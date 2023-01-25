Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
Colorado acquired Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut.
NHL
NHL Buzz: Makar to return for Avalanche against Ducks
Bortuzzo could be back for Blues; Jarry out until after All-Star break for Penguins. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Cale Makar will return for the Avalanche against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; ALT, BSW, SN 360, ESPN+, SN NOW).
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Tri-City Herald
Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs
If anyone needed any proof of how confident Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers are feeling, it came late in the second quarter of their game against the San Antonio Spurs. George stole the ball from Zach Collins after a bad pass by Stanley Johnson, dribbled down the court...
Clayton News Daily
Avalanche acquire Matt Nieto in 4-player trade with Sharks
Jared Bednar becomes winningest coach in Avalanche history
Colorado's Jared Bednar set a franchise-record with his 266th victory on Tuesday night, as the Avalanche outlasted the Capitals, 3-2, in a game that saw Washington star Alex Ovechkin return from injury to score his 31st goal of the season.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Ducks
COLORADO AVALANCHE (26-17-3) VS ANAHEIM DUCKS (14-29-5) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Riding a six-game winning streak, the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Anaheim Ducks Thursday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado won their sixth-consecutive game Tuesday...
NHL
Gostisbehere out 4-6 weeks for Coyotes with upper-body injury
Defenseman played 19:25 in loss to Ducks on Tuesday, has 29 points this season. Shayne Gostisbehere is out 4-6 weeks for the Arizona Coyotes with an upper-body injury sustained against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday. The defenseman played 19:25 of a 5-2 loss at Mullett Arena. His 29 points (nine...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Conclude Road Trip Tonight vs. Defending Champ Avalanche
The Ducks cap a six-game road trip tonight in Denver, taking on the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. PUCK DROP: 6 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS WEST | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim will visit the Mile High City looking to finish the trip with...
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Ideal Trade Targets Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Analysts across the league seem to have zeroed in on the reigning Stanley Cup champions as buyers at the trade deadline, focusing on their somewhat “insecure” playoff spot as a reason for beefing up the roster. Sure, the Colorado Avalanche faced tons of adversity in the form of a seemingly never-ending injury list, led by captain Gabriel Landeskog’s knee issue that has sidelined him for the entire season thus far. While injury woes brought a ton of questions and comments that suggested the Avalanche may be one of the few clubs in NHL history to win the Stanley Cup and then miss the playoffs (an awful feat last achieved by the Los Angeles Kings following their 2012 victory), the injury issue also brings new life. It brings new possibilities in the form of cap space.
FOX Sports
Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
Tri-City Herald
Embiid and the 76ers face the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets (34-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (31-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Denver. He leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The 76ers have gone 18-7 at home. Philadelphia scores 114.6 points while outscoring...
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Blues
Arizona has two games remaining before the All-Star Break. Jan. 26, 2023 | 7:00 pm MST | Mullett Arena, Tempe, Ariz. The Arizona Coyotes close out their three-game homestand against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, just two games away from the All-Star Break. The Coyotes are 1-1-0 on their...
NHL
Sharks Acquire MacDonald and Kaut from Colorado
In exchange Colorado acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley. SAN JOSE- San Jose Sharks General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley. MacDonald, 29, has appeared...
Tri-City Herald
Takeaways From The Miami Heat’s Victory Tuesday Against Boston Celtics
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo proved he could shine on his own. With the Heat without Jimmy Butler, Adebayo had his sixth double-double of the season to lead them to victory against the Boston Celtics Tuesday. The win allowed the Heat to tie the season series at 2. Here are...
Tri-City Herald
Last Minute Injury Report Update for Warriors vs Grizzlies
The Golden State Warriors were hoping to face off against the Memphis Grizzlies with their entire starting unit intact, but it seems like that status may be questionable now. Just a few hours before tipoff, Wiggins suddenly popped up on the Warriors' injury report. He's now been listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.
