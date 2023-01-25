Read full article on original website
thisistucson.com
33 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Jan. 26-29 💎🍷🛼
It's a big weekend in Tucson as two icons make their return. Old Tucson is making its revival, offering a western experience through May. The massive gem and mineral showcase has also arrived with its many shows scattered throughout the city. What else? A Lunar New Year celebration, the Savor...
KOLD-TV
Tucson’s annual winter gem show returns without COVID restrictions
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Organizers are putting on the final touches for this year’s gem show. The official start of the 2023 Tucson Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase is Saturday, Jan. 28, but some shows open early. Organizers are planning for over 60,000 people to come and...
KOLD-TV
Tucson Rodeo Parade committee to announce grand marshal for 2023 event
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade committee is meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26, to announce the grand marshal for the 2023 event. 13 News will stream the announcement in the video player above. The parade, the “world’s longest non-motorized parade,” begins at 9 a.m. Thursday, Feb....
KOLD-TV
Tohono Chul hosting memorial for “Umbrella Lady”
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tohono Chul is hosting a celebration of life in honor of Lydia Reis, affectionally known in the community as “Umbrella Lady,” from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30. Reis was often seen in the Oro Valley and Tucson areas...
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
Ten55 Brewing, Famous Sam's Silverbell location closing
Two mainstays of the Tucson bar and restaurant scene are closing. Ten55 Brewing Company, 3810 E. 44th Street, and Famous Sam's Sports Grill #10, 2320 N. Silverbell Road, announced their closures.
Advocates to City of Tucson: No 'sweeps' of homeless encampments
Tucson city leaders say they are not planning extra enforcement on homeless camps in Santa Rita park ahead of the Gem, Mineral and Fossil Showcase.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
The Gaslight Theatre is old-fashioned family fun
At The Gaslight Theatre, it’s a given that the audience is part of the family and the show. For decades families have celebrated their special occasions there, and everyone cheers as the celebrants are introduced. Organizations often fill whole sections of tables. Laughter and good cheer have been good business for 45 years.
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
Two Tucson restaurants land in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places To Eat'
Two Tucson restaurants are seeing the spotlight in Yelp's 'Top 100 Places to Eat' list, taking the #8 and #26 spots.
Power restored to Trico customers north of Tucson
More than 8,000 Trico Electric Cooperative customers lost power Wednesday morning. Power was restored by 7 a.m.
tourcounsel.com
Tucson Spectrum | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona
Tucson Spectrum occupies our second place on the list, managing to offer the public a wide variety of stores to go shopping, in different areas, such as electronics, for the home, clothing, accessories, among other things that you may need, and here you will find. After that, if you want to eat something delicious, you can visit their food court.
cntraveller.com
Discovering the power of horse therapy on a remote desert escape
It's an early morning in May, and a low desert sun is rising over Purple Sage Ranch, a dusty sprawl surrounded by the saguaro-studded Santa Catalina Mountain foothills. I've come to meet Lucinda Vette, the head equine facilitator at Miraval Resorts in Tucson, for a session with a quartet of horses. My mother was supposed to join me, but the side effects of a cancer trial drug have left her napping in our room.
azpm.org
City under scrutiny for alledged homeless encampment sweeps ahead of gem show
Community on Wheels, an advocacy group for unsheltered persons, has filed an injunction against the City of Tucson asking a court to block two ordinances that would remove homeless encampments in parks. The group claims that the city plans to use the statutes for removals in Santa Rita Park because of the start of the annual Tucson Gem and Mineral show.
KOLD-TV
Tucson is revamping its environmental portfolio with an eye for clean energy, reduced waste
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The City of Tucson is in the middle of a total revamp of its environmental programs making the city an example of future energy sources, environmental rules and recycling. Its latest step is trying to bring a company to town which takes non-recyclable plastics...
meetingstoday.com
The Hidden Gems and Local Favorites for Nightlife Fun in Major Arizona Cities
While many meetings markets in Arizona tout their 300-plus days of sunshine, the cities of Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tucson really light up when the sun goes down. From stargazing at a solar-powered cafe/bar to bowling under glittering disco balls or boot scootin’ at a cowboy saloon, there are near endless opportunities for attendees to get out on the town for some after-meetings fun in Arizona’s most popular cities for events.
Man hit by train near Houghton Road
The Tucson Police Department is on the scene after a man got run over by a train. It occurred near South Houghton Road north of I-10 on Thursday evening.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
Tucson, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Tucson. The Catalina Foothills High School basketball team will have a game with Cholla High School on January 25, 2023, 18:00:00. The Tucson High Magnet School basketball team will have a game with Marana High School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:00.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Town to host Vistoso Trails master plan open house
The town of Oro Valley will host an open house on Wednesday, Jan. 25, for the community to review the Vistoso Trails Nature Preserve Master Plan. From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., community members can stop by at the newly restored garage building at the historic Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road, to review community feedback collected in November.
