Oshie (personal) skated on the top line during the morning skate in advance of Thursday's showdown with the Penguins, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie missed Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Avalanche to be present for the birth of his fourth child but his presence alongside Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome during the morning skate indicates he will be returning for Thursday's home game against rival Pittsburgh. The 36-year-old has five goals and six points in his last 10 games -- and his fantasy appeal gets a boost as long as he's playing with such talented linemates at even strength.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 19 HOURS AGO