Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan man who kidnaps and traffics women, accused of doing the same to children in the 2000sWestland DailyGenesee County, MI
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back upRoger MarshFlint, MI
Unique new restaurant serving "Wafflewiches" just opened in MichiganKristen WaltersEssexville, MI
Related
MLive.com
One-time water boy sparks Cass City to first win at Reese in 10 years
REESE, MI – Michael Fernald knows his Cass City basketball history. When the Red Hawks clinched the 2013 Greater Thumb West championship with a road win at Reese, he got a front-row view of it as a tiny, little second-grade water boy. “We were looking at that picture of...
Flint-area boys basketball Power Rankings: We’ve got a new No. 1 team
FLINT – Beecher has been the No. 1 team in our boys basketball Power Rankings all season. The Bucs have also been one of our trending teams the entire season.
Bridgeport, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bridgeport. The Freeland High School basketball team will have a game with Bridgeport High School on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00. The Freeland High School basketball team will have a game with Bridgeport High School on January 26, 2023, 09:30:00.
Flint-area girls basketball Power Rankings with trending teams for Jan. 25, 2023
FLINT – The number of unbeaten girls basketball teams in the Flint area has been reduced to two. Carman-Ainsworth (10-0) and Lake Fenton (14-0) remain perfect this season.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Football standout shows he’s got game in hoops as well
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 25, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: LAKER 76, VASSAR 48.
Saginaw, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Saginaw. The Bullock Creek High School basketball team will have a game with Nouvel Catholic Central High School on January 26, 2023, 08:30:00.
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Losses are toughest of all when final shot doesn’t fall
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 24, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 42, JOHN GLENN 41.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Never mind the deficit, a no-quit comeback is sure to come
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 23, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: OGEMAW HEIGHTS 70, ALCONA 59.
MLive.com
Overheard in the Michigan State locker room: An ‘ugly win’ vs. Iowa, guarding with a fishnet
EAST LANSING – Sometimes you take your win, say your thanks and move on. That’s what Tom Izzo is doing after his team didn’t play its best game but still managed to pull out a 63-61 win over Iowa on Tuesday night. Here are some notable quotes...
MLive.com
Former Michigan State linebacker transferring to Vanderbilt
Carson Casteel is moving from the Big Ten to the SEC. The former Michigan State linebacker transferred to Vanderbilt, the Commodores announced on Tuesday. Casteel entered the portal in December following his redshirt freshman season. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, is a former three-star recruit from Florence High School in...
MLive.com
Two Michigan State recruits named McDonald’s All-Americans
EAST LANSING – Two of Michigan State’s 2023 basketball signees have received the highest honor a prep basketball player can receive. Xavier Brooks and Jeremy Fears Jr. have both been selected to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American game. The full rosters of 24 players were announced on Tuesday.
MLive.com
Who Michigan State football added and lost during first transfer portal window
As Michigan State pushes through the offseason, the 2023 roster continues to be solidified. The Spartans signed the bulk of their latest recruiting class during the early period in December and coach Mel Tucker remains active in the transfer portal. There is also a new twist this cycle with the NCAA in August adopting portal windows.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, in need of a marquee win, set to host No. 1 Purdue
ANN ARBOR -- The centers are at the center of Michigan’s matchup with top-ranked Purdue on Thursday. The battle between Purdue’s Zach Edey, the National Player of the Year frontrunner, and Michigan’s leading scorer and rebounder, Hunter Dickinson, should be entertaining. As large as those players loom...
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
Marijuana shop fails in waiver bid at former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Developers hoping to operate a marijuana dispensary in the former Hamilton Home Bakery were denied a waiver necessary to dodge a zoning hurdle. The Saginaw City Council at its Monday, Jan. 23, meeting failed to approve a waiver needed to allow Premier Provisioning ownership to develop a marijuana retail shop inside the old bakery at 1030 Gratiot.
Car hits barrier at 496 and US-127 split in East Lansing
The car involved is a silver Ford Sedan and most of the damage appears to be to the front bumper.
Abandoned Motel in Saginaw, Michigan: A Closer, Inside Look
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It’s not a Holiday Inn, or the Grand Hotel, Best Western, Drury’s, Radisson..…but it was once obviously a very nice place to spend the night…..at less-than-swanky prices, I assume.
MLive.com
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move
What’s that? Historic Flint home on I-beams is slowly on the move. Bill Gainey stands in front of the home he has put up on I-beams in preparation of it being moved, Flint, Michigan, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. This isn’t the first time Gainey has moved a home on I-beams, another home on the street was also moved by him using the same method.
Man tracked through snow after Saginaw Family Dollar robbery charged with life offense
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man has been charged with a life offense after allegedly robbing a dollar store, only to then be arrested after a police K-9 tracked him to a nearby house. Danell A. Henderson, 48, on Tuesday, Jan. 24, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge M....
Jury convicts Saginaw man in U.S. 131 crash that killed Schoolcraft couple
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man was convicted of two counts of driving while intoxicated causing death in a U.S. 131 crash that killed a couple. A jury convicted Ezra Phillips, 28, of the 15-year felony after a trial in Kalamazoo County Circuit Court. They found him not guilty of two counts of second-degree murder.
Comments / 0