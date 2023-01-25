The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues work on State Route 74 (SR-74; Ortega Highway) in Orange County at Nichols Institute to the Riverside County line. Ortega Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. (14-hours) on both Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5; and February 25 and 26. Only local residents will be allowed through the closure, guided by a pilot vehicle. Through traffic will need to use one of the detours below. Message signs will be located at intersections leading up to Nichols Institute to advise motorists to take alternative routes.

11 HOURS AGO