The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Canucks, Sharks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Senators
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are working on an extension for Andrei Kuzmenko and it is believed he’ll sign a two-year bridge deal. That could lead to the Canucks giving up on signing Bo Horvat as one insider says they likely can’t sign both players.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Unavailable Thursday
Toews won't play Thursday versus the Flames due to an illness. Toews' absence likely means Luke Philp draws into the lineup, while Jason Dickinson could be in line for more ice time. The Blackhawks' next game is Saturday in Edmonton, but it's unknown if Toews will be healthy enough to play in that contest.
Avs spoil Kuemper's return, top Caps 3-2 as Bednar sets mark
Artturi Lehkonen, Andrew Cogliano and Alex Newhook scored against former teammate Darcy Kuemper and the surging Colorado Avalanche held off the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Tuesday night to give coach Jared Bednar his franchise-record 266th victory. Logan O'Connor added two assists, Nathan MacKinnon had an assist for his 700th point and Alexandar Georgiev made 37 saves in the Avs' season-best sixth straight victory. They moved into third place in the Central Division, one point ahead of Minnesota. Bednar, coaching his 500th game for Colorado, improved to 266-185-49 and passed former Quebec Nordiques boss Michel Bergeron for the most coaching victories...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Cruise Past Flames Without Jonathan Toews
10 observations: Hawks cruise past Flames without Toews originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks cruised past the Calgary Flames 5-1 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Here are 10 observations from the win:. 1. Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews was a late scratch due to a non-COVID illness. It's the...
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two-point effort Tuesday
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Wild. After helping to set up Steven Stamkos for the game-winner midway through the third period, Kucherov iced things with an empty-netter. The 29-year-old has found the scoresheet in four straight games and nine of the last 10, racking up six goals and 15 points over that stretch. If he can stay healthy, Kucherov is on track to reach 100 points for the first time since 2018-19.
NHL
Avalanche Acquires Matt Nieto and Ryan Merkley from San Jose
The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Jacob MacDonald and forward Martin Kaut. Nieto, 30, has recorded 15 points (8g/7a) in 45 games for the San Jose Sharks this...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Sam Lafferty
During his Chicago Blackhawks tenure, Sam Lafferty has shown that he’s the perfect role player. Despite getting limited opportunities to crack the Pittsburgh Penguins’ roster, Lafferty emerged as a major positive since Blackhawks general manager (GM) Kyle Davidson acquired him in Jan. 2022. Lafferty’s versatility has greatly benefited...
Robby Fabbri scores in OT, Red Wings beat Canadiens
Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night.
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
Thompson and Skinner drive Sabres past Blues, 5-3
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Not playing Tuesday
Backstrom (illness) won't play Tuesday versus the Avalanche. Backstrom and T.J. Oshie (personal) are both unavailable, while Alex Ovechkin (lower body) is a game-time decision, which could leave the Capitals thin up front. Alexei Protas will likely take Backstrom's place in the lineup Tuesday.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Blackhawks Extinguish Flames in Calgary
Chicago wins their first game on the western Canada road trip after a 5-1 victory against Calgary. The Blackhawks continue to stay hot throughout January as they secured their seventh win of the month after beating the Calgary Flames, 5-1. Jason Dickinson described the team's successful win by playing as...
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks close five-game homestand with disappointing 3-2 loss to the Marlies
The Abbotsford Canucks ended their longest losing streak of the season in the best fashion possible to endear themselves to the Vancouver fanbase by shutting out the Toronto Marlies on home ice in a 4-0 victory. After nearly doubling their total home losses of the season with three straight defeats...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Alex Ovechkin: Scores in return
Ovechkin scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche. Ovechkin said after the game he didn't feel 100 percent, per Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, but the star winger was good enough to suit up for a team that would have had to dress seven defensemen if he didn't play. Through 10 contests in January, he's scored five goals and added three assists. The 37-year-old is up to 31 tallies, 53 points, 208 shots on net, 127 hits and a plus-2 rating through 49 appearances.
Yardbarker
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
FOX Sports
Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory
Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
FOX Sports
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
