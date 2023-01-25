Read full article on original website
Related
localocnews.com
Kim Bernice Nguyen announces campaign for California’s 45th Congressional District
Garden Grove City Councilwoman Kim Bernice Nguyen announced her campaign for the U.S House of Representatives, running in her home district of CA-45, where she grew up, attended local public schools, and has served for two terms on the Garden Grove City Council. Upon announcing her campaign, Ms. Nguyen stated:
localocnews.com
Mayors and City Council majorities in Huntington Beach and Newport Beach endorse Scott Baugh for Congress
Republican congressional candidate Scott Baugh (CA-47) has earned endorsements from the Mayors of Huntington Beach and Newport Beach, as well as Republicans serving the city councils in both cities. Mayor Tony Strickland stated, “Scott’s commitment to the Huntington Beach community has been evident for the 32 years that he has...
localocnews.com
Amtrak to Resume Weekend Passenger Service Through San Clemente
As the work to stabilize the railway in south San Clemente continues, commuter train service aboard the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner is scheduled to resume weekend service between Orange County and San Diego starting on Feb. 4, Amtrak announced this week. Passenger rail operations between the Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and...
localocnews.com
Chairman Donald P. Wagner gets County to support SB 44: fentanyl-fighting legislation
Chairman Donald P. Wagner of the Orange County Board of Supervisors called for the County’s support of Senator Umberg’s bill: SB 44 Alexandra’s Law. The bill continues the County’s fight against fentanyl, and potentially will save lives. California’s fentanyl penalties are too lax. The Board’s action authorizes Chairman Wagner to communicate County support for the bill to Senator Umberg and the state legislature.
localocnews.com
Surf City Marathon presented by 361° announces partnership with The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel
The Surf City Marathon and Half Marathon presented by 361° and Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel today announced a renewed partnership as the “Official Headquarter Hotel” for the 2023 marathon. The 27th running of Southern California’s premier oceanfront road race returns to Huntington Beach the weekend of February 3-5, 2023 and annually attracts more than 15,000 runners.
localocnews.com
Long Beach Republican Women Federated to hear from Steve Frank at February breakfast meeting
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Long Beach Republican Women Federated would “love” to have you attend their February 11, 2023, breakfast meeting. Senior Contributing Editor of California Political News and Views Steve Frank will be the featured speaker and share his views on issues affecting the Golden State. Conveniently held at The Grand in Long Beach (4101 E. Willow Street), registration starts at 9 a.m. followed by a “hearty” scrumptious all-you-can-eat breakfast served at 9:30 a.m. The cost is just $30 for members and $35 for non-members and there is free covered parking.
localocnews.com
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna, DISC Doctors Garner Awards
DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California. Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region’s leading...
localocnews.com
Life Savers Foundation of OC Raises $400K at Inaugural Gala Held at Balboa Bay Resort
The Grand Ballroom of the Balboa Bay Resort came to life Thursday, Jan. 19 as some 300 guests attended the inaugural celebration of the new nonprofit organization, The Life Savers Foundation of Orange County. The Life Savers Foundation began in 2017 when Laguna Beach businesswoman Heidi Miller stepped forward to...
localocnews.com
Green Ribbon Environmental Committee Seeks to Fill Member-at-Large Positions
The City of Irvine is accepting applications to fill two member-at-large and two student vacancies on the Green Ribbon Environmental Committee. The committee advises the City Council and makes recommendations on matters related to energy, recycling and waste management, mobility, open space, and water issues. Applicants may be an Irvine...
localocnews.com
Caltrans alert: State Route 74 at Nichols Institute daytime weekend closure February 4-5 and 25-26
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) continues work on State Route 74 (SR-74; Ortega Highway) in Orange County at Nichols Institute to the Riverside County line. Ortega Highway will be closed from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. (14-hours) on both Saturday and Sunday, February 4 and 5; and February 25 and 26. Only local residents will be allowed through the closure, guided by a pilot vehicle. Through traffic will need to use one of the detours below. Message signs will be located at intersections leading up to Nichols Institute to advise motorists to take alternative routes.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana permitted events and street closures set for Jan. 26 – Feb. 4
Santa Ana Boulevard between Mortimer and Lacy streets. Loud nighttime work as early as 10 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Full closure 4 to 8 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Closure will be in place 24 hours a day for the next six weeks. Full Intersection Closure at 19th and Greenleaf...
localocnews.com
Upcoming events: St. Isidore Historical Plaza Garage Sale on Jan. 28
Drop by the Plaza on Saturday, January 28, 2023. There will be all kinds of items for sale in the Hall and on the patio at St. Isidore Historical Plaza. Find vintage and gently-used treasures!. All proceeds will go towards the support of St. Isidore Historical Plaza. St. Isidore Historical...
localocnews.com
Norma Campos Kurtz appointed as Council member for District 4
ANAHEIM, Calif. (Jan. 24, 2023) — Norma Campos Kurtz has been appointed to the Anaheim City Council representing District 4. The City Council voted on Tuesday to appoint Campos Kurtz to the District 4 seat, which has been vacant since Dec. 4. Campos Kurtz is set to be sworn...
localocnews.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake rattles Malibu
According to the US Geological Survey, a 4.2 magnitude earthquake 16 kilometers (9.9 miles) south of Malibu at 2 a.m. early Wednesday morning was followed by three more smaller quakes in the same area of diminishing magnitude over the next hour. No tsunami warning, advisory, watch, or threat was issued.
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Council Holds Special Planning Session Saturday, Jan. 28
The Newport Beach City Council has called for a special meeting on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. that will serve as a Planning Session to discuss current and upcoming city business and projects. The meeting will be held on the Council Chambers at 100 Civic Center Dr. The City...
localocnews.com
Docent Society Intends to Help with National Historic Preservation Month Celebrations
The San Juan Capistrano Cultural Heritage Commission approved a proposal from the San Juan Capistrano Docent Society to help with National Historic Preservation Month recognition this coming May. Commissioners discussed the assistance on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Celebrations will be held in May in Downtown San Juan Capistrano on a to-be-determined...
localocnews.com
Long Beach Police Lieutenant Shaleana Benson promoted to Commander
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Shaleana Benson, an 18-year veteran of the Police Department, for promotion to the rank of Commander, effective Jan. 28, 2022. “I am pleased to promote Commander Benson as the newest member of our Command Staff, assigned to the Community Outreach, Response, and...
localocnews.com
A possibly armed robber stole a power drill from a Santa Ana hardware store
On January 9, 2023, at approximately 5:30 p.m., a wanted suspect selected a power drill and exited a Santa Ana business without paying. A store loss prevention associate attempted to stop the subject, but the subject reached for his waistband and made statements that suggested he had a firearm concealed in his waistband.
localocnews.com
Seal Beach partners with AARP to offer free tax assistance
The City of Seal Beach in partnership with AARP is offering free tax assistance for taxpayers ages 50 and over. Appointments take place every Monday from February 6 – April 10 from 8:30am – 10:45am at OCFA Fire Station 48 located at 3131 N Gate Road, Seal Beach 90740. Appointments are 45 minutes in length and can be made by contacting the Seal Beach Recreation and Community Services Department at the following:
localocnews.com
Mariner Sea Scouts to Launch Spring Season
The spring season is kicking off at the Mariner Sea Scouts this February when the local group will offer sailing, navigation and youth leadership opportunities. The local Sea Scout group, Mariners 936, will host an informative open house for prospective members on Feb. 22. During the event, guests will receive a presentation from existing mariners and a tour of the group’s fleet of more than 30 vessels.
Comments / 0