Kathy Halbreich, the well-regarded leader of New York’s Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, will leave her post there this May after more than five years at the helm. At the Rauschenberg Foundation, she oversaw all matters related to Robert Rauschenberg, one of the most notable artists of the New York scene in the postwar era. She had been executive director since 2017. “After navigating through the precarity of the pandemic, while overseeing many courageous, even contrarian artistic and philanthropic programs as well as two major renovation projects, it is especially meaningful to leave the Foundation in such vibrant artistic and advantageous financial shape,” Halbreich...

