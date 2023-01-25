ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando County, FL

Warm and windy today, storms tonight

By Leigh Spann
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As a cold front heads toward Florida today, winds will be gusty out of the south. It will also feel quite warm with highs near 80 degrees.

The front arrives in Citrus and Hernando counties just as the sun is setting. The line of storms gradually pushes south this evening and overnight. Rainfall totals will be less than an inch in most spots.

The cooler air rushes in behind the front. We wake up slightly cooler in the 50s tomorrow, but highs stay well below average in the mid 60s. There will also be a cool breeze all day.

You’ll need to bundle up tomorrow night and Friday morning with temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. It stays cool all day Friday with highs only in the low to mid 60s despite lots of sunshine.

For Gasparilla Saturday, it starts out chilly in the 40s, but there’s a faster warm-up. During the afternoon parade, we make it into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. It should be pleasant in the sunshine, and just a little cool in the shade.

The warming trend continues Sunday when we are in the mid 70s, and we make it back to 80 degrees by Tuesday.

WFLA

WFLA

