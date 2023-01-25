ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, MI

MLive.com

One-time water boy sparks Cass City to first win at Reese in 10 years

REESE, MI – Michael Fernald knows his Cass City basketball history. When the Red Hawks clinched the 2013 Greater Thumb West championship with a road win at Reese, he got a front-row view of it as a tiny, little second-grade water boy. “We were looking at that picture of...
REESE, MI
MLive.com

Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt

Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans

EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan basketball, in need of a marquee win, set to host No. 1 Purdue

ANN ARBOR -- The centers are at the center of Michigan’s matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Thursday. The battle between Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, and Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson, should be entertaining. As large as those players loom...
ANN ARBOR, MI
99.1 WFMK

A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing

East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
EAST LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move

What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move. Bill Gainey stands in front of the home he has put up on I-beams in preparation of it being moved, Flint, Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. This isn’t the first time Gainey has moved a home on I-beams, another home on the street was also moved by him using the same method.
FLINT, MI

