears to be the ability to buy NFTs directly from a social media post. Users can interact with posts by replying, clicking on details of the NFT, or purchasing the NFT linked in the post.
TechCrunch
QuickNode raises $60M at $800M valuation to become the ‘AWS or Azure of blockchain’
QuickNode, a blockchain deployment platform, has raised $60 million in a Series B round for an $800 million valuation, the company’s CEO and co-founder, Alex Nabutovsky, told TechCrunch. The round was led by 10T Holdings, with participation from Tiger Global, Seven Seven Six Ventures and QED Investors, among others....
This Crypto Could Rally 50x Higher, Outperforming Bitcoin And Ethereum, Says Morgan Creek's Yusko
Mark Yusko, CIO at Morgan Creek Capital, said that Avalanche AVAX/USD has the potential to outperform the entire crypto market, including Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. What Happened: Yusko, in a YouTube video, said AVAX could rally by 50 times in the next bull cycle, provided that Bitcoin and major coins remain successful.
coingeek.com
sCrypt’s Xiaohui Liu is ‘super excited’ about Bitcoin in 2023
SCrypt had a big year in 2022, and founder Xiaohui Liu expects even bigger things this 2023. The tools he and his team have created for developers invite thousands of newcomers to try out Bitcoin and could eventually see Bitcoin SV (BSV) becoming like Amazon Web Services (AWS) for blockchain apps. He says his goal is to see developers bring ideas from concept to working applications in just a few months—or even weeks.
coingeek.com
Digital Currency Group-owned exchange Luno axes 35% of staff
It’s been a rough few months for Barry Silbert’s Digital Currency Group (DCG), and now, one of its exchanges, Luno, announced it was axing 35% of its workforce. It’s estimated that the firm will cut 330 jobs, mostly in its marketing department, giving some insight into how industry insiders view the growth prospects of exchanges in the near-term future.
The Daily
Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens
Can You Invest in NFT: Listing Down the Good & Bad Traits of Non-Fungible Tokens. It's always advisable to acquire a thorough knowledge of NFTs if you are determined to invest in NFTs. NFT, which translates as "non-fungible token", pertains to an electronic token used to verify the possession of a certain commodity.
