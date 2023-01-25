Read full article on original website
Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance
Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell presented pictures of unhoused people and human feces in Depot Park during a meeting on a proposed ordinance Monday night. “I’m going to go through a series of pictures, and this may be the most troubling thing I’ve done as a city manager in 20 years,” he said. Russell said […] The post Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Council looks at city’s annexation policy, could revise to streamline process
Last fall, the Whitefish City Council realized it needed a closer look at the city’s annexation policy before it would be able to approve the new transitional zoning district, WB-T, for the area along Highway 93 south of Montana 40. At a work session last week, council discussed a more streamlined method. City staff sought direction from council to bring an amended annexation policy to a regular meeting for a vote. Council agreed staff should present the policy to council at a regular meeting without further work sessions. According to the City of Whitefish, land is annexed so that city services,...
‘We Are Losing Money Every Month’
At Immanuel Lutheran Communities in Kalispell, the long-term care facility is one of two “life plan” communities in the state, offering independent living, assisted living, memory, post-acute and long-term care for seniors. About 60% of the roughly 300 residents in the facility are Montana Medicaid recipients while the remainder are on Medicare or pay through a private insurer.
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
Flathead officials get pushback after calling on community to stop helping homeless people
Advocates for homeless people in northwest Montana are pushing back after the Flathead County Board of Commissioners called on community members to stop enabling the “homeless lifestyle” and blamed the valley’s growing homeless population on the opening of a low-barrier shelter. At least one housing advocate has...
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
Planning board again rejects massive Columbia Falls subdivision proposal
For the second time in five months, the Columbia Falls City County Planning Board on Tuesday voted down the massive River Highlands subdivision project proposed for the east side of the Flathead River. The vote against the proposal, which would be located adjacent to River Road, was unanimous with member Patti Singer abstaining. Member Steve Duffy was absent from the meeting. At least 150 people turned out in opposition. Back in August, developer James Barnett proposed 455 rental units on 49.1 acres just east of the U.S. 2 bridge over the Flathead River. The board rejected the concept. Barnett and his consultants trimmed...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
It's Time to Be Instrumental
"Music can change the world, because it can change people" — Bono In 1997 Betty Lou Wambeke and Betsy Kohnstamm started what has become North Valley Music School. From its humble beginnings over 25 years ago, the North Valley Music School has served over 12,000 students and given over 345,600 lessons, all in a 2,500-square-foot building built in 1920 as a single-family home. Today NVMS has over 525 registered students, is a successful business, and is a vibrant contributor to the quality of life in our community. NVMS has outgrown its physical plant. We have spent the better part of the past...
Whitefish Theatre Company receives National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Whitefish Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support two live performances by the vibrant Mediterranean band Seffarine. Seffarine will perform one evening show for the public and one free outreach show for Flathead Valley elementary and middle school students, as well as any senior residents that would like to attend. The Whitefish Theatre Company’s project is among 262 projects across America totaling $2,620,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2023 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
Alice R. Infelise
“For what is it to die but to stand naked in the wind and to melt into the sun? And what is it to cease breathing but to free the breath from its restless tides, that it may rise and expand and seek God unencumbered? Only when you drink from the river of silence shall you indeed sing. And when you have reached the mountaintop, then you shall begin to climb. And when the earth shall claim your limbs, then shall you truly dance.” On Death by Kahlil Gibran Alice Ripley Infelise left this earth and danced her way to heaven on Jan. 2, 2023....
UPDATE: Man Charged in Fatal Whitefish Shooting
A 32-year-old Whitefish man remains in jail on a homicide charge after an early Tuesday morning shooting at an apartment complex in Whitefish that left another man dead following an altercation over loud noise levels. Steven Justin Hedrick was booked in the Flathead County Detention Center on Jan. 24 on...
Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish
The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.
Discussions continue regarding community solar project
The Whitefish City Council held a work session prior to their last regular meeting to discuss the installation of a solar photovoltaic panels facility near the wastewater treatment plant along Monegan Road. Council directed staff to continue working on an agreement with Flathead Electric Cooperative (FEC). The community solar PV facility would likely be a fixed panel system and would produce about 200 KW. The facilities would be managed and maintained by FEC. New information about the efficiency of the wastewater treatment plant helped determine that the community solar project will be capable of generating approximately one-third of the annual power requirement...
Schmidt keeps community first in new role as bank president
All set to start a career in finance right out of college, Eric Schmidt’s life took an unexpected detour that landed him back in his hometown of Whitefish. Schmidt says he never planned on moving back to town, but sometimes life has a way of working out for the better. He was able to be closer to his family, see the world and, eventually, cultivate a rewarding career at a bank that he grew up visiting often as a kid. “I have been coming into this bank since I was a child,” he said. “I remember running in here when my mom...
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
