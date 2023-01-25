Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
US News and World Report
Staying the Course: Five Questions for the ECB
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank looks set on Thursday to deliver another large interest rate rise to curb inflation. What it does after that is less certain. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking in Davos recently, stressed the need for monetary policy to "stay the course." Investors are keen...
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report
Turkey Alerts Citizens to Risk of Attack in United States, Europe on Heels of Western Warnings
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey warned its citizens on Saturday against "possible Islamophobic, xenophobic and racist attacks" in the United States and Europe after its Western allies cautioned their citizens in Turkey about possible terror attacks. In two separate travel advisories, the Turkish foreign ministry recommended its citizens in the United...
US News and World Report
Key Panel Urges BOJ to Make 2% Inflation Target Long-Term Goal
TOKYO (Reuters) -A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing. The re-defining of...
US News and World Report
South Korea Drops Indoor Anti-COVID Mask Mandate, Infection Fears Linger
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday scrapped a face mask mandate for most indoor public places in a major step to loosen COVID-19 rules, but many residents opted to keep wearing coverings due to lingering concerns over infections. The lifting of the face-covering rules in the majority of indoor...
US News and World Report
U.S. Issues Another Warning of Possible Terrorist Attacks in Turkey
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe. In an updated security alert, the U.S. embassy said "possible imminent retaliatory attacks by...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Posco Chemical Says Wins $32.6 Billion Order From Samsung SDI
SEOUL (Reuters) - Posco Chemical said on Monday it has won a 40 trillion won ($32.60 billion) order from Samsung SDI to supply cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries between 2023 and 2032. However, the deal value could change due to further negotiations and fluctuating prices of raw materials, the...
US News and World Report
Japan's Chip Equipment Makers in the Dark About New China Export Restrictions
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese makers of semiconductor manufacturing machinery and materials used to make chips said on Monday they had yet to hear from Japan's government about export restrictions that could directly or indirectly affect their business in China. Reuters contacted 10 chip-related companies, of which five - Advantest Corp,...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
US News and World Report
UK Video Streaming Market Shows Signs of Recovery in Last Quarter of 2022
LONDON (Reuters) - The UK video streaming market showed a tentative recovery in the final quarter of 2022, with subscriber numbers edging higher after a sharp decline earlier in the year when cash-strapped households sought savings, industry data showed on Monday. Market researcher Kantar said that between October and December...
US News and World Report
Russian Antarctic Vessel Docks in South Africa as Green Groups Protest
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A Russian research vessel which has been prospecting for oil and natural gas in the Antarctic docked in South Africa on Saturday following protests by green campaigners who say its operations in the region violate a treaty banning mineral exploration. Several members of the Extinction Rebellion environmental...
US News and World Report
Australia Prepares for Thousands of Chinese Students to Return as Relations Improve
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australia is preparing for the arrival of thousands of Chinese students, the education minister said on Monday, days after China's education ministry warned students enrolled overseas that online learning would no longer be recognised. Australia's education sector, which generated A$39 billion ($27.66 billion) in export earnings before...
US News and World Report
Russia Says Nuclear Arms Treaty With U.S. May End After 2026
(Reuters) - Russia's deputy foreign minister said in an interview published on Monday that it was "quite possible" the New START nuclear arms control treaty with the United States would end after 2026. "This is quite a possible scenario," Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told the RIA news agency in...
US News and World Report
Under-Funded WHO Seeks 'Reinforced' Role in Global Health at Key Meeting
GENEVA (Reuters) - The World Health Organization will push at its board meeting this week for an expanded role in tackling the next global health emergency after COVID-19, but is still seeking answers on how to fund it, according to health policy experts. The Geneva meeting sets the programme for...
US News and World Report
Apple's India Supplier Jabil Making AirPods Parts for Export-Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Apple-supplier Jabil Inc's India unit has begun making components for AirPods in the country and is shipping plastic bodies or enclosures for AirPods to China and Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple Inc and Jabil did not immediately respond to a...
US News and World Report
U.S. Four-Star General Warns of War With China in 2025
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A four-star U.S. Air Force general said in a memo that his gut told him the United States would fight China in the next two years, comments that Pentagon officials said were not consistent with American military assessments. "I hope I am wrong," General Mike Minihan, who...
Comments / 0