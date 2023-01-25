Read full article on original website
Moments in Black history from the year you were born
(Stacker) Black History Month is dedicated to celebrating the achievements and reflecting on the experiences of African Americans. What began as a week in 1926 has blossomed into 28 days of remembrance and lessons on the contributions of Black Americans. Many Black Americans come from a lineage of captured and enslaved people who were forcibly […]
SFGate
Martin Luther King Jr. statue in Boston draws online mockery, disdain
The road to online mockery is paved with good intentions. On Friday, a collection of civic organizations unveiled a 22-foot-tall bronze statue in Boston Common, the nation's oldest public park, honoring the relationship between the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Sculptor Hank Willis Thomas found inspiration in a photograph of the civil rights pioneers embracing after King learned he had won the 1964 Nobel Peace Prize.
Essence
Nikole Hannah-Jones On Infusing Her Family's Personal Story Into 'The 1619 Project' Docuseries
"I come from humble folks, these are the people who made America,” says the Pulitzer Prize winner and Executive Producer of the Hulu series. For Nikole Hannah-Jones, a journalist who has won nearly every award, accolade and honor that her professional industry has to offer, there is yet more to pursue.
CBS News
Embrace memorial honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King unveiled on Boston Common
BOSTON - A new sculpture honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King and their legacy in Boston was unveiled Friday afternoon. The 22-foot tall Embrace Memorial was formally unveiled on Boston Common, near the Parkman Bandstand. This is the first new monument on the Common in more than...
‘The 1619 Project’ Is a Broad, Admirable Reframing of Our History From Nikole Hannah-Jones: TV Review
It is easy to see why Nikole Hannah-Jones so frightens her ideological adversaries. “The 1619 Project,” the editorial franchise she created in her capacity as a journalist at The New York Times, is entering its fourth year. What began as a long-form effort in 2019 became a 2021 book and now a 2023 television series, all expanding on Hannah-Jones’ contention that our nation’s true founding occurred with the introduction of enslaved Africans in colonial America. In carrying this thesis forward, finding resonances throughout history and amplifying it across media, Hannah-Jones, who executive produces Hulu’s new “1619 Project” series and appears on-camera...
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing
Ultra International Music Publishing signs Zaytoven to publishing deal in exchange for rights to his music catalogue. The post Zaytoven Sells Music Catalogue To Ultra International Music Publishing appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Legendary musician Stevie Wonder helped create MLK Day with a tribute song to Dr. King
Stevie Wonder is one of the most influential artists of all time. The famous voice behind hit songs “Ribbon in the Sky,” “Superstition” and “I Just Called to Say I Love You,” Wonder has won the fourth-most Grammy awards (25) ever. He is one of just three artists to win Album of the Year award three or more times.
Hank Willis Thomas’s Boston Statue Isn’t the First Martin Luther King Jr. Monument to Be Widely Controversial
Two sets of arms crossing, holding each other in a warm embrace: what could be so controversial about that? Well, as it turned out, a whole lot. When Hank Willis Thomas unveiled his new Boston monument to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, an oversize statue called The Embrace featuring just that as its subject, the internet was set afire. Almost immediately after its unveiling, the work spawned many memes in which social media users compared the statue to various sex acts. It’s a fate that has befallen few other public monuments to civil rights leaders. But the ordeal is...
BET
Hulu Brings ‘The 1619 Project’ To Life In A Six-Part Documentary, Analyzing A Difficult History
In 2019, The New York Times Magazine launched the 1619 Project, coinciding with the 400th anniversary of enslaved Africans arriving on Colonial American shores. Heralded by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, it went on to win a Pulitzer Prize and spurred multiple dialogues about the history of Africans in America and their descendants.
Daily Trojan
Marvel Studios president to speak at commencement
Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, producer and USC alum, will deliver the commencement address at the University’s 140th spring commencement ceremony, the University announced in a press release Wednesday. Feige, who graduated from the School of Cinematic Arts in 1995, leads Marvel Studios — home to the Marvel Cinematic...
Kirkus Reviews
Author Marion Meade Dies at 88
Marion Meade, the author known for her biographies of Buster Keaton, Dorothy Parker, and Woody Allen, died last month at 88, the New York Times reports. Meade, a Pittsburgh native, was educated at Northwestern University and the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. She worked as a journalist for years before making her literary debut in 1973 with Bitching, which examined how women really felt about male sexism.
operawire.com
National Symphony Orchestra Appoints New Executive Director
The National Symphony Orchestra has appointed Jean Davidson as its new Executive Director. Davidson will begin her tenure with the National Symphony Orchestra on April 1, succeeding Gary Ginstling, who left in October to become the executive director of the New York Philharmonic. Davidson, 54, is president and chief executive...
Kathy Halbreich to Leave Rauschenberg Foundation After Five Years
Kathy Halbreich, the well-regarded leader of New York’s Robert Rauschenberg Foundation, will leave her post there this May after more than five years at the helm. At the Rauschenberg Foundation, she oversaw all matters related to Robert Rauschenberg, one of the most notable artists of the New York scene in the postwar era. She had been executive director since 2017. “After navigating through the precarity of the pandemic, while overseeing many courageous, even contrarian artistic and philanthropic programs as well as two major renovation projects, it is especially meaningful to leave the Foundation in such vibrant artistic and advantageous financial shape,” Halbreich...
'The 1619 Project' translates the Times' sweeping undertaking to Hulu
Nikole Hannah-Jones brings her sweeping New York Times project to Hulu in a six-part docuseries that looks at the history of slavery in America and its lingering if often unacknowledged impact.
wmagazine.com
See Joan Didion, John Waters, and More Through Artists’ Eyes
Ahead of the press cycle for The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion sat for a series of portraits with the renowned photographer Brigitte Lacombe. The resulting images land far outside of your standard book jacket photo—particularly one of Didion staring directly at the camera, looking utterly bereft. This revealing look at an artist, by an artist, is at the center of “Face to Face: Portraits of Artists by Tacita Dean, Brigitte Lacombe, and Catherine Opie,” opening at New York’s International Center of Photography on January 27. The exhibition features 50-plus images of a who’s-who of artists—including Kara Walker, John Waters, Patti Smith, Maya Angelou, Michèle Lamy, and Louise Bourgeois—and to curator Helen Molesworth, the identity of those who made them is key.
