Willits, CA

rascal
1d ago

leave it to the county and state to make a bad situation worse. the government is not acting for the people anymore.

mendocinobeacon.com

Local citizen pushes County to repair popular road

MENDOCINO, CA — Heeser Drive, the north exit from Highway 1 into Mendocino Headlands State Park, lies along iconic ocean bluffs just north of Mendocino village. It is a popular route for tourists and locals alike. However, a one-mile section of Heeser Drive is riddled with potholes, some deep into the roadbed. Vehicle drivers have taken to veering off the road onto the dirt shoulder.
The Mendocino Voice

County may sue Creekside landlord; move-out begins via temporary bridge

WILLITS, CA, 1/25/23 — Move-out has begun for residents of Creekside Cabins & RV Resort, as a temporary bridge has been installed crossing the sinkhole that opened Dec. 30 and blocked all ingress and egress to the property. Following Public Health’s declaration of a local health emergency due to “very high” levels of E. coli in the property’s water supply, on Tuesday night Mendocino County announced plans to pursue litigation against Creekside owner Teresa Thurman and her company, Houser Holdings, Inc.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Willits News

Bridge over sinkhole near Willits opens to residents of Creekside Cabins

As the process of moving dozens of residents from an RV park declared a “public health menace” by Mendocino County officials began Wednesday, a woman helping provide basic necessities to approximately 50 people living behind an impassable road for nearly a month said it was neither practical nor humane to expect most of them to leave their homes within two days.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

State Attorney General Drops Objections to Proposed Resort in Lake County

Plans to build a luxury resort in a fire-prone area of southeastern Lake County are moving forward. The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project. This comes after its developers made concessions related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. Plans call for the so-called “luxury international destination resort” being built on 25 square miles of fire-prone land east of Middletown. It would feature five boutique hotels, about 600 rooms and resort apartments, and 14-hundred residential villas. It would also include a golf course, polo fields, a spa, wellness facilities, an equestrian center, and high-end commercial and retail services.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
mendofever.com

[UPDATE 8:05 p.m.: Photos] As 5 p.m. Deadline Passes, Residents of Creekside Cabins Block Bridge, Traffic Backs Up on 101

As CHP officers call for backup, residents of the embattled Creekside Cabins block the bridge that provides the only entrance and exit to area north of Willits. The temporary bridge was scheduled to be closed at 5 p.m. after being installed yesterday morning and removed at 8 a.m. tomorrow. Any resident still on the property after 5 p.m. would be guilty of a misdemeanor.
WILLITS, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”

WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
indybay.org

DO NOT BE ATTACHED TO ANYTHING AT ALL!

Warmest spiritual greetings, It has been the most incomprehensible eleven months since being given a bed at the Building Bridges homeless shelter in Ukiah, California. Aside from the fact that it has been impossible to make any sense of why exactly I am even in a homeless shelter in Ukiah, California, the months of walking all around Ukiah, in order just to do something to fill up the time, is impossible to make any sense of. The fact is that I do not have any socially relevant reason to be in Mendocino county presently, (after being put out of the place that I was living at in Redwood Valley for over a year, by the marijuana trimmers who did not want an intentional community environment or anything activist oriented there). Frankly, if I now get a subsidized apartment, I will move in. But if I don't, it is not a serious problem, because I have no reason to be living in Mendocino County.
UKIAH, CA
mendofever.com

‘Change Our Name’ Holds Essay Contest for Fort Bragg High School Students Offering Cash Prizes

The following is a press release from Change Our Name:. In a project designed to get Fort Bragg High School students thinking and writing about their school name, the grassroots community group Change Our Name announces an essay contest asking students to write on the subject “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should be Changed” or “The Name of Fort Bragg High School Should Not be Changed.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
Willits News

Fort Bragg police officers prevent jump from Noyo Bridge Sunday

The Fort Bragg Police Department reports that officers stopped a suicide attempt Sunday evening by “preventing a distraught person from (jumping) off the Noyo Bridge.”. In a post on Facebook, the FBPD offered no more details regarding the incident, but added: “We are here for you. If you are depressed and having suicidal thoughts, or know someone that is, call us, or call 9-1-1; or call/text 9-8-8 (National Suicide Hotline); or call RCS Crisis 1-855-838-0404. Just call. Also, school counselors in the Fort Bragg Unified School District are ready to assist any student. It’s OK to not be OK, but please let someone know.”
FORT BRAGG, CA
kymkemp.com

Willits Cannabusiness Targeted by Armed Robbers Under Investigation

On January 22nd, 2023 at about 12:30pm, Willits Police Department (WPD) Officers were detailed to the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office’s Willits substation on a report of a robbery of marijuana at a nearby address on Creekside Drive. WPD Officers interviewed three victims who told the investigating Officers they...
WILLITS, CA
mendofever.com

Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected

A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
COVELO, CA

